Yachts are recreational boats designed with luxury amenities, which are purchased by people belonging to the high-income group. Yachts that are greater than 24 meters long are known as luxury yachts, superyachts, mega yachts, or large yachts.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global luxury yacht market to register a CAGR of 11.63% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global luxury yacht market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Luxury Yacht Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Amels



• Azimut Benetti



• Feadship



• ISA Yachts



• OVERMARINE GROUP







Market driver



• Increase in recreational tourism



Market challenge



• High cost of operations



Market trend



• Focus of yacht makers on emerging markets



