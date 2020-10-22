Global Lung Cancer Surgery Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lung Cancer Surgery estimated at US$25.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2020-2027. Thoracotomy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$26.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Minimally Invasive Surgeries segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799030/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.5% CAGR



The Lung Cancer Surgery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 277-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accuray, Inc.

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

AngioDynamics, Inc.

Ethicon US LLC

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Scanlan International, Inc.

Teleflex, Inc.

Trokamed GmbH









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799030/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lung Cancer Surgery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Lung Cancer Surgery Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Lung Cancer Surgery Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Thoracotomy (Procedure) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Thoracotomy (Procedure) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Thoracotomy (Procedure) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Minimally Invasive Surgeries (Procedure) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Minimally Invasive Surgeries (Procedure) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Minimally Invasive Surgeries (Procedure) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Surgical Instruments (Device) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Surgical Instruments (Device) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Surgical Instruments (Device) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Monitoring & Visualizing Systems (Device) World

Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Monitoring & Visualizing Systems (Device) Market

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Monitoring & Visualizing Systems (Device) Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United States by

Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: United States Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: United States Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United States by

Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review

by Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 24: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 25: Canadian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review

by Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japanese Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: Japanese Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by

Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Japanese Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 34: Chinese Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019



Table 36: Chinese Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Procedure:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Chinese Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Device:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Lung Cancer Surgery Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020-2027



Table 44: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown

by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027



Table 47: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in France by Procedure:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 50: French Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019



Table 51: French Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by

Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in France by Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: French Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: German Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019



Table 57: German Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown by

Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019



Table 63: Italian Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Procedure:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Italian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Device:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 69: United Kingdom Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Analysis by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 73: Spanish Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Spanish Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review by

Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 75: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Spanish Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review by

Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 79: Russian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Russia by Procedure:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 81: Russian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown by

Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Russian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Russia by Device:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020-2027



Table 86: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027



Table 89: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Asia-Pacific by

Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Analysis by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Asia-Pacific by Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 100: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Australian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019



Table 102: Australian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 106: Indian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Indian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review by

Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 108: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Indian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Review by

Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 112: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: South Korean Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019



Table 114: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 117: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lung Cancer Surgery:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Procedure for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market

Share Analysis by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Lung Cancer Surgery:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period

2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lung Cancer Surgery Market

Share Analysis by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 124: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 125: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market by

Procedure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 130: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Device:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 133: Argentinean Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020-2027



Table 134: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Argentinean Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Argentinean Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027



Table 137: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 139: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Brazil by Procedure:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 140: Brazilian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019



Table 141: Brazilian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis

by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Brazil by Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 145: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Mexican Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019



Table 147: Mexican Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown

by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 151: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Surgery Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to

2027



Table 152: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Latin America

by Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 153: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Surgery Market

Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Surgery Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to

2027



Table 155: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Latin America

by Device: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Lung Cancer Surgery Market

Share Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 157: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 158: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 159: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market

by Procedure in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: The Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market

by Device in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 166: Iranian Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Procedure for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2012-2019



Table 168: Iranian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by

Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Iranian Market for Lung Cancer Surgery: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Analysis by

Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 172: Israeli Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020-2027



Table 173: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Israeli Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown

by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Israeli Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Device: 2020-2027



Table 176: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 178: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019



Table 180: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Surgery Market by

Procedure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 181: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Surgery Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Lung Cancer Surgery Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Device:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 184: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Procedure for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: United Arab Emirates Lung Cancer Surgery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019



Table 186: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Lung Cancer Surgery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 189: Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 190: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Procedure for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Procedure: 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Breakdown by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Device: 2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share

Breakdown by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 196: African Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Procedure: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Africa by Procedure:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 198: African Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown

by Procedure: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: African Lung Cancer Surgery Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Lung Cancer Surgery Market in Africa by Device:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Lung Cancer Surgery Market Share Breakdown

by Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799030/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

