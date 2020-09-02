Global Luxury Yacht Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Luxury Yacht Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global luxury yacht market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. A luxury yacht is a crewed sailing vehicle that is primarily used for recreational activities and sports. It can be operated through wind sailing or by a propulsion system, such as an internal combustion engine (ICE) and gas turbine.



Luxury yachts are commonly manufactured using various materials, such as steel, aluminum, fiberglass, wood, carbon fiber and treated wood with epoxy resins. They are usually charted or rented by private entities and accommodated with sophisticated, luxurious and personalized facilities, such as jacuzzi spa, gymnasium, sauna and sun pads. They are also equipped with modern design, style, comfort and technologically advanced components to enhance the overall performance of the yacht and user experiences.



Rapid urbanization, along with significant growth in the recreational tourism sector, is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of remote explorations is also providing a boost to the market growth. There is an increasing preference for leisure, sports activities and luxurious experiences by individuals across the globe. Luxury yachts are provided on lease by yacht fleet operators for organizing business meetings, recreational activities and events.



Additionally, the utilization of advanced structural materials, such as fiberglass, and the development of customized solutions according to specific requirements and designs, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacity of the consumers, along with the utilization of alternative fuels in the marine industry, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global luxury yacht market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alexander Marine International, Azimut - Benetti S.P.A., Brunswick Corporation, Christensen Shipyards LLC, Damen Shipyards Group N.V., Feadship Holland B.V., Fincantieri S.p.A. (CDP Industria S.p.A.), Heesen Yachts Sales B.V, Horizon Yacht USA (Metal Shark Boats), Palumbo Group S.P.A, Princess Yachts Limited (LVMH Group), Sanlorenzo S.p.A., Sunseeker International (Wanda Group), Viking Yacht Company, etc.



