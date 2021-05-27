FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 18630 Companies: 175– Players covered include Burberry Group Plc; Chanel S.A.; Cie Financiere Richemont SA; Giorgio Armani SpA; Hermès International S.A.; Kering S.A.; L'Oréal S.A.; Luxottica Group S.p.A.; LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton; Mulberry Group PLC; Prada S.p.A.; Ralph Lauren Corporation; Rolex SA; The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; The Swatch Group Ltd.; Gianni Versace S.r.l. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Apparel, Cosmetics & Perfumes, Watches & Jewelry, Leather Goods, Other Product Types); Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Luxury Goods Market to Reach $296.9 Billion by 2026

Luxury goods are products that can be defined as a non-essential and expensive good or service purchased by wealthy consumers in the higher income bracket. Demand in the global luxury goods market is primarily driven by a rise in sales supported by growing affluence of people in several countries across the world. The global luxury goods industry is in a transformative stage, due to factors such as digital advancements, new technologies, increasing wealth of individuals, fluctuating currencies, changing marketing strategies of players and growing media influence. The popularity of e-commerce platforms for purchase of luxury goods is also expected to spur growth. Several luxury companies have been utilizing the current crisis for the development and execution of an omnichannel and online strategy. During the COVID-19 crisis, e-commerce has managed to attract new markets and customer segments in China, and a similar trend is also expected to be witnessed in other geographies. Further the pent-up demand for especially amongst Millennials and Generation Z customers is expected to positively impact the market in the post COVID period. Though online sales of luxury goods are increasingly cannibalizing physical store sales, brick and mortar sales are expected to continue contributing to a high share in the coming years.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Luxury Goods estimated at US$224.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$296.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$93.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cosmetics & Perfumes segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Global market for luxury apparel is significantly influenced by consumer spending levels and spending of high net worth consumers. The sales of luxury apparel are being fostered by the growing influence of social media platforms and rising sales through e-commerce channels.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2026

The Luxury Goods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.2 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR. Europe accounts for the largest regional market for all types of luxury goods. Italy and France especially are the major markets for luxury goods in the continent. The Middle East and Asian countries are currently showing immense potential for future growth. With increasing purchasing power of individuals and growing number of high net worth individuals, these two regions hold positive prospects for luxury goods market growth in future.

Watches & Jewelry Segment to Reach $58.2 Billion by 2026

Luxury watches market benefits from the product being perceived as a status symbol among wealthy adults. Increasing penchant for lifestyle products and growing prevalence of gift giving culture are also fueling sales of luxury watches. Popular brands in this segment include Rolex, Baume & Mercier, Cartier and Omega. In the global Watches & Jewelry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$34.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$44.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period. More

