Global Luxury Fashion Market Report 2023-2028: Counterfeit Products and Second-Hand Luxury Products Hampering the Multi-billion Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Luxury Fashion Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Luxury Fashion Market is projected to reach a value of $401.73 billion by 2028 from $280.92 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

The global luxury fashion market has many prominent players and several small players. LVMH, Kering, Burberry, Armani Group, and Prada Group are among the key players in the market. Other global luxury fashion market players include Swatch Group, Moncler, MCM, and others - the rising competition pressures vendors to continuously innovate with a unique value proposition to survive in the industry.

The companies must invest significant money in research and development to introduce new technologies, enhance their offering, and expand their product portfolio. Although established players dominate the industry, there are tremendous growth opportunities for new entrants strategizing to tap the market by entering niche segments.

APAC accounted for the highest share of the global luxury fashion market and over 31% in revenue in 2022. Factors such as increasing regional investments, rapidly growing disposable income, and increasing awareness about luxury brands drive the region's demand for luxury fashion products. Countries such as China and Japan emerged as the leaders across the region, accounting for most of the share.

APAC was led by China, Japan, India, and South Korea, which are significant markets for raw materials. Moreover, the continuous rising disposable income of the middle-class population supports the region's luxury fashion market. Likewise, the increased access to international luxury brands will likely push product consumption. Therefore, several brands are expanding their footprint in the APAC market to serve the large customer base.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Leveraging Augmented Reality



Augmented Reality (AR) helps an individual experience the virtual elements in the real physical world. Virtual reality and the metaverse are emerging technologies that have gained significant attention recently. It is one of the latest trends in technology and is increasingly gaining momentum in various industries.

The rising smartphone penetration and faster download speed with the launch of the 5G network are allowing various businesses to leverage AR technology and provide better shopping experiences to customers. Various businesses in the luxury fashion market use AR to influence customers' purchasing behavior and help them make more informed decisions. The purchase of fashion goods depends heavily on the product's trial; hence, customers prefer to try the products before making final purchases.



Growing Inclination Towards Sustainable Products



Customers are increasingly becoming environmentally conscious and are seeking more sustainable lifestyle choices. There is also growing pressure from the public and the industry on luxury brand owners to decrease the environment while maintaining the luxury quotient. T

his has prompted several luxury fashion brands to adopt sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials for manufacturing luxury apparel, footwear, and other fashion goods. Further, luxury fashion retailers are also taking initiatives to make sustainability more visible in the luxury fashion market.

Online retailers such as Net a Porter, Selfridges, Matches Fashion, and others have brought sustainability to their websites to highlight its importance and the growing demand in the market.



Growing High Net Worth Individuals



Luxury fashion goods are priced higher due to their premium quality, durability, and unique brand values. Hence, lower income group people are less likely to buy these products - people with high net worth purchase most luxury fashion goods. Developing countries are witnessing significant growth in the number of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWI), leading to the increasing demand for luxury fashion products.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Availability of Second-Hand Luxury Products



Luxury fashion goods are costly, and consumers are unwilling to give up on the products even if they no longer use them. As a result, the re-selling of such products is gaining momentum, thereby leading to the increase in growth of the second-hand market for luxury fashion goods. Re-sale and re-commerce (selling of used or already owned products through online or offline channels) are the words that are increasingly becoming popular in the luxury fashion market.

Second-hand luxury fashion goods, the used stock of luxury goods, are increasingly gaining momentum due to their availability at lower prices. The growth in the sale of used supply of luxury fashion goods is significantly hampering the sales of fresh stock of luxury fashion brands. Hence, such factors pose challenges to the fresh sales of the luxury fashion vendors in the market.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCTS



The global luxury fashion market by product type can be segmented as apparel, leather goods, watches, footwear, jewelry, etc. In 2022, the apparel segment dominated the luxury fashion market, holding a share of over 30%.

There is a high demand for luxury apparel such as t-shirts, tops & shirts, shorts, and others. Also, the rising awareness among the population concerning various luxury apparel brands available in the market is leading to individuals' increasing acceptance of the product. However, the leather goods and watches segment is expected to grow highly. The lower cost of accessories as compared to apparel and footwear is expected to drive its market during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



The women end-users segment accounted for the highest share of the global luxury fashion market in 2022. The growth is attributable to the increasing women's labor force and rising number of independent women. Moreover, the inclination of women towards stylish & fashionable products has always been higher, which is contributing to the higher growth of the women segment in the global market.

Furthermore, the demand for women's luxury fashion products is expected to be high in countries with higher women participation in the labor force and high employment rates due to their higher income levels.



INSIGHTS BY GENERATION



The global luxury fashion market by generation can be segmented as Gen X, millennials & Gen Z, and baby boomers & silent gen. In 2022, Gen X accounted for the highest market share due to their higher income and higher spending power. This generation is highly exposed to and aware of traditional and digital distribution channels. As a result, this generation prefers to shop for luxury fashion products online and offline.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The retail distribution channel in luxury fashion is a finely tuned system that ensures exclusive and high-end products reach discerning consumers most efficiently and luxuriously.

At its core, luxury fashion distribution relies on a selective and strategic network of upscale boutiques, flagship stores, and department stores in prime locations worldwide. However, in 2022, the wholesale channel dominated the global luxury fashion market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The wholesale distribution channel is critical in connecting luxury brands with discerning retailers and affluent consumers worldwide. Renowned luxury brands meticulously curate and showcase their collections in opulent showrooms in fashion capitals. Here, eager buyers from high-end retail stores and prestigious boutiques converge to preview the latest designs and place wholesale orders for the upcoming season.

INSIGHTS BY SALES CHANNEL



The online sales channel held the most significant global luxury fashion market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The proliferation of e-commerce and rising awareness of the benefits of online purchases, such as heavy discounts, occasional offers, availability of several coupon codes, and rising demand for convenience, are driving the growth of the online segment. Furthermore, mono-brand stores are also a prominent part of the sales channel.

The key factor contributing to the high demand for luxury fashion products from these stores is the personalized experience that customers enjoy while shopping. These stores help luxury brands to understand the requirements and buying behavior of the customers personally.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the luxury fashion market?

What is the growth rate of the global luxury fashion market?

Which region dominates the global luxury fashion market share?

What are the significant trends in the luxury fashion market?

Who are the key players in the global EdTech market?

Market Opportunities & Trends

Leveraging Augmented Reality

Growing Inclination Toward Sustainable Products

Internet Shaping Purchasing Behavior

Rising Trend of Athleisure Wear

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Acceptance by Millennials & Gen Z

Growing Hnwis

Growth in Travel and Tourism

Rising Demand from Developing Countries

Market Restraints

Availability of Counterfeit Products

Availability of Second-Hand Luxury Products

Changing Consumer Needs due to COVID-19 and Economic Uncertainties

Industry Overview

Sustainability Products: a Key Focus

High Net Worth Forecasts Providing Growth Opportunities

Social Media & Influencers Shaping Luxury Fashion Market

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Materials and Suppliers

Manufacturer

Distribution

Marketing & Sales

Service

Supply Chain

Role of Retail Stores in Luxury Fashion

B2C

Flagship Store

Marketing Strategies

Direct to Consumer

Mega Trends

Key Company Profiles

Giorgio Armani

Burberry

Capri Holdings Limited

Dolce & Gabbana

Estee Lauder Companies

HUGO BOSS

Kering

LVMH

PRADA Group

Tapestry

Other Prominent Vendors

CESARE ATTOLINI

CANALI

F J Benjamin

Hermes

Max Mara

Mitsui & CO., Ltd.

Moncler

Roberto Cavalli

OSCAR DE LA RENTA

OSKLEN

SHISEIDO

Swatch Group

Swarovski

sungjoo group

Salvatore Ferragamo

Zegna

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxdbue

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets