Global Luggage Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Luggage in US$ by the following Product Types: Casual and Regular Use Bags, Suitcases and Travelling Bags, and Business and Computer Bags.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/92561



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 283 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Â Ace Co., Ltd.

- Â Antler Ltd.

- Bricâ€™s Industria Valigeria Fine SPA

- Delsey S.A

- Â Etienne Aigner AG

- Â Luggage America Inc.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/92561



LUGGAGE MCP-1189 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Travel & Leisure Industry

Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Luggage Market

Introduction of Smart Suitcases Fuel Growth for Luggage Manufacturers

Global Outlook

Increasing Air Travel and Innovative Designs Propel Luggage and Bags Demand

Economic Recession in Retrospect - Market Recovers in Sync with Revival in Travel & Leisure Activity



2. COMPETITION

Table 1: Leading Players in the Global Luggage Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Delsey, LVMH, Samsonite International, VF Corp, VIP Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Leading Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers Worldwide (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Brands for Chanel, Coach, Gucci, Hermes, Luis Vuitton, Prada, Samsonite, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Noteworthy Trends

Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition

Crude Oil and Commodity Price Dip Eases Production Costs

Geographic Concentration of Production Facilities Elevates Risk Disruptions in Supply Chain

Currency Volatility Impacts Luggage Trade

Lengthy Consumer Purchase Cycles Weakens Sales Momentum

Trade Down and Trade Up Strategy of Leading Companies



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Robust Increase in Tourist Traffic and Air-Travel Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

Table 3: International Tourist Arrivals by Mode of Travel (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists for Airlines, Road Transport, Cruise Ships & Boats, and Railways (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Global Air Traffic Flow (in Billion Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) for the Years 2011, 2015, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Projected Annual Growth in Global Passenger Air-Traffic (Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)) by Geographic Region: 2014-2033 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Aviation Routes Ranked by Annual Air Travel Growth Rates over the Period 2010-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: International Tourist Arrivals by Geographic Region (2015 & 2016): Number of Arrivals (in Millions) for Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: International Tourism Receipts (in US$ Billion) by Geographic Region (2015 & 2016): Revenue Breakdown for Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Leading Destination Countries Worldwide Ranked by International Tourism Receipts in US$ Billions: 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Leading Destination Countries Worldwide Ranked by International Tourist Arrivals in Millions: 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: International Tourist Arrivals by Purpose of Journey (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists for Holidays, Leisure & Recreation; Business & Professional; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Top 10 Countries Worldwide in Terms of International Tourism Spending (in US$ Billion): 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Table 14: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Household Disposable Incomes Drives Consumer Spending on Luggage

Table 15: Consumer Confidence in the United States (Q1 2016-Q4 2016): Breakdown of Indexed Points (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Consumer Confidence in Select European Countries Q1 2016 to Q4 2016: Breakdown of Indexed Points (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Consumer Confidence in China & India Vs Global: Breakdown of Indexed Points for Q1 2016 to Q4 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Per Capita Expenditure on Luggage in US$ for Major Regions/Countries: 2015 & 2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Middle Class Population Worldwide Fuel Market Expansion

Table 19: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rapid Urbanization Spurs Growth in Passenger Traffic

Table 21: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Worldâ€™s Most Populous Cities: Percentage Breakdown of Global Urban Population for Tokyo, Delhi, Mexico City, New York - Newark, Shanghai and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Estimated Percentage of Urbanization in World, China and India for the Years 2011 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) and HNWIs Fuel Demand for Premium Luggage

Opportunity Indicators:

Table 24: Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) and Their Total Wealth in US$ Billion by Leading Country: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in International Migration Bodes Well for the Market

Table 25: Top Ten Countries Worldwide with the Largest Number of International Migrants (in Millions): 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Online Sales Revolutionizes the Luggage Retailing Landscape

Select Online Luggage Vendors:

Luggage Increasingly Perceived as a Fashion Accessory

Luxury Luggage Brands Target Female Consumers

Table 26: Global Retail Luxury Goods Market by Product Type (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel & Footwear, Department Store Goods, Luggage & Bags, and Watches & Jewellery (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Global Retail Luxury Goods Market by Geographic Region (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Western Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Consumption of Stylish Menâ€™s Bags on the Rise

New Lightweight Tough Materials Revive Demand for Hard-side Cases

Backpack Trend Cuts Across All Consumer Categories

Backpacks Remain the Popular Choice of Student Community

Evolution of Bags and Suitcases that Meet Stringent Airline Baggage Laws

High Airline Baggage Costs Ramp up Demand for Light-Weight Luggage

Demand for Small Carry-On Bags on the Rise

Table 28: Restrictions on Carry-Ons in Select Low-Cost Carriers

Table 29: Restrictions on Carry-ons in Select International and Domestic Carriers

New Baggage Policies Promote Demand for Luggage-Courier Services



4. INNOVATIONS IN LUGGAGE DESIGN & FUNCTIONALITY

Innovative Carry-Ons for Easy and Comfortable Travel

Bluesmart Black Edition

G-Ro Carry-On

Awayâ€™s Monogram Edition

Raden A50 Set

Samsonite GeoTrakR

Barracuda Carry-on

Tumi Scale

Smart Travel Bags - Lighter Luggage with Better Wheels

'Smart' Luggage to Curtail Baggage Losses

Connected Carry-on Suitcase

RFID Bag2Go with Tracking App

Rebound Tags with RFID Microchips

TRAKDOT Mobile Tracking Technology

Delsey PLuggage Smart Travel System

Hop! Suitcase

R&D Driving Introduction of Advanced, Modern, Multifunctional Luggage Products

Luggage Innovations Continue to Enhance Product Functionality and Utility

Novel Rollerboard and Scooter Luggage Models

Micro Samsonite

Micro Mobilityâ€™s Micro Luggage

Travelteq Rollerboard Suitcase

Titan High-Roller

Trunki Suitcase for Kids and â€˜Stressed-Outâ€™Parents

Adventurous Cruisers

Luggage Models with Advanced Handle Technology

Salsa Deluxe

Over-Weight Indicator Handle with Helium Fusion Light Display

Link2Go

Boson Hard Case

Travelpro Max Light 3

Pivotal Gear

I-Stay Laptop Bag

Convertible & Multipurpose Luggage Models Offer Multi-Function Capabilities

Suitcase that Transforms into a Portable Dresser

Trip Sound Suitcase with Music System

The Lewis and Clark Urban Gear: A Laptop Bag and an Urban Backpack

Eagle Creek â€˜2-in-1â€™ Backpack Duffel

Eagle Creek Morpheus

Luggage Box: Shipment Case and Carry On

Active Traveler's with Gear: "The Glider" by Athalon

Piggyback Rider-NOMIS Child Carrier

Bags with Power Charging Points for the â€˜Connectedâ€™ Traveler on the Move

Powerbag Briefcases with Outlets for Recharging Portable Devices

Crosskase Solar 15 Rucksack

Compact & Foldable Luggage Models for Easy Storage

Genius Packer

Briggs & Riley CX Technology Suitcases

Road Warrior Collapsible Upright

Delseyâ€™s Compressible Luggage with New Options

Ultra-Lightweight Luggage Models

Suitcases with Foldable Seats

Travelteqâ€™s Trip

Move-On RIDN

Self-Weighing Luggage

Super Strong Bags Built to Withstand Rough Handling

Ricardo Beverly Hills Extra-Tough Hard-Side and Soft-Side Suitcases

LAT 56Âº Urban Warrior Backpack with Military-Quality Materials

Briggs & Riley Torq Series Hard-Shell Luggage with Lifetime Guarantee

Tumiâ€™s Tegra-Lite Bullet-proof Suitcase

Antlerâ€™s Juno Ribbed Suitcase

Louis Vuitton Customized Carbon Fiber Luggage for BMW i8

Manufacturers Redesign Hiking Backpacks for Urban Travelers

Osprey Far point

Osprey Waypoint

Osprey Porter

REI Vagabond Tour 40

Kelty Redwing and Kelty Flyaway

Tortuga Travel Backpack

Minaal Carry-on Backpack

Patagonia Transport Maximum Legal Carry-on

Deuter Transit 50

Other Notable Luggage Models with Novel and Convenient Features & Designs

Travelpro Platinum Magna

Advanced Wheel Technology Models from Delsey and Samsonite

Rimowa Salsa Air 26â€ Multiwheel

Travel Proâ€™s Stay-Straight Wheels Bag

World's Lightest Luggage with 8-Wheel Suitcase

â€˜Spinnerâ€™ Wheel Technology Enabled Suitcase Models

Trunkster Zipperless Luggage

Genius Pack Wheeled Upright Bag with Multiple Pockets

Heys USA BioCases with Biometric Locks

Knomo Scala North-South Suitcase with Myknomo ID

Tumi Ticon Passport Cover with RFID Protection

Victorinox Swiss Army New Suitcase with Expandable Options

Explore 20 Wide-body Upright Carry On

Revolution Plus Vertical Garment Bag

Max Mirani Hard-side Carry-on with Compartments

Red-Eye Garment Bag

Taipan Lift Laptop Bag

Scott Jordanâ€™s SeV Carry-on Coat

Overnight Travel Solution from Henty Wingman

The Airport Laptop Bag from Kensington

RIMOWA Luggage - Briefcase to Weekend Bag

PlayAway Case for Kids

Packing Cubes & Packing Folders



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Bluesmart Unveils Second Generation Smart Luggage

Raden Luggage Introduces Colorful Luggage in LA

Samsara Luggage Unveils Aluminum Smart Suitcase

Jaguar Land Rover Introduces New Branded Goods Collection

Solite Unveils Luggage with Innovative Features

American Tourister Introduces New Range of Suitcases

Thule Launches Thule Subterra, Luggage Bags for Active Business Traveller

Eagle Creek Launches Pack-It Sport Bags

Eagle Creek Unveils New Spring 2017 Day Traveler

Raden Unveils Line of Smart, Self-Weighing Suitcases

Tumi Introduces 19 Degree, First Ever Aluminium Luggage Range

Patta Unveils New Line of Luggage for Fall/Winter

Bugaboo Introduces Modular Suitcase, Boxer

Arcido Launches Innovative New Carry-On Bag

Targus Unveils Mobile ViP Premium Range of Laptop Cases & Rollers

Bluesmart Launches Black Edition, Latest Line of Luggage

Eagle Creek Unveils Pack-It Sets and Colors for 2016 Fall

Eagle Creek Launches No Matter What Backpacks

Eagle Creek Launches Latest Pack-It Sets

Eagle Creek Launches Tarmac Weekend Bag for 2015 Fall

Eagle Creek Unveils New Flyte Collection

24-7 International Unveils Lily Bloom Designer Collection

American Tourister to Release Star Wars Luggage Collection

Americaâ€™s Travel Merchandise Introduce Smiley Luggage Collections

DIGIPAS USA LLC Unveils eGeeTouch Luggage Lock

Grand Trunk Introduces ATOM Weekender, Getaway, Explorer Toiletry Bags

LugLoc Introduces New Version of Luggage Locator

Eagle Creek Unveils Day Travelers Packs and Bags

Pathfinder Unveils PX-10 Business Luggage

Travelpro Releases T-Pro Bold 2.0 Luggage Collection

Grand Trunk Unveils ATOM Packing Cubes

Eagle Creek Launched EC Lyncâ„¢ System

Eagle Creek Unveils Pack-It Sport Line for Athletes

Accessory Headquarters Introduces Christian Lacroix Menâ€™s Bag

it Luggage Develops Carry-Tow

NFC SMARTech Unveils Tag---Your---Bag Baggage Tracking Gadget

Travelpro Introduces Crewâ„¢ Executive Choiceâ„¢ Business Cases

Travelpro Releases MaxliteÂ® 3 Collection

Travelpro Launches Lightweight Marquisâ„¢ Luggage Collection

Travelpro Introduces Atlantic Solstice Collection

Jill-e Designs Unveils New Range of Travel, Tech Bags

Lewis N. Clark Introduces FeatherLight Packing Cubes

Travelpro Releases NGCâ„¢ Cape Townâ„¢, Leather Brief Collections

Samsonite Introduces MIGHTlightâ„¢ Softside Carry-Ons

American Tourister Unveils iLiteâ„¢ Xtreme

DELSEY Debuts Helium Titanium Hard-side cases

Hartmann Releases LineAire, 7R, InnovAire, Vigor Luxury Range

HEX Unveils The Supply Collection Range

Travelpro Unveils Crewâ„¢ 10 Collection

Tumi Voyageur Unveils the Voyageur Collection of Womenâ€™s Luggage and Handbags

24-7 International LLC, Bayer Introduce Pantera Hard Side Collection

Atlantic Luggage Unveils Atlantic Ultra LITE 3 Lines

GreenSmart Unveils New Eco-friendly Urban Bag Brand

Givi Expands Trekker Motorcycle Luggage Range with Black Line

Air France, Delsey Jointly Launch Destination and Envol Luggage Collections

Nike Unveils Rebento Sports Duffle Bag

HEAD Unveils Contemporary Design Lifestyle Bags

ZUCA Introduces Sport & Lifestyle Carry-All Collection



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Endless Invests in British Luggage Business Antler

Samsonite Takes Over eBags

Sweda Inks Partnership Agreement Eagle Creek

LVMH Acquires Majority Stake in Rimowa

Samsonite Takes Over Tumi Holdings

Advantus Takes Over Mercury Luggage Manufacturing Firm

MidOcean Takes Over Travelpro

Samsonite International Acquires Rolling Luggage

Samsonite International Takes Over Gregory Mountain Products

Samsonite International Completes Acquisition of Lipault

Samsonite International Announces Plans to Acquire Local Brands



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ace Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Antler Ltd. (UK)

Bric's Industria Valigeria Fine SPA (Italy)

Delsey S.A (France)

Etienne Aigner AG (Germany)

Luggage America Inc. (USA)

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy Louis Vuitton (France)

Nike, Inc. (USA)

Samsonite International S.A. (Luxembourg)

Targus (USA)

Travelpro Products, Inc. (USA)

V.F. Corporation (USA)

Eagle Creek, Inc. (USA)

JanSport, Inc. (USA)

Kipling North America (USA)

Valigeria Roncato (Italy)

VIP Industries Ltd. (India)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Luggage by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Luggage Market by Product Type

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Casual/Regular Use Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Casual/Regular Use Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Casual/ Regular Use Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Suitcases/Traveling Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Suitcases/ Traveling Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Suitcases/Traveling Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Business/Computer Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Business/Computer Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Business/ Computer Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Table 42: Leading Players in the US Luggage Market (2013): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Delsey, Olivet, Samsonite/ American Tourister, Targus, Tumi, VF Corp, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition Heats Up in the Handbags, Luggage and Accessories Market

Table 43: Leading Players in the North American Handbag Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Michael Kors, Coach, Louis Vuitton, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Changing Economic Scenario Impacts Fortunes of Market Participants in Luxury Segment

Market Trends & Issues

Smart Luggage Market to Experience Impressive Growth

Retiring Baby Boomer Generation to Fuel Demand for Travel Luggage

Airline Baggage Charges Influence Consumer Purchase of Travel Luggage

Hardside: Out of Favor with Consumers in the US

Offshoring Vital for Staving off Competitive and Pricing Pressures

Innovation & Design: Key to Battling Lengthy Purchase Cycles

Growing Need for Leisure: A Key Growth Driver

Growing Demand for Casual and Lifestyle Lines

Backpack Makers Expand See-Through Backpack Line

Retail Stores Face Mounting Competition from Online Vendors and Department Stores

Product Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: US Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: US 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/ Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in Travel and Leisure Activity Benefits Market Growth

Michael Kors Retains Leading Position

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Canadian Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Major Trends

Increasing Outbound Tourism and Relaxed Baggage Restrictions Boost Travel Luggage Sales

Table 50: Japanese Airlines Limited (JAL) Luggage Allowance for the Period 2011-2016

Japan: A Major Market for Luxury Luggage

Regulatory Overview

Competitive Scenario

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 51: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Japanese Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Western Europe Dominate Sales

Eastern European Regions Exhibiting Mixed Trends

Market Trends

Complex Luggage Distribution Channels Poses Challenge for New Entrants

Changing Fashion Trends Influence Demand Dynamics for Luggage

Tourism Data: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Table 54: Percentage Breakdown of Number of International Tourist Arrivals in Europe by Destination Country (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Value of International Tourism Receipts for Europe by Destination (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European Historic Review for Luggage by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

French Luggage Market Begins to Regain Momentum

Competitive Scenario

Table 62: Leading Players in the French Luggage and Bags Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HermÃ¨s Sellier SAS, Louis Vuitton Malletier, Samsonite, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Introductions

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: French Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: French 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Table 66: German Luggage and Leather Goods Market by Type of Retailer (2017 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Offline and Online Retail (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Market Leaders Focus on Premium and Luxury Segments to Stay Afloat

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: German Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: German 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/ Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Low Demand Hampers Luggage Market Growth

Government Imposes Ban on Wheeled Luggage in Venice

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Italian Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/ Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Trends

Luggage Market to Exhibit Decent Growth

A Booming Notebook Bag and Tablet Cover Market

The British Luggage and Leathergoods Association

Competitive Insights

Distribution Channels

Table 73: Retail Luggage Market in the UK (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Department Stores, Variety Stores/General Merchandisers, Footwear/ Clothing Retailers, Hyper/ Super Markets, Luggage Specialist Retailers, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Introductions

Strategic Corporate Development

Antler Ltd. - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: The UK Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/ Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Competition

B.Market Analytics

Table 77: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Spanish Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/ Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Anticipated Economic Stability to Boost Demand for Luggage

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Russian Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Select Markets

The Netherlands

Luggage Market Record Positive Sales Growth in Poland

Swedish Consumers Prioritize Functionality of Luggage

Switzerland

Turkey: Economic and Political Instability Undermine Luggage Demand

Ukraine Consumers Turn to Specialized Retailers for Purchasing Luggage

Product Introductions

Strategic Corporate Development

Samsonite International S.A. (Luxembourg) - A Global Leading Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/ Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Favorable Economic & Demographic Fundamentals Powers Market Growth

Table 86: Forecast for Growth (CAGR) in Global Passenger Air-Travel by Geographic Region: 2015-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Per Capita Expenditure on Luggage in US$ for Major Regions/Countries: 2015 & 2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Tourism Data: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Table 90: Percentage Breakdown of Number of International Tourist Arrivals in Asia-Pacific by Destination Country (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Value of International Tourism Receipts in Asia-Pacific by Destination Country (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luggage by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 98: Breakdown of International Tourism Expenditure in US$ Billion for Leading Global Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China: A Leading Luggage Producing & Exporting Country

Table 99: Leading Players in the Chinese Luggage Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crown, Dapai, Oiwas, Samsonite, LVMH, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Chinese Luggage Exports by Product Type (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Export Volumes for Softside Luggage, Hardside Luggage, and Hybrid Luggage (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major Trends

Domestic Luggage Industry in China Set to Grow

Increasing Use of Polyester in Softside Luggage in China

Increasing Raw Material Costs Influence Casual Backpacks Market

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Chinese Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Indian Luggage Market to Make Up for Lost Momentum in Near Future

Increasing Domestic and Overseas Travel Boost Demand for Luggage

Youth Demography, Expanding Retail Sector Drive Demand for Premium Luggage

Soft Luggage Sales Gain Strength

Table 104: Branded Luggage Market in India (2017E): Percentage Breakdown for Hard Luggage and Soft Luggage (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Table 105: Leading Players in the Indian Luggage Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Safari, Samsonite, VIP, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Leading Players in the Indian Organized Luggage Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Samsonite, VIP, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Indian Luggage Market by Price Segment (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass-Market, Premium and Value Luggage (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Luggage Brands of VIP and Samsonite by Price Segment: 2016

Product Introduction

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 108: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Indian Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview of Select Markets

Australia

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Malaysia

South Korea - Luggage Market Slated to Witness Healthy Growth

Taiwan

Thailand

Product Introduction

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 112: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/ Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/ Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

The UAE - Cautious Spending Leads to Moderation of Growth in Luggage Market

Tourism Data: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Table 115: Percentage Breakdown of Number of International Tourist Arrivals in the Middle East & Africa by Destination Country (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Value of International Tourism Receipts in the Middle East & Africa by Destination Country (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 117: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/ Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Middle East & African Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/ Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Scenario

Overview of Select Markets

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

B.Market Analytics

Table 122: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/ Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Latin America Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/ Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 283 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 305) The United States (107) Canada (3) Japan (5) Europe (98) - France (17) - Germany (11) - The United Kingdom (24) - Italy (16) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (28) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (83) Middle East (1) Latin America (4) Africa (4)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/92561



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-luggage-industry-300668530.html