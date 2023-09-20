Global Luggage Market Report 2023: Demand for Eco-friendly Materials Pushes Soft Luggage Segment to the Forefront

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Luggage Market: Analysis By Luggage Type, By Region, Size, Trends and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2022, the global luggage market was valued at US$23.78 billion. The market is expected to grow to US$37.34 billion in 2028.

Three types of luggage are included in the report: casual bags, travel bags and business bags. The global luggage market is anticipated to witness robust growth, with two significant trends leading this surge, during the forecasted period of 2023-2028. Firstly, rising demand for smart luggage, bluetooth-controlled lock, Wi-Fi hotspots etc. Increasing demand for IoT (Internet of Things)-based applications, would also lead to more people investing in smart luggage. Secondly, there has been an surge in online advertising, leading to increased sales of luggage. The luggage market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.81% over the years 2023-2028.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Luggage Type: The report identifies three segments on the basis of luggage type: Casual Bags, Travel Bags, and Business Bags. In 2022, the casual bags segment led the market, because of rising attention towards fashion sense among the young population. The business bags market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as companies are increasingly expanding their operations globally, the demand for business travel has witnessed a significant upswing. Rising travel and tourism would increase the demand for travel bags.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Drivers: The market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as as growing travel and tourism spending, rapid urbanization, e-commerce expansion, rising purchasing power, rising youth population, rise in student enrolment, rising middle-class population and spending, etc. The boom in the travel and tourism sector would provide a boost to the demand for luggage, particularly travel bags. Luggage is essential in the journeys because it allows to safely store and transport goods. As the travel industry expands, so does the demand for various types of luggage that meet the expectations of customers.

Competitive Landscape:

The global luggage market is fragmented. However, the market share of organized players has increased significantly over the last few years and is expected to continue given the wide product offerings, better service, and higher brand visibility. The key players of the global luggage market are:

Samsonite International S.A.

VIP Industries Limited

VF Corporation

LVMH Group

PVH Corp. ( Tommy Hilfiger B.V .)

.) Victorinox International

United States Luggage Company

LLC (Briggs & Riley)

Travelpro, Delsey

Safari Industries Ltd.

ACE Luggage Co. Ltd

MCM Worldwide

