Global Luggage Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Introduction of Smart Suitcases Fuel Growth for Luggage Manufacturers

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Luggage in US$ by the following Product Types:



Casual and Regular Use Bags

Suitcases and Travelling Bags

Business and Computer Bags

The report profiles 283 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Ace Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Antler Ltd. (UK)

Bric's Industria Valigeria Fine SPA ( Italy )

) Delsey S.A ( France )

) Etienne Aigner AG ( Germany )

( ) Luggage America Inc. ( USA )

) LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton ( France )

) Nike, Inc. ( USA )

) Samsonite International S.A. ( Luxembourg )

) Targus ( USA )

) Travelpro Products, Inc. ( USA )

) V.F. Corporation ( USA )

) Eagle Creek, Inc. ( USA )

) JanSport, Inc. ( USA )

) Kipling North America ( USA )

( ) Valigeria Roncato ( Italy )

) VIP Industries Ltd. ( India )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Travel & Leisure Industry

Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Luggage Market

Introduction of Smart Suitcases Fuel Growth for Luggage Manufacturers

Global Outlook

Increasing Air Travel and Innovative Designs Propel Luggage and Bags Demand

Economic Recession in Retrospect

Market Recovers in Sync with Revival in Travel & Leisure Activity



2. COMPETITION

Leading Players in the Global Luggage Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Delsey, LVMH, Samsonite International, VF Corp, VIP Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers Worldwide (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Brands for Chanel, Coach, Gucci, Hermes, Luis Vuitton, Prada, Samsonite, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Noteworthy Trends

Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition

Crude Oil and Commodity Price Dip Eases Production Costs

Geographic Concentration of Production Facilities Elevates Risk Disruptions in Supply Chain

Currency Volatility Impacts Luggage Trade

Lengthy Consumer Purchase Cycles Weakens Sales Momentum

Trade Down and Trade Up Strategy of Leading Companies



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Robust Increase in Tourist Traffic and Air-Travel Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rising Household Disposable Incomes Drives Consumer Spending on Luggage

Expanding Middle Class Population Worldwide Fuel Market Expansion

Rapid Urbanization Spurs Growth in Passenger Traffic

Increasing Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) and HNWIs Fuel Demand for Premium Luggage

Opportunity Indicators:

Rise in International Migration Bodes Well for the Market

Online Sales Revolutionizes the Luggage Retailing Landscape

Select Online Luggage Vendors:

Luggage Increasingly Perceived as a Fashion Accessory

Luxury Luggage Brands Target Female Consumers

Consumption of Stylish Men's Bags on the Rise

New Lightweight Tough Materials Revive Demand for Hard-side Cases

Backpack Trend Cuts Across All Consumer Categories

Backpacks Remain the Popular Choice of Student Community

Evolution of Bags and Suitcases that Meet Stringent Airline Baggage Laws

High Airline Baggage Costs Ramp up Demand for Light-Weight Luggage

Demand for Small Carry-On Bags on the Rise

New Baggage Policies Promote Demand for Luggage-Courier Services



4. INNOVATIONS IN LUGGAGE DESIGN & FUNCTIONALITY

Innovative Carry-Ons for Easy and Comfortable Travel

Bluesmart Black Edition

G-Ro Carry-On

Away's Monogram Edition

Raden A50 Set

Samsonite GeoTrakR

Barracuda Carry-on

Tumi Scale

Smart Travel Bags

Lighter Luggage with Better Wheels

'Smart' Luggage to Curtail Baggage Losses

Connected Carry-on Suitcase

RFID Bag2Go with Tracking App

Rebound Tags with RFID Microchips

TRAKDOT Mobile Tracking Technology

Delsey PLuggage Smart Travel System

Hop! Suitcase

R&D Driving Introduction of Advanced, Modern, Multifunctional Luggage Products

Luggage Innovations Continue to Enhance Product Functionality and Utility

Novel Rollerboard and Scooter Luggage Models

Micro Samsonite

Micro Mobility's Micro Luggage

Travelteq Rollerboard Suitcase

Titan High-Roller

Trunki Suitcase for Kids and Stressed-Out'Parents

Adventurous Cruisers

Luggage Models with Advanced Handle Technology

Salsa Deluxe

Over-Weight Indicator Handle with Helium Fusion Light Display

Link2Go

Boson Hard Case

Travelpro Max Light 3

Pivotal Gear

I-Stay Laptop Bag

Convertible & Multipurpose Luggage Models Offer Multi-Function Capabilities

Suitcase that Transforms into a Portable Dresser

Trip Sound Suitcase with Music System

The Lewis and Clark Urban Gear: A Laptop Bag and an Urban Backpack

Eagle Creek 2-in-1' Backpack Duffel

Eagle Creek Morpheus

Luggage Box: Shipment Case and Carry On

Active Traveler's with Gear: "The Glider" by Athalon

Piggyback Rider-NOMIS Child Carrier

Bags with Power Charging Points for the Connected' Traveler on the Move

Powerbag Briefcases with Outlets for Recharging Portable Devices

Crosskase Solar 15 Rucksack

Compact & Foldable Luggage Models for Easy Storage

Genius Packer

Briggs & Riley CX Technology Suitcases

Road Warrior Collapsible Upright

Delsey's Compressible Luggage with New Options

Ultra-Lightweight Luggage Models

Suitcases with Foldable Seats

Travelteq's Trip

Move-On RIDN

Self-Weighing Luggage

Super Strong Bags Built to Withstand Rough Handling

Ricardo Beverly Hills Extra-Tough Hard-Side and Soft-Side Suitcases

LAT 56 Urban Warrior Backpack with Military-Quality Materials

Briggs & Riley Torq Series Hard-Shell Luggage with Lifetime Guarantee

Tumi's Tegra-Lite Bullet-proof Suitcase

Antler's Juno Ribbed Suitcase

Louis Vuitton Customized Carbon Fiber Luggage for BMW i8

Manufacturers Redesign Hiking Backpacks for Urban Travelers

Osprey Far point

Osprey Waypoint

Osprey Porter

REI Vagabond Tour 40

Kelty Redwing and Kelty Flyaway

Tortuga Travel Backpack

Minaal Carry-on Backpack

Patagonia Transport Maximum Legal Carry-on

Deuter Transit 50

Other Notable Luggage Models with Novel and Convenient Features & Designs

Travelpro Platinum Magna

Advanced Wheel Technology Models from Delsey and Samsonite

Rimowa Salsa Air 26 Multiwheel

Travel Pro's Stay-Straight Wheels Bag

World's Lightest Luggage with 8-Wheel Suitcase

Spinner' Wheel Technology Enabled Suitcase Models

Trunkster Zipperless Luggage

Genius Pack Wheeled Upright Bag with Multiple Pockets

Heys USA BioCases with Biometric Locks

Knomo Scala North-South Suitcase with Myknomo ID

Tumi Ticon Passport Cover with RFID Protection

Victorinox Swiss Army New Suitcase with Expandable Options

Explore 20 Wide-body Upright Carry On

Revolution Plus Vertical Garment Bag

Max Mirani Hard-side Carry-on with Compartments

Red-Eye Garment Bag

Taipan Lift Laptop Bag

Scott Jordan's SeV Carry-on Coat

Overnight Travel Solution from Henty Wingman

The Airport Laptop Bag from Kensington

RIMOWA Luggage

Briefcase to Weekend Bag

PlayAway Case for Kids

Packing Cubes & Packing Folders



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Bluesmart Unveils Second Generation Smart Luggage

Raden Luggage Introduces Colorful Luggage in LA

Samsara Luggage Unveils Aluminum Smart Suitcase

Jaguar Land Rover Introduces New Branded Goods Collection

Solite Unveils Luggage with Innovative Features

American Tourister Introduces New Range of Suitcases

Thule Launches Thule Subterra, Luggage Bags for Active Business Traveller

Eagle Creek Launches Pack-It Sport Bags

Eagle Creek Unveils New Spring 2017 Day Traveler

Raden Unveils Line of Smart, Self-Weighing Suitcases

Tumi Introduces 19 Degree, First Ever Aluminium Luggage Range

Patta Unveils New Line of Luggage for Fall/Winter

Bugaboo Introduces Modular Suitcase, Boxer

Arcido Launches Innovative New Carry-On Bag

Targus Unveils Mobile ViP Premium Range of Laptop Cases & Rollers

Bluesmart Launches Black Edition, Latest Line of Luggage

Eagle Creek Unveils Pack-It Sets and Colors for 2016 Fall

Eagle Creek Launches No Matter What Backpacks

Eagle Creek Launches Latest Pack-It Sets

Eagle Creek Launches Tarmac Weekend Bag for 2015 Fall

Eagle Creek Unveils New Flyte Collection

24-7 International Unveils Lily Bloom Designer Collection

American Tourister to Release Star Wars Luggage Collection

America's Travel Merchandise Introduce Smiley Luggage Collections

DIGIPAS USA LLC Unveils eGeeTouch Luggage Lock

Grand Trunk Introduces ATOM Weekender, Getaway, Explorer Toiletry Bags

LugLoc Introduces New Version of Luggage Locator

Eagle Creek Unveils Day Travelers Packs and Bags

Pathfinder Unveils PX-10 Business Luggage

Travelpro Releases T-Pro Bold 2.0 Luggage Collection

Grand Trunk Unveils ATOM Packing Cubes

Eagle Creek Launched EC Lync System

Eagle Creek Unveils Pack-It Sport Line for Athletes

Accessory Headquarters Introduces Christian Lacroix Men's Bag

it Luggage Develops Carry-Tow

NFC SMARTech Unveils Tag---Your---Bag Baggage Tracking Gadget

Travelpro Introduces Crew Executive Choice Business Cases

Travelpro Releases Maxlite 3 Collection

Travelpro Launches Lightweight Marquis Luggage Collection

Travelpro Introduces Atlantic Solstice Collection

Jill-e Designs Unveils New Range of Travel, Tech Bags

Lewis N. Clark Introduces FeatherLight Packing Cubes

Travelpro Releases NGC Cape Town, Leather Brief Collections

Samsonite Introduces MIGHTlight Softside Carry-Ons

American Tourister Unveils iLite Xtreme

DELSEY Debuts Helium Titanium Hard-side cases

Hartmann Releases LineAire, 7R, InnovAire, Vigor Luxury Range

HEX Unveils The Supply Collection Range

Travelpro Unveils Crew 10 Collection

Tumi Voyageur Unveils the Voyageur Collection of Women's Luggage and Handbags

24-7 International LLC, Bayer Introduce Pantera Hard Side Collection

Atlantic Luggage Unveils Atlantic Ultra LITE 3 Lines

GreenSmart Unveils New Eco-friendly Urban Bag Brand

Givi Expands Trekker Motorcycle Luggage Range with Black Line

Air France, Delsey Jointly Launch Destination and Envol Luggage Collections

Nike Unveils Rebento Sports Duffle Bag

HEAD Unveils Contemporary Design Lifestyle Bags

ZUCA Introduces Sport & Lifestyle Carry-All Collection



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Endless Invests in British Luggage Business Antler

Samsonite Takes Over eBags

Sweda Inks Partnership Agreement Eagle Creek

LVMH Acquires Majority Stake in Rimowa

Samsonite Takes Over Tumi Holdings

Advantus Takes Over Mercury Luggage Manufacturing Firm

MidOcean Takes Over Travelpro

Samsonite International Acquires Rolling Luggage

Samsonite International Takes Over Gregory Mountain Products

Samsonite International Completes Acquisition of Lipault

Samsonite International Announces Plans to Acquire Local Brands



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 283 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 305)

The United States (107)

(107) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (5)

(5) Europe (98)

(98) France (17)

(17)

Germany (11)

(11)

The United Kingdom (24)

(24)

Italy (16)

(16)

Spain (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (28)

(28) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (83)

(Excluding Japan) (83) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (4)

(4) Africa (4)



