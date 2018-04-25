Global Lutein Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Organic Varieties & Rising Sales Through Online Channels

The global lutein market to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Lutein Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increasing demand for organic varieties. Organic lutein should contain natural plant-based ingredients to be certified as organic. The manufacturers are developing lutein made from raw materials that are free from antibiotics, synthetic substances, hormones, and pesticides.



According to the report, one driver in the market is health benefits of lutein. Lutein is one of the common carotenoids found in fruits and vegetables and its consumption enhances health in various ways. It is beneficial for both human and animal consumption as it contains a high amount of antioxidant properties, vitamin C, beta-carotene, and vitamin E.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is abundant presence of lutein in natural forms. In moderate amounts, lutein is present naturally in human eyes and skin. Thus, consumption of lutein from external sources is not necessary as the naturally-occurring amount is sufficient for the proper functioning of these body parts.



