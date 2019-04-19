Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023 - Market will Register a CAGR of About 13%

DUBLIN, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lung cancer therapeutics market will register a CAGR of about 13% by 2023.

The global lung cancer therapeutics market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, primarily due to the increasing approval of immunomodulators. Vendors are conducting research on various types of cancer using these therapies.

The market currently has only a limited number of checkpoint inhibitors, but these drugs contribute significantly to the global lung cancer therapeutics market. The high proven efficacy and the increasing popularity of these drugs are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global lung cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Strong prevalence of lung cancer

Lung cancer is one of the most common cancer types. It is also the most common cause of cancer-related deaths globally. The new cases of cancer, especially lung cancer, have increased significantly in recent years, owing to factors such as the increasing geriatric population and lifestyle changes.

Adherence to available alternatives

The increasing advances in the diagnostic methods for lung cancer. These advances are leading to the early detection of lung cancer and are resulting in the increasing use of surgeries and radiation therapy for the treatment of the disease. This is expected to reduce the scope of therapeutics for the treatment of lung cancer, thus reducing patient adherence to lung cancer therapeutics. Thus, the increasing patient adherence to the available alternatives is expected to limit the growth of the global lung cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: PIPELINE



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

NSCLC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

SCLC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX



