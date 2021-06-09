Global Luxury Perfume Market 2020-2024 | Technavio

Download FREE sample Report

The demand from the millennial population is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as competition from products that are available at affordable prices, counterfeit products available in the market, and increasing demand for body sprays, deodorants, and deo-sticks impede the market growth.

To make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Global Luxury Perfume Market: Geographic Landscape

Europe will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. France, the UK, and Germany are the key markets for luxury perfumes in Europe.

Companies Covered

Chanel Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Coty Inc.

Hermès International SA

Kering SA

LOreal SA

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Luxury Perfume Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in luxury perfume market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the luxury perfume market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the luxury perfume market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of luxury perfume market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Women - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Men - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Unisex - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Chanel Ltd.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Coty Inc.

Hermès International SA

Kering SA

LOreal SA

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

PVH Corp.

Ralph Lauren Corp.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

