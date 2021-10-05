Global Luggage Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Samsonite, VF, VIP Industries, Remowa, Briggs and Riley Travelware, Delsey, Tumi Holdings, Fox Luggage, Goyard, ACE Luggage

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Luggage Market 2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Luggage Market was valued at USD 45 Billion in the year 2020.

With the increased disposable income and domestic and international travel, the sales of Luggage have increased over a period of time. The advancements in electronics and increased use of electronics product drive the Luggage market. The increasing penetration of Luggage in Premium industry and the budding automation in manufacturing industries will further propel the market in the coming years.

Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumer Value & Mid-Level and Premium price segment in APAC region will significantly drive luggage market growth in subsequent years.

The Travel Bags in Luggage Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played by the Travel Bags during the travel. Further, value and Mid-Level price segment of Luggage is expected to hold a very larger market share of Luggage Market than other price segments. Moreover, increasing demand for various types of Luggage in premium price segment has been anticipated to propel thrust in the sales of Luggage in the future.

With COVID-19 pandemic having a huge impact on the brick and mortar sales and with increase in digitalization, people are focusing more on e-commerce and the potential it holds for the future market. So, companies are trying to sell their product online through different e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, E-bay, Flipkart, etc. and hence increasing the share of Internet Sales.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Samsonite, VF Corporation, VIP Industries, Remowa, Briggs and Riley Travelware, Delsey, Tumi Holdings, Fox Luggage, Goyard, ACE Luggage Co. Ltd) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Escalate the Focus on the Asia Pacific Region

2.2 Increasing opportunity in Online Retail

2.3 Focus on Changing Demographics



3. Luggage Market: Product Overview



4. Global Luggage Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Luggage Market

4.3 Global Luggage Market: Growth & Forecast



5. Global Luggage Market Segmentation, By Product Type (Value)

5.1 Global Luggage Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Luggage Market: By Product Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Travel Bags- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Casual Bags- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Business Bags- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Luggage Market Segmentation, By Price Segment (Value)

6.1 Global Luggage Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Luggage Market: By Price Segment (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Value & Mid Level- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Premium- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Luxury- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



7. Global Luggage Market Segmentation, By Distribution Channel (Value)

7.1 Global Luggage Market: Segment Analysis

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Luggage Market: By Distribution Channel (2020 & 2026)

7.3 By Specialty Stores- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.4 By Departmental Stores- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.5 By Internet Sales- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7.6 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



8. Global Luggage Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Luggage Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)



9. North America Luggage Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

9.1 North America Luggage Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

9.2 North America Luggage Market: Prominent Companies

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Travel Bags, Casual Bags, Business Bags)

9.4 Market Segmentation By Price Segment (Value and Mid Level, Premium, Luxury)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales, Others)

9.6 North America Luggage Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Luggage Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Luggage Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)

9.9 United States Luggage Market- By Value (2016-2026)

9.10 United States Luggage Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Price Segment, Distribution Channel (2016-2026)

9.11 United States Luggage Market: Growth and Forecast

9.12 Canada Luggage Market- By Value (2016-2026)

9.13 Canada Luggage Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Price Segment, Distribution Segment (2016-2026)

9.14 Canada Luggage Market: Growth and Forecast



10. Europe Luggage Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. Asia Pacific Luggage Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. Global Luggage Market Dynamics

12.1 Global Luggage Market Drivers

12.2 Global Luggage Market Restraints

12.3 Global Luggage Market Trends



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Luggage Market - By Product Type (Year 2026)

13.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Luggage Market - By Price Segment (Year 2026)

13.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Luggage Market - By Distribution Channel (Year 2026)

13.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Luggage Market - By Region (Year 2026)



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Luggage Market

14.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis- Global Luggage Market



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Samsonite

15.2 VF Corporation

15.3 VIP Industries

15.4 Remowa

15.4 Briggs and Riley Travelware

15.6 Delsey

15.7 Tumi Holdings

15.8 Fox Luggage

15.9 Goyard

15.10 ACE Luggage Co. Ltd.

