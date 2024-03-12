Global M&A Dealmakers Cautiously Optimistic On 2024: Sentiment Report

SS&C survey of 300 global M&A professionals signals dealmakers see opportunity in an uncertain environment

WINDSOR, Conn., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the publication of the SS&C Intralinks 2024 Global M&A Dealmakers Sentiment Report. In association with Mergermarket, SS&C Intralinks surveyed 300 global M&A dealmakers from 225 corporations and 75 private equity firms to see where the market is heading and the challenges and opportunities.

"Despite the continued perception of tough financing conditions and a difficult dealmaking environment, the market is cautiously optimistic," said Bob Petrocchi, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "M&A professionals believe opportunities are there and likely to grow. To ensure those deals get done, firms are adjusting their strategies to start deal preparation earlier and leverage technology to improve transparency, quality and speed of the dealmaking process."

Key findings from the report include:

Half of the respondents expect overall levels of M&A activity to increase somewhat over the next 12 months; Asia-Pacific respondents are most optimistic.

respondents are most optimistic. 71% believe financing conditions will be more challenging over the next 12 months. A third of respondents believe financing will be the most challenging part of the M&A process.

84% of respondents believe ESG regulation will increase next year.

The report also highlights areas of focus for M&A dealmakers in the coming year:

More than 90% of respondents expect the use of AI tools to increase this year as dealmakers seek to enhance decision-making and operational efficiencies.

34% of respondents said starting deal preparation earlier will be critical over the next 12 months, while nearly a third said using technology platforms to improve information governance and speed will be most important.

More than half of respondents experienced cybersecurity concerns last year, and 60% expect those concerns to increase in the coming months.

Click here to read the full report.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, delivering software-enabled services across the entire deal lifecycle, including deal marketing, deal prep, due diligence, insights and post-merger integration. Intralinks technology enables and secures the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed more than USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

