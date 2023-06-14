Global M2M/IoT Development and Sub-1GHz Communications Industry Research Report 2023: Industry and Consumers Show Great Interest in the Utilization of Sub-1GHz ISM Bands for IoT/M2M Communication

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "M2M/IoT Development - Sub-1GHz Communications - Technologies, Markets, Applications 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses features and properties of Sub-1GHz communication, and its applications for IoT/M2M.

The rapid development of Internet-of-Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications requires plenty of the frequency spectra.

The Sub-1GHz unlicensed industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) bands of 315, 433, 800 and 902 to 928 MHz represent a great solution for some uses. Based on pure physics, these lower frequencies naturally deliver more distance than higher frequencies for a given power level, receiver sensitivity, and antenna gain.

The industry and consumers show great interest in the utilization of Sub-1GHz ISM bands for IoT/M2M communications; there are great opportunities that have not been realized until recently. The report also surveys related to this report industries and patents.

The report is written for a wide audience of technical and managerial staff involved in the development of the IoT/M2M market.

The major attractions of these Sub-1GHz technologies for IoT/M2M communications include:

Extended range - they allow 5-10 times longer reaches over 2.4 GHz band transmissions. This is the result of smaller losses when signal is travelling through various obstacles; besides, Sub-1GHz ISM bands are less crowded

Low power consumption

Support of multiple applications.

The following Sub-1GHz technologies, related markets, standards and applications have been addressed to show their value in the IoT/M2M development:

Short range communications

ZigBee/802.15.4

Z-Wave

EnOcean

Long range communications

IEEE 802.15.4g

IEEE 802.11af

IEEE 802.11ah

IEEE 802.22

Weightless

UNB (Ultra-narrow Band)

Other

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Introduction

1.1 General

1.2 Specifics

1.3 Scope

1.4 Research Methodology

1.5 Target Audience

2.0 Efforts: Development of M2M Communications and IoT

2.1 M2M Communications Development

2.1.1 Special Needs

2.1.2 Standardization - Industry Activities

2.1.2.1 IEEE

2.1.2.2 ETSI

2.1.2.3 ITU

2.1.2.4 oneM2M Alliance

2.1.2.5 M2M Alliance

2.1.2.6 Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)

2.1.2.7 Summary

2.1.3 Market

2.1.4 Industry: Innovations

Arqiva/Sensus

Iota Networks

Kore Telematics

SigFox/Telit

Telensa/Plextek

2.2 IoT

2.2.1 M2M and IoT

2.2.2 Open Interconnect Consortium

2.2.3 Industrial Internet Consortium

2.2.4 IoT Platforms

2.2.5 IoT and ITU

2.2.6 IoT International Forum

2.2.7 IEEE 2413 and IoT

2.2.8 ISO/IEC

2.2.9 IoT - Market

2.2.10 Applications

3.0 Specifics of Sub-1GHz Transmission

3.1 ITU Designation

3.2 Sub-1GHz Transmission Benefits and Limitations

3.3 Generations

3.3.1 Details

4.0 Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support for Long-reach IoT/M2M Communications

4.1 IEEE-802.15.4g-Smart Utility Network

4.1.1 General

4.1.2 Need

4.1.3 Value

4.1.4 Overview - PHY

4.1.5 Regions

4.1.6 Details

4.1.7 Market

4.1.8 Summary

4.1.9 Wi-SUN

4.1.10 Manufacturers - Examples

Analog Devices

Elster (a part of Honeywell)

Microchip

TI

4.2 IEEE 802.22-19

4.2.1 General

4.2.2 Status - IEEE 802.22-19

4.2.3 Developments

4.2.4 IEEE 802.22-2019 Overview

4.2.4.1 Major Characteristics

4.2.5 IEEE 802.22 Details

4.2.5.1 Physical Layer - Major Characteristics

4.2.5.2 MAC Layer

4.2.6 Cognitive Functions

4.2.7 IEEE 802.22 - Marketing Considerations for SG

4.2.8 Major Applications

4.2.9 Usage Models

4.2.10 Benefits

4.2.11 Summary

4.2.12 Group

4.3 IEEE 802.11ah (Wi-Fi HaLow)

4.3.1 General

4.3.2 Goal and Schedule

4.3.3 Attributes

4.3.4 Use Cases

4.3.5 PHY

4.3.6 MAC Layer

4.3.7 Summary

4.3.8 Vendors

Methods2Business

Morse Micro

Newracom-Aviacomm

Palma Ceia SemiDesign

Silex

4.4 IEEE 802.11af - White-Fi

4.4.1 General: Expectations - White-Fi

4.4.2 Differences

4.4.3 Benefits

4.4.4 Specifics

4.4.5 PHY

4.4.6 Architecture

4.4.7 Market

4.4.8 Vendors

Aviacomm

Carlson Wireless

4.5 Ultra Narrow Band (UNB)

4.5.1 Origin

4.5.2 Support

4.5.3 Major Features

4.5.4 SigFox

4.5.4.1 Company

4.5.4.2 Technology - Details

4.5.4.3 Uplink

4.5.4.4 Downlink

4.5.4.5 SmartLNB

4.5.4.6 Coverage

4.5.4.7 Use Cases

4.5.4.8 Industry

Adeunis RF

Innocomm

Microchip

On Semiconductor

Telit

TI

4.6 Weightless Communications

4.6.1 SIG

4.6.2 Weightless-N

4.6.2.1 General

4.6.2.2 Open Standard

4.6.2.3 Nwave

4.6.2.4 Summary

4.6.3 Weightless-P

4.6.3.1 General

4.6.3.2 Details

4.6.3.3 Vendors

4.6.4 Weightless Technologies and Competition

5.0 Sub-1GHz Transmission: Support of Short-reach IoT/M2M Communications

5.1 ZigBee - IEEE 802.15.4

5.1.1 General

5.1.2 Sub-1GHz ZigBee: Specifics

5.1.3 ZigBee Acceptance

5.1.4 Major Features: ZigBee/802.15.4

5.1.5 Device Types

5.1.6 Protocol Stack

5.1.6.1 Physical and MAC Layers - IEEE802.15.4

5.1.6.2 Upper Layers

5.1.7 Security

5.1.8 Power Consumption

5.1.9 ZigBee Technology Benefits and Limitations

5.1.10 Standardization Process

5.1.10.1 Ratifications

5.1.10.2 Alliance

5.1.11 Applications Specifics - Application Profiles

5.1.11.1 "Green" ZigBee

5.1.11.2 ZigBee Telecom Services

5.1.11.3 Building Automation

5.1.11.4 Smart Energy Profile

5.1.11.5 ZigBee Network Devices - IP Gateway

5.1.12 Market

5.1.12.1 Expectations-Technology Stack

5.1.12.2 Segments

5.1.12.3 Forecast

5.1.13 Sub-1GHz ZigBee: Certification

5.1.14 Industry

Adaptive Networks Solutions (RF Sub-1GHz)

Microchip Technologies (Modules, Sub-1GHz)

NXP

Renesas (Platforms, AMR, Sub-1GHz)

Silicon Laboratories (Chipsets, Modules, Sub-1GHz)

TI (Chipsets, Sub-1GHz)

5.2 EnOcean: General

5.2.1 The Company

5.2.2 EnOcean Alliance

5.2.3 Standard

5.2.3.1 Features

5.2.3.2 Drivers

5.2.4 Technology Details

5.2.4.1 Framework

5.2.4.2 Generations

5.2.5 Profiles

5.2.6 Benefits

5.2.7 Market Estimate

5.2.8 Industry

BSC Magnum

Beckhoff

Echoflex

Illumra

Leviton

Thermokon

5.3 Z-Wave

5.3.1 General

5.3.2 Z-Wave Alliance

5.3.3 Benefits

5.3.4 Details

5.3.4.1 General

5.3.4.2 Characteristics

5.3.4.3 ITU G.9959

5.3.5 Advanced Energy Control Framework

5.3.6 Z-Wave and Smart Metering

5.3.7 Selected Vendors

Aeon Labs-Aeotec

NorthQ

Vera Control

5.3.8 Market Estimate

5.3.8.1 Model

5.3.8.2 Results

6.0 Conclusions

Appendix I: IEEE 802.15.4g Characteristics

Appendix II: 802.11ah - related Patents Survey (2018-2022)

Appendix III: Z-Wave - related Patents Survey (2018-2022)

Appendix IV: 802.22 - related Patents Survey (2018-2022)

Appendix V: EnOcean - related Patents Survey (2018-2022)

Appendix VI: 802.11af - related Patents Survey (2018-2022)

