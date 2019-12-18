Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Industry

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Lung Cancer Diagnostics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.



3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8%. Imaging Tests, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Imaging Tests will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$45.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$39.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Imaging Tests will reach a market size of US$85.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$354.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Abbott Diagnostics - Core Laboratory; Dr Lal PathLabs; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Illumina Inc.; Myriad Genetics Inc.; NanoString Technologies; NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.; PlexBio Co., Ltd.; QIAGEN GmbH; Quest Diagnostics; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.







LUNG CANCER DIAGNOSTICS MCP16

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, OCTOBER 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Early Detection of Lung Cancer Takes Precedence, Driving the Demand for Lung Cancer Diagnostics

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer - The More Prominent of the Two Lung Cancer Types

Imaging Tests Segment Dominates the Market, Molecular Tests Category to Witness High Growth

US Leads the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Agilent Technologies Inc. (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Illumina, Inc. (USA)

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)

Veracyte (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the Demand for Early Diagnoses

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates for Select Countries

Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries

Age Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries

Lung Cancer-Specific Biomarkers to Spur Market Growth

Select Lung Cancer Biomarkers

New Potential Biomarker for Early Stage Lung Cancer Identified in a Recent NCI Study (2019)

Advancements and Research Initiatives Provide Significant Opportunities

EFIRM Test for Detection of Lung Cancer-related EGFR Mutations in NSCLC Patients

A Glance at Select Recent Launches of Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests

New Product Launches/Approvals in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics

Recent Approvals

Liquid Biopsies Grow in Value as a Diagnostic Tool Supporting Therapy Decisions in NSCLCs

Effervescent Rate of New Innovations & Product Development Will Make Liquid Biopsy a Readily Available Option for Patients in the Coming Years

High Cigarette Consumption/Rise in Prevalence of Smoking Increases the Incidence of Lung Cancer

Cigarette Consumption Per Year Per Person Across Select Countries: 2016

Top 15 Countries with the Highest Smoking Rates: 2015

Increasing Number of Awareness Programs for Lung Cancer and Symptoms

Growing Availability of Government/Private Funding for R&D to Develop Lung Cancer Diagnostics

National Cancer Institute Research Funding for Lung Cancer in US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2017

Aging Demographics & Unhealthy Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Imaging Tests (Test) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Imaging Tests (Test) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Imaging Tests (Test) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Sputum Cytology (Test) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Sputum Cytology (Test) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Sputum Cytology (Test) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Molecular Tests (Test) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Molecular Tests (Test) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Molecular Tests (Test) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Biopsy (Test) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Biopsy (Test) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Biopsy (Test) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Tests (Test) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Tests (Test) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Tests (Test) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 22: Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Hospital Laboratories (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Hospital Laboratories (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Hospital Laboratories (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Cancer Research Institutes (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Cancer Research Institutes (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Cancer Research Institutes (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Lung Cancer Stats

US Lung and Bronchus Cancer New Cases by Gender: 2019E

US Lung and Bronchus Cancer Deaths by Gender: 2019E

Incidence Rates* for Lung and Bronchus Cancer by Gender, 2011-2015

Death Rates* for Lung and Bronchus Cancer by Gender in the US, 2012-2016

Incidence Rates for Lung and Bronchus Cancer by Race/Ethnicity, 2011-2015

Reimbursement and Insurance Coverage for Lung Cancer Screening in the US

CY 2019 Medicare Physician Fee Payment Levels for Low Dose CT Scan (LDCT) Screening

CY 2019 Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (HOPPS) Payment Levels for Low Dose CT Scan (LDCT) Screening

Oncimmune's EarlyCDT Lung to be commercialized in the US by Biodesix (2019)

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in the United States by Test: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Lung Cancer Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 42: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Review by Test in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 48: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Canadian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Lung Cancer Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for Lung Cancer Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lung Cancer Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Japanese Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Test: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market by Test: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Lung Cancer Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 70: European Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test: 2018-2025

Table 74: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Test: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Lung Cancer Diagnostics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 82: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in France by Test: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: French Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: French Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 91: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 100: Italian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Test: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market by Test: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Italian Demand for Lung Cancer Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

UK Age-standardised Rate (per 100,00) of Lung Cancer Cases by Gender: 1980-2035P

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Lung Cancer Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Lung Cancer Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lung Cancer Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: United Kingdom Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Review by Test in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 123: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Spanish Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 126: Spanish Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Russia by Test: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Russian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 135: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test: 2018-2025

Table 137: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Test: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Diagnostics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 146: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by Test: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Rise in Incidence of Lung Cancer in India

New Cancer Cases in India by Site: 2018

Market Analytics

Table 166: Indian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Review by Test in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: Indian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 174: Indian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test: 2009-2017

Table 177: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lung Cancer Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lung Cancer Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lung Cancer Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 194: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Test: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market by Test: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Lung Cancer Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test: 2018-2025

Table 206: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Test: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 209: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Argentinean Lung Cancer Diagnostics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 212: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 214: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Brazil by Test: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Test: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 223: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Latin America by Test: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 240: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 242: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market by Test in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 246: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Test for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: The Middle East Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 249: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 251: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 253: Iranian Market for Lung Cancer Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Market for Lung Cancer Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 257: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Iranian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lung Cancer Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: Iranian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 261: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 262: Israeli Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test: 2018-2025

Table 263: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Test: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 266: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Israeli Lung Cancer Diagnostics Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 269: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 270: Israeli Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2018-2025

Table 272: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Test: 2009-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market by Test: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 275: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 277: Saudi Arabian Demand for Lung Cancer Diagnostics in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 278: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 279: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 280: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: United Arab Emirates Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test: 2009-2017

Table 282: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 283: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: United Arab Emirates Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 285: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 286: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 287: United Arab Emirates Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 288: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 289: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test for the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test: 2009-2017

Table 291: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 293: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 294: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 295: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 296: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 297: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 298: African Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test: 2018 to 2025

Table 299: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Africa by Test: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 300: African Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Test: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 301: African Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 302: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 303: African Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 304: African Lung Cancer Diagnostics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 305: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 306: Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION









1. ABBOTT DIAGNOSTICS - CORE LABORATORY



2. ADMERA HEALTH



3. AGENA BIOSCIENCE, INC.



4. AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



5. ASURAGEN, INC.



6. BGI GENOMICS CO., LTD.



7. BIOCARTIS NV



8. BIOCEPT, INC.



9. BIODESIX, INC.



10. BIOPROGNOS SL



11. BLUEPRINT GENETICS OY



12. CANCER GENETICS, INC.



13. CELLMAX LIFE, INC.



14. CELLNETIX PATHOLOGY & LABORATORIES



15. CIRCULOGENE



16. DR LAL PATHLABS



17. ENTROGEN, INC.



18. EPIGENOMICS AG



19. EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION



20. EXOSOME DIAGNOSTICS, INC.



21. F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS



22. FULGENT GENETICS



23. GENEKOR MEDICAL SA



24. GUARDANT HEALTH, INC.



25. ILLUMINA, INC.



26. IMMUNOVIA AB



27. INIVATA LTD.



28. LUCENCE DIAGNOSTICS PTE LTD.



29. MEDGENOME LABS LTD.



30. MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.



31. NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.



32. NEOGENOMICS LABORATORIES, INC.



33. ONCIMMUNE LTD.



34. ONCOCYTE CORPORATION



35. ONCODNA SA



36. PARAGON GENOMICS, INC.



37. PILLAR BIOSCIENCES, INC.



38. PLEXBIO CO., LTD.



39. QIAGEN GMBH



40. QUEST DIAGNOSTICS, INC.



41. SAVICELL DIAGNOSTIC LTD.



42. STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES, LLC



43. STRAND LIFE SCIENCES PVT. LTD.



44. SWIFT BIOSCIENCES, INC.



45. SYSMEX INOSTICS, INC.

SYSMEX EUROPE GMBH



46. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.







