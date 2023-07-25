Global Lysine Research Report 2023-2028: Growing Healthcare Awareness Drives Demand - Nutrient-Rich Food and Medicinal Value Boost Market Prospects

25 Jul, 2023, 21:45 ET
Dublin, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lysine Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Lysine Chloride and Lysine Sulphate), By Application (Animal Feed, Food Industry, Healthcare, Others), By Company, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global lysine market is poised for remarkable growth to 2028
The market is being driven by increasing demand in various end-user industries, including animal feed, food, and healthcare. Factors such as growing meat consumption, expansion of the cattle industry, and rising demand for functional food ingredients are contributing to the market's revenue growth.
Moreover, significant investments in research and development activities to enhance production capacity further bolster the market's prospects.
Additionally, the market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the increasing focus on agricultural production, rising consumer awareness about the benefits of protein intake, and a shift towards healthier diets.
Growing Healthcare Awareness
The need for nutrient-rich food has increased recently, and as a result, food products like cereals and meat have been strengthened. Consumer demand for these nutrient-rich food products is very high in medicinal value as it helps to prevent the prevalence of different diseases, lessen recovery time & strength, and prevent relapse of different viruses and diseases in humans and animals.
Due to changes in lifestyle and eating habits, people face various health issues and take preventive measures to safeguard them. As lysine is a necessary amino acid and not formed in human or animal bodies, it is a massive marketplace, as all living beings need this for healthy survival.
Lysine is beneficial in producing proteins as it enhances calcium absorption, generates muscle protein, and produces enzymes, hormones, and antibodies. Due to all these reasons, people are more influenced by the benefits of lysine consumption and driving the demand for the global lysine market in the projected period.
Rising Demand in Animal Nutrition
Lysine plays a pivotal role in animal nutrition since it is a part of many metabolic processes. The growing global population, coupled with the increasing consumption of meat, is expected to drive the growth of global lysine market. The world population is expected to increase by about 35% reaching 9.74 billion in 2050.
To meet the demands of the global population, the animal feed will be required for the quick growth of animals, thereby increasing the demand for lysine. Lysine helps animals gain weight faster by drawing nutrients from limited feed and still being delivered as quality meat. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the lysine market in the coming years.
Bone meal and blood meal bans in many countries, along with rising animal feed prices, are supporting the demand for lysine for use as a substitute in animal feed. Moreover, lysine provides an economical and efficient substitution for costly feeds to both farmers and animals and has fewer environmental after-effects concerning nitrous excretion.
Recent Developments
Increasing research & development activities, patent applications & grants, mergers & acquisitions, investments & fundings, and new product launches, among others, are expected to foster the growth of global lysine market.
For instance, in May 2022, Terremoto Biosciences, a leading biotechnology company in California, raised funding of USD75 million in a series of financing led by renowned life science investors OrbiMed and Third Rock Ventures for developing optimized medicines for consumers.
This funding will also be used to advance the company's lysine-targeted covalency platform that allows the team to pursue a diverse range of protein targets from validated receptors. Similarly, in July 2020, Archer Daniels Company launched NutriPass L, a rumen-stable and intestinally available lysine supplement for cows.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Healthcare Awareness
- Growing Use in Animal Nutrition
- Increasing Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry
Market Trends & Developments
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- New Product Launches
- New Patent Applications & Grants
- Technological Advancements
- Investments & Fundings
Challenges
- Feedstock Supply Shortage
- Availability of Alternatives
Competitive landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global lysine market.
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.
- Henan Steroids Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.
- Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited
- Shanghai Soyoung Biotechnology Inc.
- Shanghai Changgen Chemical Technology Co Ltd
- Zibo Xinglu Chemical Plant
- Shaanxi Dideu Medichem Co.,LTD
- Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co., Ltd.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Huntsman International, LLC
