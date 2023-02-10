Global Luxury Furniture Market 2023 to 2030 - Featuring Grayson Luxury, Iola Furniture, Kimball International and Knoll Among Others

News provided by

Research and Markets

Feb 10, 2023, 13:20 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Furniture Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global luxury furniture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.3% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Boca Da Lobo
  • Brown Jordan International
  • Cassina SpA
  • Duresta Upholstery Ltd.
  • Grayson Luxury
  • Iola Furniture
  • JL&C Furniture Co. Ltd.
  • Kimball International Inc.
  • Knoll Inc.
  • Muebles Pico
  • Ralph Lauren Corporation

This report on global luxury furniture provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global luxury furniture market by segmenting the market based on product type, raw material, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the global luxury furniture market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing urbanization and increasing improvement in the quality of life of consumers.
  • Rise in the use of eco-friendly materials

Challenges

  • Lack of skilled workers & increasing cost of raw materials.

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

  • Lightings
  • Tables
  • Chairs & Sofas
  • Accessories
  • Bedroom
  • Cabinets
  • Other Products

by Raw Material

  • Wood
  • Metal
  • Glass
  • Leather
  • Plastic
  • Other

by Distribution Channel

  • Home Centres
  • Flagship Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online
  • Other

by End User

  • Residential
  • Commercial

by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkoqxw-furniture?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Outlook on the Refuse Derived Fuel Market in India to 2028: by Fuel Type, Application and Waste Type

Global Holistic Web Protection Platform Analysis Report 2023: Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services Bodes Well for the Burgeoning HWPP Sector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics