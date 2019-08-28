Global Lung Cancer Surgery Industry
Lung Cancer Surgery market worldwide is projected to grow by US$13.
Aug 28, 2019, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%. Thoracotomy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$26 Billion by the year 2025, Thoracotomy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$464.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Thoracotomy will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Accuray, Inc. (USA); Ackermann Instrumente GmbH (Germany); AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA); Ethicon US LLC (USA); Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (USA); Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Olympus Corporation (Japan); Scanlan International, Inc. (USA); Teleflex, Inc. (USA); Trokamed GmbH (Germany)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market SharesLung Cancer Surgery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
ACCURAY
ACKERMANN INSTRUMENTE GMBH
ANGIODYNAMICS
ETHICON US
INTUITIVE SURGICAL
KARL STORZ GMBH & CO. KG
OLYMPUS CORPORATION
SCANLAN INTERNATIONAL
TELEFLEX
TROKAMED GMBH
V. CURATED RESEARCH
