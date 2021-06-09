Global Luxury Perfume Market 2020-2024 | Technavio
Jun 09, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global luxury perfume market size is expected to grow by USD 2.43 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The demand from the millennial population is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as competition from products that are available at affordable prices, counterfeit products available in the market, and increasing demand for body sprays, deodorants, and deo-sticks impede the market growth.
To make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/luxury-perfume-market-industry-analysis
Global Luxury Perfume Market: Geographic Landscape
Europe will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, the UK, and Germany are the key markets for luxury perfumes in Europe.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Scented Candles Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The scented candles market size has the potential to grow by USD 1816.06 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Companies Covered
- Chanel Ltd.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Coty Inc.
- Hermès International SA
- Kering SA
- LOreal SA
- LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- PVH Corp.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Luxury Perfume Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in luxury perfume market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the luxury perfume market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the luxury perfume market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury perfume market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Women - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Men - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Unisex - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chanel Ltd.
- Compagnie Financière Richemont SA
- Coty Inc.
- Hermès International SA
- Kering SA
- LOreal SA
- LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton
- PVH Corp.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/luxury-perfume-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article