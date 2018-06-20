Global Luggage Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Introduction of Smart Suitcases Fuel Growth for Luggage Manufacturers

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Luggage - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Luggage in US$ by the following Product Types:
- Casual and Regular Use Bags
- Suitcases and Travelling Bags
- Business and Computer Bags
The report profiles 283 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ace Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Antler Ltd. (UK)
- Bric's Industria Valigeria Fine SPA (Italy)
- Delsey S.A (France)
- Etienne Aigner AG (Germany)
- Luggage America Inc. (USA)
- LVMH Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton (France)
- Nike, Inc. (USA)
- Samsonite International S.A. (Luxembourg)
- Targus (USA)
- Travelpro Products, Inc. (USA)
- V.F. Corporation (USA)
- Eagle Creek, Inc. (USA)
- JanSport, Inc. (USA)
- Kipling North America (USA)
- Valigeria Roncato (Italy)
- VIP Industries Ltd. (India)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Travel & Leisure Industry
Emerging Trends and Future Prospects for Luggage Market
Introduction of Smart Suitcases Fuel Growth for Luggage Manufacturers
Global Outlook
Increasing Air Travel and Innovative Designs Propel Luggage and Bags Demand
Economic Recession in Retrospect
Market Recovers in Sync with Revival in Travel & Leisure Activity
2. COMPETITION
Leading Players in the Global Luggage Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Delsey, LVMH, Samsonite International, VF Corp, VIP Industries, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers Worldwide (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Brands for Chanel, Coach, Gucci, Hermes, Luis Vuitton, Prada, Samsonite, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Noteworthy Trends
Low Entry Barriers Intensifies Competition
Crude Oil and Commodity Price Dip Eases Production Costs
Geographic Concentration of Production Facilities Elevates Risk Disruptions in Supply Chain
Currency Volatility Impacts Luggage Trade
Lengthy Consumer Purchase Cycles Weakens Sales Momentum
Trade Down and Trade Up Strategy of Leading Companies
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Robust Increase in Tourist Traffic and Air-Travel Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver
Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Market Growth
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Rising Household Disposable Incomes Drives Consumer Spending on Luggage
Expanding Middle Class Population Worldwide Fuel Market Expansion
Rapid Urbanization Spurs Growth in Passenger Traffic
Increasing Number of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) and HNWIs Fuel Demand for Premium Luggage
Opportunity Indicators:
Rise in International Migration Bodes Well for the Market
Online Sales Revolutionizes the Luggage Retailing Landscape
Select Online Luggage Vendors:
Luggage Increasingly Perceived as a Fashion Accessory
Luxury Luggage Brands Target Female Consumers
Consumption of Stylish Men's Bags on the Rise
New Lightweight Tough Materials Revive Demand for Hard-side Cases
Backpack Trend Cuts Across All Consumer Categories
Backpacks Remain the Popular Choice of Student Community
Evolution of Bags and Suitcases that Meet Stringent Airline Baggage Laws
High Airline Baggage Costs Ramp up Demand for Light-Weight Luggage
Demand for Small Carry-On Bags on the Rise
New Baggage Policies Promote Demand for Luggage-Courier Services
4. INNOVATIONS IN LUGGAGE DESIGN & FUNCTIONALITY
Innovative Carry-Ons for Easy and Comfortable Travel
Bluesmart Black Edition
G-Ro Carry-On
Away's Monogram Edition
Raden A50 Set
Samsonite GeoTrakR
Barracuda Carry-on
Tumi Scale
Smart Travel Bags
Lighter Luggage with Better Wheels
'Smart' Luggage to Curtail Baggage Losses
Connected Carry-on Suitcase
RFID Bag2Go with Tracking App
Rebound Tags with RFID Microchips
TRAKDOT Mobile Tracking Technology
Delsey PLuggage Smart Travel System
Hop! Suitcase
R&D Driving Introduction of Advanced, Modern, Multifunctional Luggage Products
Luggage Innovations Continue to Enhance Product Functionality and Utility
Novel Rollerboard and Scooter Luggage Models
Micro Samsonite
Micro Mobility's Micro Luggage
Travelteq Rollerboard Suitcase
Titan High-Roller
Trunki Suitcase for Kids and Stressed-Out'Parents
Adventurous Cruisers
Luggage Models with Advanced Handle Technology
Salsa Deluxe
Over-Weight Indicator Handle with Helium Fusion Light Display
Link2Go
Boson Hard Case
Travelpro Max Light 3
Pivotal Gear
I-Stay Laptop Bag
Convertible & Multipurpose Luggage Models Offer Multi-Function Capabilities
Suitcase that Transforms into a Portable Dresser
Trip Sound Suitcase with Music System
The Lewis and Clark Urban Gear: A Laptop Bag and an Urban Backpack
Eagle Creek 2-in-1' Backpack Duffel
Eagle Creek Morpheus
Luggage Box: Shipment Case and Carry On
Active Traveler's with Gear: "The Glider" by Athalon
Piggyback Rider-NOMIS Child Carrier
Bags with Power Charging Points for the Connected' Traveler on the Move
Powerbag Briefcases with Outlets for Recharging Portable Devices
Crosskase Solar 15 Rucksack
Compact & Foldable Luggage Models for Easy Storage
Genius Packer
Briggs & Riley CX Technology Suitcases
Road Warrior Collapsible Upright
Delsey's Compressible Luggage with New Options
Ultra-Lightweight Luggage Models
Suitcases with Foldable Seats
Travelteq's Trip
Move-On RIDN
Self-Weighing Luggage
Super Strong Bags Built to Withstand Rough Handling
Ricardo Beverly Hills Extra-Tough Hard-Side and Soft-Side Suitcases
LAT 56 Urban Warrior Backpack with Military-Quality Materials
Briggs & Riley Torq Series Hard-Shell Luggage with Lifetime Guarantee
Tumi's Tegra-Lite Bullet-proof Suitcase
Antler's Juno Ribbed Suitcase
Louis Vuitton Customized Carbon Fiber Luggage for BMW i8
Manufacturers Redesign Hiking Backpacks for Urban Travelers
Osprey Far point
Osprey Waypoint
Osprey Porter
REI Vagabond Tour 40
Kelty Redwing and Kelty Flyaway
Tortuga Travel Backpack
Minaal Carry-on Backpack
Patagonia Transport Maximum Legal Carry-on
Deuter Transit 50
Other Notable Luggage Models with Novel and Convenient Features & Designs
Travelpro Platinum Magna
Advanced Wheel Technology Models from Delsey and Samsonite
Rimowa Salsa Air 26 Multiwheel
Travel Pro's Stay-Straight Wheels Bag
World's Lightest Luggage with 8-Wheel Suitcase
Spinner' Wheel Technology Enabled Suitcase Models
Trunkster Zipperless Luggage
Genius Pack Wheeled Upright Bag with Multiple Pockets
Heys USA BioCases with Biometric Locks
Knomo Scala North-South Suitcase with Myknomo ID
Tumi Ticon Passport Cover with RFID Protection
Victorinox Swiss Army New Suitcase with Expandable Options
Explore 20 Wide-body Upright Carry On
Revolution Plus Vertical Garment Bag
Max Mirani Hard-side Carry-on with Compartments
Red-Eye Garment Bag
Taipan Lift Laptop Bag
Scott Jordan's SeV Carry-on Coat
Overnight Travel Solution from Henty Wingman
The Airport Laptop Bag from Kensington
RIMOWA Luggage
Briefcase to Weekend Bag
PlayAway Case for Kids
Packing Cubes & Packing Folders
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Bluesmart Unveils Second Generation Smart Luggage
Raden Luggage Introduces Colorful Luggage in LA
Samsara Luggage Unveils Aluminum Smart Suitcase
Jaguar Land Rover Introduces New Branded Goods Collection
Solite Unveils Luggage with Innovative Features
American Tourister Introduces New Range of Suitcases
Thule Launches Thule Subterra, Luggage Bags for Active Business Traveller
Eagle Creek Launches Pack-It Sport Bags
Eagle Creek Unveils New Spring 2017 Day Traveler
Raden Unveils Line of Smart, Self-Weighing Suitcases
Tumi Introduces 19 Degree, First Ever Aluminium Luggage Range
Patta Unveils New Line of Luggage for Fall/Winter
Bugaboo Introduces Modular Suitcase, Boxer
Arcido Launches Innovative New Carry-On Bag
Targus Unveils Mobile ViP Premium Range of Laptop Cases & Rollers
Bluesmart Launches Black Edition, Latest Line of Luggage
Eagle Creek Unveils Pack-It Sets and Colors for 2016 Fall
Eagle Creek Launches No Matter What Backpacks
Eagle Creek Launches Latest Pack-It Sets
Eagle Creek Launches Tarmac Weekend Bag for 2015 Fall
Eagle Creek Unveils New Flyte Collection
24-7 International Unveils Lily Bloom Designer Collection
American Tourister to Release Star Wars Luggage Collection
America's Travel Merchandise Introduce Smiley Luggage Collections
DIGIPAS USA LLC Unveils eGeeTouch Luggage Lock
Grand Trunk Introduces ATOM Weekender, Getaway, Explorer Toiletry Bags
LugLoc Introduces New Version of Luggage Locator
Eagle Creek Unveils Day Travelers Packs and Bags
Pathfinder Unveils PX-10 Business Luggage
Travelpro Releases T-Pro Bold 2.0 Luggage Collection
Grand Trunk Unveils ATOM Packing Cubes
Eagle Creek Launched EC Lync System
Eagle Creek Unveils Pack-It Sport Line for Athletes
Accessory Headquarters Introduces Christian Lacroix Men's Bag
it Luggage Develops Carry-Tow
NFC SMARTech Unveils Tag---Your---Bag Baggage Tracking Gadget
Travelpro Introduces Crew Executive Choice Business Cases
Travelpro Releases Maxlite 3 Collection
Travelpro Launches Lightweight Marquis Luggage Collection
Travelpro Introduces Atlantic Solstice Collection
Jill-e Designs Unveils New Range of Travel, Tech Bags
Lewis N. Clark Introduces FeatherLight Packing Cubes
Travelpro Releases NGC Cape Town, Leather Brief Collections
Samsonite Introduces MIGHTlight Softside Carry-Ons
American Tourister Unveils iLite Xtreme
DELSEY Debuts Helium Titanium Hard-side cases
Hartmann Releases LineAire, 7R, InnovAire, Vigor Luxury Range
HEX Unveils The Supply Collection Range
Travelpro Unveils Crew 10 Collection
Tumi Voyageur Unveils the Voyageur Collection of Women's Luggage and Handbags
24-7 International LLC, Bayer Introduce Pantera Hard Side Collection
Atlantic Luggage Unveils Atlantic Ultra LITE 3 Lines
GreenSmart Unveils New Eco-friendly Urban Bag Brand
Givi Expands Trekker Motorcycle Luggage Range with Black Line
Air France, Delsey Jointly Launch Destination and Envol Luggage Collections
Nike Unveils Rebento Sports Duffle Bag
HEAD Unveils Contemporary Design Lifestyle Bags
ZUCA Introduces Sport & Lifestyle Carry-All Collection
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Endless Invests in British Luggage Business Antler
Samsonite Takes Over eBags
Sweda Inks Partnership Agreement Eagle Creek
LVMH Acquires Majority Stake in Rimowa
Samsonite Takes Over Tumi Holdings
Advantus Takes Over Mercury Luggage Manufacturing Firm
MidOcean Takes Over Travelpro
Samsonite International Acquires Rolling Luggage
Samsonite International Takes Over Gregory Mountain Products
Samsonite International Completes Acquisition of Lipault
Samsonite International Announces Plans to Acquire Local Brands
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 283 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 305)
- The United States (107)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (98)
- France (17)
- Germany (11)
- The United Kingdom (24)
- Italy (16)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (28)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (83)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (4)
- Africa (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kv46wl/global_luggage?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
