Global Lyme Alliance Unites Celebrities, Business Leaders and Researchers in Celebration of their 5th Annual New York City Gala

This year's honored guests will be Bob and Karen Kelly, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, Lyme patient, and staunch advocates dedicated to finding a cure for this insidious disease; Adrienne Nolan-Smith , wellness and patient advocate, speaker and founder of WellBe (@getwellbe), a media company and lifestyle brand focused on bridging the gap between the healthcare system and the wellness movement; and David Nolan , father of three Lyme survivors and former vice chairman of Millennium Partners.

Also working closely with GLA to increase awareness about the risks and symptoms of Lyme disease are: Genevieve Gorder, past honoree Yolanda Hadid, GLA board member Avril Lavigne, past honoree Marisol Thomas, Rob Thomas, board member and past honoree Erin Walker, and Jimmy Walker.

"All of these individuals have made extraordinary contributions in the fight to find a cure for Lyme and other tick-borne illnesses," said GLA CEO Scott Santarella, "and we are thrilled to honor them at our 5th annual New York City gala. We are also happy to have Avril Lavigne join us this year as she has truly been an influential advocate for Lyme as a valuable member of GLA's board of directors and through the work with her own foundation."

More than 700 individuals, including celebrities, business leaders, philanthropists and noteworthy scientists, are expected to attend the event. The gala will be hosted by Rosanna Scotto, co-host of FOX 5's "Good Day New York." Santino Fontana, the 2019 TONY award winner, best leading actor in a musical for Tootsie will perform, along with the Big Apple Circus. The evening's menu will be inspired by master chef and American hospitality entrepreneur Charlie Palmer.

The Co-Chairs for the event include Amy Balducci, executive, Sotheby's International Realty; Charles Balducci, co-founder, Snyder/Balducci Group, Merrill Lynch; Genevieve Gorder, television host and producer, home product designer, and author; Yolanda Hadid, actress, television star and passionate Lyme advocate; Robert Kobre, vice chairman, Credit Suisse; Avril Lavigne, internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter; Lorrie Nadel, GLA board member; Jarrod Nadel, chief product development officer, Tailored Brands, Inc.; Karma Newberry, owner/president, Discovery Hydrovac; Peter Norley, COO, Credit Suisse Securities; Charlie Palmer, celebrated restaurateur and author; Larry Scott, owner, Lawrence Scott Events; Marisol Thomas, philanthropist and animal rights activist; Rob Thomas, Grammy-Award winning singer/songwriter, producer; Erin Walker, GLA board member; and Jimmy Walker, six-time PGA tour winner and 2016 PGA championship winner.

Honorary Event Chairs include: Donna de Varona, Jim Miller, Mary Beth Pfeiffer, Mike Schneider, Victor Slezak, and Amy Tan.

The Global Lyme Alliance New York Gala will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 starting 6:00 p.m. at Cipriani 42nd Street, 110 East 42nd Street at Park Avenue. It features a cocktail reception, dinner and live auction. For more information, or to purchase tables or tickets, please contact Jennifer Kunin at 212-249-6188 or go to GLA.org/2019nygala.

About Lyme Disease

Lyme disease is destroying lives. Failed diagnostics and dismissal by many in the medical community leave thousands undiagnosed. This results in worsening symptoms and makes the disease nearly impossible to treat. Everyone is a risk of contracting Lyme through the bite of an infected black-legged tick, and its estimated there are 900 new cases every day, 200 of which are children. A recent joint study by scientists at GLA and Brown University estimates the number of post-treatment Lyme disease cases could exceed two million by 2020. Countless are suffering and we need to find answers.

About Global Lyme Alliance

Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) is the leading 501(c)(3) dedicated to conquering Lyme disease through research, education and awareness. GLA has gained national prominence for funding the most urgent and promising research in the field, while expanding education and awareness programs for the general public and physicians. To learn more about GLA's unrivaled focus on the science of Lyme, visit GLA.org.

SOURCE Global Lyme Alliance

Related Links

https://globallymealliance.org/

