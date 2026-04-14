Global Lyme Alliance Appoints Jennifer W. Katritos as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Lyme Alliance (GLA), a leading nonprofit advancing research, education, and patient support for Lyme and other tick-borne diseases, today announced the appointment of Jennifer W. Katritos as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026.

Katritos brings more than 25 years of experience across finance, operations, and executive leadership, including seven years with GLA. Most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer, she played a central role in strengthening the organization's operational infrastructure, expanding strategic partnerships, and enhancing financial stewardship to support its growing research and education initiatives.

Prior to GLA, Katritos held senior leadership roles across the biopharma and nonprofit sectors, including Vice President of Finance at Curemark, LLC and Director of Finance at the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. She began her career at Deloitte & Touche, where she earned her CPA, and served as Strategic Advisor and Co-Chair of the Board of Directors of the Afya Foundation.

"Jennifer brings a combination of financial expertise, operational leadership, and deep commitment to our mission," said Paul Ross, Chairman of the Board. "Her experience and vision position Global Lyme Alliance to expand its impact and accelerate progress for patients."

"I am honored to step into the role of CEO at Global Lyme Alliance at such a pivotal time," said Katritos. "With the strength of our research, the dedication of our community, and growing momentum across our programs, we are well positioned to drive meaningful progress for patients. I look forward to building on this foundation and advancing our mission in the years ahead."

As CEO, Katritos will focus on expanding research investments, strengthening partnerships, and broaden awareness and support for patients affected by Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.

About Global Lyme Alliance:

Global Lyme Alliance's mission is to cure Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through innovative research, awareness, and by empowering the patient voice. As the leading nonprofit fighting Lyme and tick-borne illnesses, GLA accelerates scientific discovery, drives public awareness, and provides vital resources and support to patients and families worldwide.

For more information, visit www.globallymealliance.org.

SOURCE Global Lyme Alliance