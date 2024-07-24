Global M&A Dealmakers See AI Adoption Accelerating, SS&C Intralinks Survey Finds

M&A professionals believe AI is going to change every aspect of dealmakers' work. Post this

Key findings from the report include:

The majority of participants (97%) believe AI will profoundly impact their operations and how they run M&A processes. About a third of the respondents are early adopters, confident in AI's transformative potential and its practical applications for their businesses.

Talent and skills are seen as the biggest stumbling blocks in AI adoption in the next 12-24 months, with 18% of respondents citing the need to recruit and retain knowledgeable personnel. A further 17% point to the need to train existing staff so their firms can move on from legacy technologies.

Nearly 43% say they've already invested in AI training for deal teams. A third of the respondents (32%) intend to consider restructuring deal teams and their responsibilities as AI adoption accelerates.

A quarter of the respondents cite quality control and reliable performance as the top risks associated with AI adoption. Another 19% point to data security and privacy as a key issue.

The report also highlights viewpoints on practical applications for AI within dealmaking:

Predictive analytics and generative AI are the most valuable AI tools for M&A dealmakers, followed closely by machine/deep learning.

Nearly a quarter (23%) of all respondents believe AI can help generate more accurate and dynamic valuations by analyzing financial data, industry trends and competitor information.

Close to 30% of respondents believe advanced predictive analysis and modeling will be a key trend shaping the future of AI's use in dealmaking. In contrast, a quarter think the growth of generative machine learning algorithms will be influential.

A quarter of all respondents think AI will most impact data analysis, while 16% believe AI will be most important for risk and opportunity identification.

