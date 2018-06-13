Global Luxury Massage Chair Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Luxury Massage Chair



Designed specifically for individuals with hectic lifestyles, luxury massage chairs are a time-saving and cost-effective alternative to professional massages. Available in varied price ranges, luxury massage chairs offer a wide array of massage options to soothe the key muscles of the body, which allows the user to relax and alleviates instances of back pain.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Luxury Massage Chair Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the luxury massage chair. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the luxury massage chair.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, luxury massage chair market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Family Inada

• FUJIIRYOKI

• Osaki Massage Chairs

• OSIM International

• Panasonic



Market driver

• Growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions



Market challenge

• Low penetration in emerging economies



Market trend

• Rising popularity of electric massage chairs



