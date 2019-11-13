Global Luxury Car Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024 - Market Registered Sales of Over 8 Million Units in 2018

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Luxury Car Market By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV & Others), By Fuel Type (Petrol, Diesel & Others), By Engine Capacity (<_500cc_ _500-5000cc="_500-5000cc">5000cc), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global luxury car market registered sales of over 8 million units in 2018 and the market is anticipated to grow at brisk rate during the forecast period.



Luxury cars, the status symbol, have high horse power, offer more security, and come with tractional control, airbags, review cameras and anti-lock braking systems. Moreover, luxury cars come with latest technologies and offer enhanced interior experience such as contoured dash, heated seats, better sound systems and real time navigation systems.



Option of customization and high horse power with remote starters, electronic parking aids and rain-sensing windshield wipers only add-up to their demand, thereby promoting growth of the global luxury car market. Additionally, the resale value of luxury cars is high, making them even more popular.



The Global luxury car market can be segmented based on vehicle type, fuel type and engine capacity. Based on the vehicle type, the global luxury car market can be bifurcated into SUV, sedan, hatchback, among others. Sedans is the dominant vehicle type in 2018 and the vehicle type is expected to continue its leading position in the forthcoming years as well. This is due to high mileage, high performance and comfortable riding experience offered by sedan when compared with counterparts.



In terms of regional analysis, the market can be segmented into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific luxury car market is growing at a brisk rate with China leading the numbers in the market. India is one of the largest passenger car markets in the world, however, the penetration of luxury vehicles is low, which is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.



This is due to the fact that automobile companies have started launching multiple strategically priced models with various smart financing schemes and per capita income are increasing in the country. Moreover, Indian government is offering subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles.



Major players operating in the global luxury car market include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Mercedes-Benz, Audi AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Company, Ltd, Passat (Santana), Cadillac, Mini, Lexus, Tesla, among others.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



In 2018, Mercedes Benz registered highest sales in the premium segment for three years in a row. Moreover, buyers are showing interest in electric vehicles, leading to significant sales volume of Tesla Inc.'s luxury cars.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Luxury Car Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV and Others)

5.2.2. By Fuel Type (Petrol, Diesel, Electric and Others)

5.2.3. By Engine Capacity (<_500cc_ _500-5000cc_="_500-5000cc_">5000cc)

5.2.4. By Company

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Luxury Car Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type

6.2.2. By Fuel Type

6.2.3. By Engine Capacity

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.3.1. China Luxury Car Market Outlook

6.3.2. Japan Luxury Car Market Outlook

6.3.3. Australia Luxury Car Market Outlook

6.3.4. India Luxury Car Market Outlook

6.3.5. New Zealand Luxury Car Market Outlook



7. Europe Luxury Car Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type

7.2.2. By Fuel Type

7.2.3. By Engine Capacity

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis

7.3.1. Germany Luxury Car Market Outlook

7.3.2. United Kingdom Luxury Car Market Outlook

7.3.3. Italy Luxury Car Market Outlook

7.3.4. France Luxury Car Market Outlook

7.3.5. Russia Luxury Car Market Outlook

7.3.6. Poland Luxury Car Market Outlook

7.3.7. Portugal Luxury Car Market Outlook



8. North America Luxury Car Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Vehicle Type

8.2.2. By Fuel Type

8.2.3. By Engine Capacity

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. North America: Country Analysis

8.3.1. United States Luxury Car Market Outlook

8.3.2. Canada Luxury Car Market Outlook

8.3.3. Mexico Luxury Car Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Luxury Car Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Vehicle Type

9.2.2. By Fuel Type

9.2.3. By Engine Capacity

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. MEA: Country Analysis

9.3.1. South Africa Luxury Car Market Outlook

9.3.2. UAE Luxury Car Market Outlook

9.3.3. Israel Luxury Car Market Outlook

9.3.4. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Luxury Car Market Outlook

9.3.5. Egypt Luxury Car Market Outlook



10. South America Luxury Car Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Vehicle Type

10.2.2. By Fuel Type

10.2.3. By Engine Capacity

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Luxury Car Market Outlook

10.3.2. Argentina Luxury Car Market Outlook

10.3.3. Colombia Luxury Car Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

13.2. Mercedes-Benz

13.3. Audi AG

13.4. Toyota Motor Corporation

13.5. Honda Motor Company, Ltd

13.6. Passat (Santana)

13.7. Cadillac

13.8. Mini

13.9. Lexus

13.10. Tesla



14. Strategic Recommendations



