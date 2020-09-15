Global Luxury Apparels Industry
Global Luxury Apparels Market to Reach $80.5 Billion by 2027
Sep 15, 2020, 09:50 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Luxury Apparels estimated at US$67.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cotton, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$28.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Leather segment is readjusted to a revised 1.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Luxury Apparels market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$16.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.
Silk Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR
In the global Silk segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$14.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Burberry Group PLC
- Christian Dior SA
- Coach, Inc.
- Gianni Versace SpA
- Giorgio Armani S.p.A
- Hermes International SA
- Michael Kors
- Nike, Inc.
- Ralph Lauren Corporation
- Tommy Hilfiger
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Luxury Apparels Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Luxury Apparels Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Luxury Apparels Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Luxury Apparels Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cotton (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cotton (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cotton (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Leather (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Leather (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Leather (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Silk (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Silk (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Silk (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Denim (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Denim (Segment) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Denim (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Female (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Female (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Female (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Male (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Male (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Male (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Luxury Apparels Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Luxury Apparels Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Luxury Apparels Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Luxury Apparels Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Luxury Apparels Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Luxury Apparels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Luxury Apparels Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 30: Luxury Apparels Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Luxury Apparels Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Luxury Apparels Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Luxury Apparels: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Luxury Apparels Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Luxury
Apparels in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Luxury Apparels Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Luxury Apparels Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Luxury Apparels Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Luxury Apparels Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Luxury Apparels Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Luxury Apparels in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Luxury Apparels Market Review in China in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Luxury Apparels Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Luxury Apparels Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Luxury Apparels Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Luxury Apparels Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Luxury Apparels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 50: Luxury Apparels Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Luxury Apparels Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Luxury Apparels Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Luxury Apparels Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: French Luxury Apparels Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Luxury Apparels Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Luxury Apparels Historic Market Review in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Luxury Apparels Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Luxury Apparels Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Luxury Apparels Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Luxury Apparels Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Luxury Apparels Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Luxury Apparels Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Luxury Apparels Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Luxury Apparels Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Luxury Apparels in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Luxury Apparels Market Review in Italy in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Luxury Apparels: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Luxury Apparels Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Luxury Apparels in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Luxury Apparels Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Luxury Apparels Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Luxury Apparels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Luxury Apparels Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 81: Luxury Apparels Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Luxury Apparels Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Luxury Apparels Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Luxury Apparels Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Luxury Apparels Market in Russia by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Luxury Apparels Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Luxury Apparels Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Luxury Apparels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 92: Luxury Apparels Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Luxury Apparels Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Luxury Apparels Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Luxury Apparels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Luxury Apparels Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Luxury Apparels Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Luxury Apparels Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Luxury Apparels Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Luxury Apparels Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Luxury Apparels Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Luxury Apparels Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Luxury Apparels Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Luxury Apparels Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Luxury Apparels Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Luxury Apparels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Luxury Apparels Historic Market Review by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 114: Luxury Apparels Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Luxury Apparels Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Luxury Apparels Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Luxury Apparels Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Luxury Apparels Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 120: Luxury Apparels Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Luxury Apparels Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Luxury Apparels Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 123: Luxury Apparels Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Luxury Apparels:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Luxury Apparels Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Luxury Apparels Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Luxury Apparels in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Luxury Apparels Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Luxury Apparels Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Luxury Apparels Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Luxury Apparels Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Luxury Apparels Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Luxury Apparels Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Luxury Apparels Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Luxury Apparels Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Luxury Apparels in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Luxury Apparels Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Luxury Apparels Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Luxury Apparels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 140: Luxury Apparels Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Luxury Apparels Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Luxury Apparels Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Luxury Apparels Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Luxury Apparels Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Luxury Apparels Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Luxury Apparels Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Luxury Apparels Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Luxury Apparels Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Luxury Apparels Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Luxury Apparels Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Luxury Apparels Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Luxury Apparels Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 158: Luxury Apparels Market in Rest of Latin America by
Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Luxury Apparels Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Luxury Apparels Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Luxury Apparels Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Luxury Apparels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Luxury Apparels Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Luxury Apparels Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Luxury Apparels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Luxury Apparels Historic Market by
Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: Luxury Apparels Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Luxury Apparels Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Luxury Apparels Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Luxury Apparels Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Luxury Apparels: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Luxury Apparels Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Luxury
Apparels in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Luxury Apparels Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 177: Luxury Apparels Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Luxury Apparels Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 179: Luxury Apparels Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Luxury Apparels Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 182: Luxury Apparels Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Luxury Apparels Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Luxury Apparels Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Luxury Apparels Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Luxury Apparels Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Luxury Apparels in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Luxury Apparels Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Luxury Apparels Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Luxury Apparels Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 192: Luxury Apparels Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Luxury Apparels Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Luxury Apparels Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Luxury Apparels Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Luxury Apparels Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Luxury Apparels Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Luxury Apparels Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Luxury Apparels Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Luxury Apparels Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Luxury Apparels Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Luxury Apparels Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Luxury Apparels Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Luxury Apparels Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Luxury Apparels Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: Luxury Apparels Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960661/?utm_source=PRN
