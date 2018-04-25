Global Lutein Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Organic Varieties & Rising Sales Through Online Channels

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Lutein Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global lutein market to grow at a CAGR of 6.67% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Lutein Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing demand for organic varieties. Organic lutein should contain natural plant-based ingredients to be certified as organic. The manufacturers are developing lutein made from raw materials that are free from antibiotics, synthetic substances, hormones, and pesticides.
According to the report, one driver in the market is health benefits of lutein. Lutein is one of the common carotenoids found in fruits and vegetables and its consumption enhances health in various ways. It is beneficial for both human and animal consumption as it contains a high amount of antioxidant properties, vitamin C, beta-carotene, and vitamin E.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is abundant presence of lutein in natural forms. In moderate amounts, lutein is present naturally in human eyes and skin. Thus, consumption of lutein from external sources is not necessary as the naturally-occurring amount is sufficient for the proper functioning of these body parts.
Key vendors
- Allied Biotech
- BASF SE
- Chr. Hansen Holding
- Kemin Industries
- Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (Nature's Bounty)
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Global lutein market for dietary supplements
- Global lutein market for other food and beverage
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing demand for organic varieties
- Rising sales through online channels
- Rising demand from emerging countries
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
