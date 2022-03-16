Global Lupus Therapeutic Market to Surpass US$ 5,408.1 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global lupus therapeutic market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,795.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Lupus Therapeutic Market:

Key trends in the market include high prevalence and incidence of lupus, increasing regulatory approval of novel drugs, and increasing collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the global lupus therapeutic market.

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is one of the most common types of lupus all around the world. According to an article published by the Current Opinion in rheumatology journal, a scientific review journal in March 2018, it is estimated that the incidence and prevalence of SLE in Georgia were 6.9 cases per 100000 persons-years and 92.1 cases per 100000, respectively in 2017.

Moreover, increasing launches and regulatory approvals of novel lupus therapeutic drugs are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, AstraZeneca, a U.K. based biopharmaceutical company received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its drug Saphnelo (anifrolumab-fnia) for the treatment of moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in adults.

Furthermore, key players operating in the global lupus therapeutic market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations, in order to expand their market presence in the global market. For instance, in January 2022, BenevolentAI, a U.K. based clinical-stage AI drug discovery company announced that it has expanded its collaboration with AstraZeneca for development of therapeutic drugs to be used in the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and heart failure (HF).

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4958

Key Market Takeaways:

The global lupus therapeutic market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period, owing to rising collaborations among market players to develop novel lupus therapeutics. For instance, in September 2020, Lupus Therapeutics, a U.S. based research innovation accelerator and PPD Inc., a U.S. based contract research organization entered into a collaboration in order to boost clinical research for discovering novel drugs for the treatment of lupus.

Among disease type, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022, owing to rising approvals of clinical studies for developing treatment of SLE. For instance, in December 2021, Biocon Biologics Limited, a subsidiary of Indian-based biotechnology company Biocon announced that it has initiated a clinical study for its drug Itolizumab for treatment of Lupus Nephritis after receiving approval from the Drugs Controller General of India. Lupus Nephritis is a kidney disease caused due to SLE.

Key players operating in the global lupus therapeutic market include Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Lupus Therapeutics, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi, UCB S.A., ImmuPharma PLC, Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., ADMA Biologics, Inc., AstraZeneca, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4958

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Lupus Therapeutic Market, By Disease Type:

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus

Drug-Induced Lupus Erythematosus

Neonatal Lupus

Global Lupus Therapeutic Market, By Treatment Type:

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

Biologics

Antimalarial Drugs

Corticosteroids

Others (Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs, Anticoagulants, among others)

Global Lupus Therapeutic Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Others (Intramuscular, Intradermal, among others)

Global Lupus Therapeutic Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others (Homecare, Specialty Centre, among others)

Global Lupus Therapeutic Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4958

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights