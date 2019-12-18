Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Industry
Lung Cancer Diagnostics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.
3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8%. Imaging Tests, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Imaging Tests will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$45.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$39.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Imaging Tests will reach a market size of US$85.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$354.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Diagnostics - Core Laboratory; Dr Lal PathLabs; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Illumina Inc.; Myriad Genetics Inc.; NanoString Technologies; NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.; PlexBio Co., Ltd.; QIAGEN GmbH; Quest Diagnostics; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
1. ABBOTT DIAGNOSTICS - CORE LABORATORY
2. ADMERA HEALTH
3. AGENA BIOSCIENCE, INC.
4. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
5. ASURAGEN, INC.
6. BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.
7. BIOCARTIS NV
8. BIOCEPT, INC.
9. BIODESIX, INC.
10. BIOPROGNOS SL
11. BLUEPRINT GENETICS OY
12. CANCER GENETICS, INC.
13. CELLMAX LIFE, INC.
14. CELLNETIX PATHOLOGY & LABORATORIES
15. CIRCULOGENE
16. DR LAL PATHLABS
17. ENTROGEN, INC.
18. EPIGENOMICS AG
19. EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION
20. EXOSOME DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
21. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS
22. FULGENT GENETICS
23. GENEKOR MEDICAL SA
24. GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.
25. ILLUMINA, INC.
26. IMMUNOVIA AB
27. INIVATA LTD.
28. LUCENCE DIAGNOSTICS PTE LTD.
29. MEDGENOME LABS LTD.
30. MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.
31. NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
32. NEOGENOMICS LABORATORIES, INC.
33. ONCIMMUNE LTD.
34. ONCOCYTE CORPORATION
35. ONCODNA SA
36. PARAGON GENOMICS, INC.
37. PILLAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.
38. PLEXBIO CO., LTD.
39. QIAGEN GMBH
40. QUEST DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
41. SAVICELL DIAGNOSTIC LTD.
42. STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES, LLC
43. STRAND LIFE SCIENCES PVT. LTD.
44. SWIFT BIOSCIENCES, INC.
45. SYSMEX INOSTICS, INC.
SYSMEX EUROPE GMBH
46. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.
