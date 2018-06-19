Global Luggage Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Luggage in US$ by the following Product Types: Casual and Regular Use Bags, Suitcases and Travelling Bags, and Business and Computer Bags.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/92561
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 283 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Â Â Ace Co., Ltd.
- Â Antler Ltd.
- Bricâ€™s Industria Valigeria Fine SPA
- Delsey S.A
- Â Etienne Aigner AG
- Â Luggage America Inc.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/92561
LUGGAGE MCP-1189 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Travel & Leisure Industry
Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Luggage Market
Introduction of Smart Suitcases Fuel Growth for Luggage Manufacturers
Global Outlook
Increasing Air Travel and Innovative Designs Propel Luggage and Bags Demand
Economic Recession in Retrospect - Market Recovers in Sync with Revival in Travel & Leisure Activity
2. COMPETITION
Table 1: Leading Players in the Global Luggage Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Delsey, LVMH, Samsonite International, VF Corp, VIP Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Leading Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers Worldwide (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Brands for Chanel, Coach, Gucci, Hermes, Luis Vuitton, Prada, Samsonite, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Noteworthy Trends
Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition
Crude Oil and Commodity Price Dip Eases Production Costs
Geographic Concentration of Production Facilities Elevates Risk Disruptions in Supply Chain
Currency Volatility Impacts Luggage Trade
Lengthy Consumer Purchase Cycles Weakens Sales Momentum
Trade Down and Trade Up Strategy of Leading Companies
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Robust Increase in Tourist Traffic and Air-Travel Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver
Table 3: International Tourist Arrivals by Mode of Travel (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists for Airlines, Road Transport, Cruise Ships & Boats, and Railways (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Global Air Traffic Flow (in Billion Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPKs) for the Years 2011, 2015, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Projected Annual Growth in Global Passenger Air-Traffic (Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK)) by Geographic Region: 2014-2033 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Aviation Routes Ranked by Annual Air Travel Growth Rates over the Period 2010-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: International Tourist Arrivals by Geographic Region (2015 & 2016): Number of Arrivals (in Millions) for Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: International Tourism Receipts (in US$ Billion) by Geographic Region (2015 & 2016): Revenue Breakdown for Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Leading Destination Countries Worldwide Ranked by International Tourism Receipts in US$ Billions: 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Leading Destination Countries Worldwide Ranked by International Tourist Arrivals in Millions: 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: International Tourist Arrivals by Purpose of Journey (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Inbound Tourists for Holidays, Leisure & Recreation; Business & Professional; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Top 10 Countries Worldwide in Terms of International Tourism Spending (in US$ Billion): 2015 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Table 14: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Rising Household Disposable Incomes Drives Consumer Spending on Luggage
Table 15: Consumer Confidence in the United States (Q1 2016-Q4 2016): Breakdown of Indexed Points (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Consumer Confidence in Select European Countries Q1 2016 to Q4 2016: Breakdown of Indexed Points (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Consumer Confidence in China & India Vs Global: Breakdown of Indexed Points for Q1 2016 to Q4 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: Per Capita Expenditure on Luggage in US$ for Major Regions/Countries: 2015 & 2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Middle Class Population Worldwide Fuel Market Expansion
Table 19: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rapid Urbanization Spurs Growth in Passenger Traffic
Table 21: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Worldâ€™s Most Populous Cities: Percentage Breakdown of Global Urban Population for Tokyo, Delhi, Mexico City, New York - Newark, Shanghai and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Estimated Percentage of Urbanization in World, China and India for the Years 2011 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increasing Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) and HNWIs Fuel Demand for Premium Luggage
Opportunity Indicators:
Table 24: Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) and Their Total Wealth in US$ Billion by Leading Country: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rise in International Migration Bodes Well for the Market
Table 25: Top Ten Countries Worldwide with the Largest Number of International Migrants (in Millions): 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Online Sales Revolutionizes the Luggage Retailing Landscape
Select Online Luggage Vendors:
Luggage Increasingly Perceived as a Fashion Accessory
Luxury Luggage Brands Target Female Consumers
Table 26: Global Retail Luxury Goods Market by Product Type (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel & Footwear, Department Store Goods, Luggage & Bags, and Watches & Jewellery (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: Global Retail Luxury Goods Market by Geographic Region (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Western Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Consumption of Stylish Menâ€™s Bags on the Rise
New Lightweight Tough Materials Revive Demand for Hard-side Cases
Backpack Trend Cuts Across All Consumer Categories
Backpacks Remain the Popular Choice of Student Community
Evolution of Bags and Suitcases that Meet Stringent Airline Baggage Laws
High Airline Baggage Costs Ramp up Demand for Light-Weight Luggage
Demand for Small Carry-On Bags on the Rise
Table 28: Restrictions on Carry-Ons in Select Low-Cost Carriers
Table 29: Restrictions on Carry-ons in Select International and Domestic Carriers
New Baggage Policies Promote Demand for Luggage-Courier Services
4. INNOVATIONS IN LUGGAGE DESIGN & FUNCTIONALITY
Innovative Carry-Ons for Easy and Comfortable Travel
Bluesmart Black Edition
G-Ro Carry-On
Awayâ€™s Monogram Edition
Raden A50 Set
Samsonite GeoTrakR
Barracuda Carry-on
Tumi Scale
Smart Travel Bags - Lighter Luggage with Better Wheels
'Smart' Luggage to Curtail Baggage Losses
Connected Carry-on Suitcase
RFID Bag2Go with Tracking App
Rebound Tags with RFID Microchips
TRAKDOT Mobile Tracking Technology
Delsey PLuggage Smart Travel System
Hop! Suitcase
R&D Driving Introduction of Advanced, Modern, Multifunctional Luggage Products
Luggage Innovations Continue to Enhance Product Functionality and Utility
Novel Rollerboard and Scooter Luggage Models
Micro Samsonite
Micro Mobilityâ€™s Micro Luggage
Travelteq Rollerboard Suitcase
Titan High-Roller
Trunki Suitcase for Kids and â€˜Stressed-Outâ€™Parents
Adventurous Cruisers
Luggage Models with Advanced Handle Technology
Salsa Deluxe
Over-Weight Indicator Handle with Helium Fusion Light Display
Link2Go
Boson Hard Case
Travelpro Max Light 3
Pivotal Gear
I-Stay Laptop Bag
Convertible & Multipurpose Luggage Models Offer Multi-Function Capabilities
Suitcase that Transforms into a Portable Dresser
Trip Sound Suitcase with Music System
The Lewis and Clark Urban Gear: A Laptop Bag and an Urban Backpack
Eagle Creek â€˜2-in-1â€™ Backpack Duffel
Eagle Creek Morpheus
Luggage Box: Shipment Case and Carry On
Active Traveler's with Gear: "The Glider" by Athalon
Piggyback Rider-NOMIS Child Carrier
Bags with Power Charging Points for the â€˜Connectedâ€™ Traveler on the Move
Powerbag Briefcases with Outlets for Recharging Portable Devices
Crosskase Solar 15 Rucksack
Compact & Foldable Luggage Models for Easy Storage
Genius Packer
Briggs & Riley CX Technology Suitcases
Road Warrior Collapsible Upright
Delseyâ€™s Compressible Luggage with New Options
Ultra-Lightweight Luggage Models
Suitcases with Foldable Seats
Travelteqâ€™s Trip
Move-On RIDN
Self-Weighing Luggage
Super Strong Bags Built to Withstand Rough Handling
Ricardo Beverly Hills Extra-Tough Hard-Side and Soft-Side Suitcases
LAT 56Âº Urban Warrior Backpack with Military-Quality Materials
Briggs & Riley Torq Series Hard-Shell Luggage with Lifetime Guarantee
Tumiâ€™s Tegra-Lite Bullet-proof Suitcase
Antlerâ€™s Juno Ribbed Suitcase
Louis Vuitton Customized Carbon Fiber Luggage for BMW i8
Manufacturers Redesign Hiking Backpacks for Urban Travelers
Osprey Far point
Osprey Waypoint
Osprey Porter
REI Vagabond Tour 40
Kelty Redwing and Kelty Flyaway
Tortuga Travel Backpack
Minaal Carry-on Backpack
Patagonia Transport Maximum Legal Carry-on
Deuter Transit 50
Other Notable Luggage Models with Novel and Convenient Features & Designs
Travelpro Platinum Magna
Advanced Wheel Technology Models from Delsey and Samsonite
Rimowa Salsa Air 26â€ Multiwheel
Travel Proâ€™s Stay-Straight Wheels Bag
World's Lightest Luggage with 8-Wheel Suitcase
â€˜Spinnerâ€™ Wheel Technology Enabled Suitcase Models
Trunkster Zipperless Luggage
Genius Pack Wheeled Upright Bag with Multiple Pockets
Heys USA BioCases with Biometric Locks
Knomo Scala North-South Suitcase with Myknomo ID
Tumi Ticon Passport Cover with RFID Protection
Victorinox Swiss Army New Suitcase with Expandable Options
Explore 20 Wide-body Upright Carry On
Revolution Plus Vertical Garment Bag
Max Mirani Hard-side Carry-on with Compartments
Red-Eye Garment Bag
Taipan Lift Laptop Bag
Scott Jordanâ€™s SeV Carry-on Coat
Overnight Travel Solution from Henty Wingman
The Airport Laptop Bag from Kensington
RIMOWA Luggage - Briefcase to Weekend Bag
PlayAway Case for Kids
Packing Cubes & Packing Folders
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Bluesmart Unveils Second Generation Smart Luggage
Raden Luggage Introduces Colorful Luggage in LA
Samsara Luggage Unveils Aluminum Smart Suitcase
Jaguar Land Rover Introduces New Branded Goods Collection
Solite Unveils Luggage with Innovative Features
American Tourister Introduces New Range of Suitcases
Thule Launches Thule Subterra, Luggage Bags for Active Business Traveller
Eagle Creek Launches Pack-It Sport Bags
Eagle Creek Unveils New Spring 2017 Day Traveler
Raden Unveils Line of Smart, Self-Weighing Suitcases
Tumi Introduces 19 Degree, First Ever Aluminium Luggage Range
Patta Unveils New Line of Luggage for Fall/Winter
Bugaboo Introduces Modular Suitcase, Boxer
Arcido Launches Innovative New Carry-On Bag
Targus Unveils Mobile ViP Premium Range of Laptop Cases & Rollers
Bluesmart Launches Black Edition, Latest Line of Luggage
Eagle Creek Unveils Pack-It Sets and Colors for 2016 Fall
Eagle Creek Launches No Matter What Backpacks
Eagle Creek Launches Latest Pack-It Sets
Eagle Creek Launches Tarmac Weekend Bag for 2015 Fall
Eagle Creek Unveils New Flyte Collection
24-7 International Unveils Lily Bloom Designer Collection
American Tourister to Release Star Wars Luggage Collection
Americaâ€™s Travel Merchandise Introduce Smiley Luggage Collections
DIGIPAS USA LLC Unveils eGeeTouch Luggage Lock
Grand Trunk Introduces ATOM Weekender, Getaway, Explorer Toiletry Bags
LugLoc Introduces New Version of Luggage Locator
Eagle Creek Unveils Day Travelers Packs and Bags
Pathfinder Unveils PX-10 Business Luggage
Travelpro Releases T-Pro Bold 2.0 Luggage Collection
Grand Trunk Unveils ATOM Packing Cubes
Eagle Creek Launched EC Lyncâ„¢ System
Eagle Creek Unveils Pack-It Sport Line for Athletes
Accessory Headquarters Introduces Christian Lacroix Menâ€™s Bag
it Luggage Develops Carry-Tow
NFC SMARTech Unveils Tag---Your---Bag Baggage Tracking Gadget
Travelpro Introduces Crewâ„¢ Executive Choiceâ„¢ Business Cases
Travelpro Releases MaxliteÂ® 3 Collection
Travelpro Launches Lightweight Marquisâ„¢ Luggage Collection
Travelpro Introduces Atlantic Solstice Collection
Jill-e Designs Unveils New Range of Travel, Tech Bags
Lewis N. Clark Introduces FeatherLight Packing Cubes
Travelpro Releases NGCâ„¢ Cape Townâ„¢, Leather Brief Collections
Samsonite Introduces MIGHTlightâ„¢ Softside Carry-Ons
American Tourister Unveils iLiteâ„¢ Xtreme
DELSEY Debuts Helium Titanium Hard-side cases
Hartmann Releases LineAire, 7R, InnovAire, Vigor Luxury Range
HEX Unveils The Supply Collection Range
Travelpro Unveils Crewâ„¢ 10 Collection
Tumi Voyageur Unveils the Voyageur Collection of Womenâ€™s Luggage and Handbags
24-7 International LLC, Bayer Introduce Pantera Hard Side Collection
Atlantic Luggage Unveils Atlantic Ultra LITE 3 Lines
GreenSmart Unveils New Eco-friendly Urban Bag Brand
Givi Expands Trekker Motorcycle Luggage Range with Black Line
Air France, Delsey Jointly Launch Destination and Envol Luggage Collections
Nike Unveils Rebento Sports Duffle Bag
HEAD Unveils Contemporary Design Lifestyle Bags
ZUCA Introduces Sport & Lifestyle Carry-All Collection
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Endless Invests in British Luggage Business Antler
Samsonite Takes Over eBags
Sweda Inks Partnership Agreement Eagle Creek
LVMH Acquires Majority Stake in Rimowa
Samsonite Takes Over Tumi Holdings
Advantus Takes Over Mercury Luggage Manufacturing Firm
MidOcean Takes Over Travelpro
Samsonite International Acquires Rolling Luggage
Samsonite International Takes Over Gregory Mountain Products
Samsonite International Completes Acquisition of Lipault
Samsonite International Announces Plans to Acquire Local Brands
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ace Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Antler Ltd. (UK)
Bric's Industria Valigeria Fine SPA (Italy)
Delsey S.A (France)
Etienne Aigner AG (Germany)
Luggage America Inc. (USA)
LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy Louis Vuitton (France)
Nike, Inc. (USA)
Samsonite International S.A. (Luxembourg)
Targus (USA)
Travelpro Products, Inc. (USA)
V.F. Corporation (USA)
Eagle Creek, Inc. (USA)
JanSport, Inc. (USA)
Kipling North America (USA)
Valigeria Roncato (Italy)
VIP Industries Ltd. (India)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World Historic Review for Luggage by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Luggage Market by Product Type
Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Casual/Regular Use Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World Historic Review for Casual/Regular Use Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Casual/ Regular Use Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Suitcases/Traveling Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: World Historic Review for Suitcases/ Traveling Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Suitcases/Traveling Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Business/Computer Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: World Historic Review for Business/Computer Bags by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Business/ Computer Bags by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Competitive Scenario
Table 42: Leading Players in the US Luggage Market (2013): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Delsey, Olivet, Samsonite/ American Tourister, Targus, Tumi, VF Corp, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competition Heats Up in the Handbags, Luggage and Accessories Market
Table 43: Leading Players in the North American Handbag Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Michael Kors, Coach, Louis Vuitton, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Changing Economic Scenario Impacts Fortunes of Market Participants in Luxury Segment
Market Trends & Issues
Smart Luggage Market to Experience Impressive Growth
Retiring Baby Boomer Generation to Fuel Demand for Travel Luggage
Airline Baggage Charges Influence Consumer Purchase of Travel Luggage
Hardside: Out of Favor with Consumers in the US
Offshoring Vital for Staving off Competitive and Pricing Pressures
Innovation & Design: Key to Battling Lengthy Purchase Cycles
Growing Need for Leisure: A Key Growth Driver
Growing Demand for Casual and Lifestyle Lines
Backpack Makers Expand See-Through Backpack Line
Retail Stores Face Mounting Competition from Online Vendors and Department Stores
Product Introductions
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: US Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: US 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/ Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Recovery in Travel and Leisure Activity Benefits Market Growth
Michael Kors Retains Leading Position
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Canadian Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Major Trends
Increasing Outbound Tourism and Relaxed Baggage Restrictions Boost Travel Luggage Sales
Table 50: Japanese Airlines Limited (JAL) Luggage Allowance for the Period 2011-2016
Japan: A Major Market for Luxury Luggage
Regulatory Overview
Competitive Scenario
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 51: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Japanese Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Overview
Western Europe Dominate Sales
Eastern European Regions Exhibiting Mixed Trends
Market Trends
Complex Luggage Distribution Channels Poses Challenge for New Entrants
Changing Fashion Trends Influence Demand Dynamics for Luggage
Tourism Data: An Important Opportunity Indicator
Table 54: Percentage Breakdown of Number of International Tourist Arrivals in Europe by Destination Country (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Value of International Tourism Receipts for Europe by Destination (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 56: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: European Historic Review for Luggage by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: European 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: European Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
French Luggage Market Begins to Regain Momentum
Competitive Scenario
Table 62: Leading Players in the French Luggage and Bags Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HermÃ¨s Sellier SAS, Louis Vuitton Malletier, Samsonite, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Introductions
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: French Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: French 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Table 66: German Luggage and Leather Goods Market by Type of Retailer (2017 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Offline and Online Retail (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
Market Leaders Focus on Premium and Luxury Segments to Stay Afloat
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: German Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: German 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/ Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Low Demand Hampers Luggage Market Growth
Government Imposes Ban on Wheeled Luggage in Venice
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 70: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Italian Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/ Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Market Trends
Luggage Market to Exhibit Decent Growth
A Booming Notebook Bag and Tablet Cover Market
The British Luggage and Leathergoods Association
Competitive Insights
Distribution Channels
Table 73: Retail Luggage Market in the UK (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Department Stores, Variety Stores/General Merchandisers, Footwear/ Clothing Retailers, Hyper/ Super Markets, Luggage Specialist Retailers, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Introductions
Strategic Corporate Development
Antler Ltd. - A Key Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: The UK Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/ Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Competition
B.Market Analytics
Table 77: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Spanish Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/ Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Anticipated Economic Stability to Boost Demand for Luggage
B.Market Analytics
Table 80: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Russian Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
The Netherlands
Luggage Market Record Positive Sales Growth in Poland
Swedish Consumers Prioritize Functionality of Luggage
Switzerland
Turkey: Economic and Political Instability Undermine Luggage Demand
Ukraine Consumers Turn to Specialized Retailers for Purchasing Luggage
Product Introductions
Strategic Corporate Development
Samsonite International S.A. (Luxembourg) - A Global Leading Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/ Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Favorable Economic & Demographic Fundamentals Powers Market Growth
Table 86: Forecast for Growth (CAGR) in Global Passenger Air-Travel by Geographic Region: 2015-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Per Capita Expenditure on Luggage in US$ for Major Regions/Countries: 2015 & 2018P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Tourism Data: An Important Opportunity Indicator
Table 90: Percentage Breakdown of Number of International Tourist Arrivals in Asia-Pacific by Destination Country (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Value of International Tourism Receipts in Asia-Pacific by Destination Country (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luggage by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Market Overview
Table 98: Breakdown of International Tourism Expenditure in US$ Billion for Leading Global Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China: A Leading Luggage Producing & Exporting Country
Table 99: Leading Players in the Chinese Luggage Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Crown, Dapai, Oiwas, Samsonite, LVMH, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 100: Chinese Luggage Exports by Product Type (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Export Volumes for Softside Luggage, Hardside Luggage, and Hybrid Luggage (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Major Trends
Domestic Luggage Industry in China Set to Grow
Increasing Use of Polyester in Softside Luggage in China
Increasing Raw Material Costs Influence Casual Backpacks Market
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 101: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 102: Chinese Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Indian Luggage Market to Make Up for Lost Momentum in Near Future
Increasing Domestic and Overseas Travel Boost Demand for Luggage
Youth Demography, Expanding Retail Sector Drive Demand for Premium Luggage
Soft Luggage Sales Gain Strength
Table 104: Branded Luggage Market in India (2017E): Percentage Breakdown for Hard Luggage and Soft Luggage (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
Table 105: Leading Players in the Indian Luggage Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Safari, Samsonite, VIP, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Leading Players in the Indian Organized Luggage Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Samsonite, VIP, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Indian Luggage Market by Price Segment (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Mass-Market, Premium and Value Luggage (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Luggage Brands of VIP and Samsonite by Price Segment: 2016
Product Introduction
Strategic Corporate Development
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 108: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Indian Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview of Select Markets
Australia
Hong Kong
Indonesia
Malaysia
South Korea - Luggage Market Slated to Witness Healthy Growth
Taiwan
Thailand
Product Introduction
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 112: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/ Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/ Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
The UAE - Cautious Spending Leads to Moderation of Growth in Luggage Market
Tourism Data: An Important Opportunity Indicator
Table 115: Percentage Breakdown of Number of International Tourist Arrivals in the Middle East & Africa by Destination Country (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Value of International Tourism Receipts in the Middle East & Africa by Destination Country (2015 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 117: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/ Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Middle East & African Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/ Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Scenario
Overview of Select Markets
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
B.Market Analytics
Table 122: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/ Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 123: Latin America Historic Review for Luggage by Product Type - Casual/ Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/Computer Bags Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 124: Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Luggage by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Casual/Regular Use Bags; Suitcases/Traveling Bags; and Business/ Computer Bags Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 283 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 305) The United States (107) Canada (3) Japan (5) Europe (98) - France (17) - Germany (11) - The United Kingdom (24) - Italy (16) - Spain (2) - Rest of Europe (28) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (83) Middle East (1) Latin America (4) Africa (4)
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/92561
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-luggage-industry-300668530.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article