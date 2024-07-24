Global M&A Dealmakers See AI Adoption Accelerating, SS&C Intralinks Survey Finds

Jul 24, 2024, 09:01 ET
SS&C Survey of 300 Global M&A Professionals Highlights AI as a Competitive Differentiator
WINDSOR, Conn., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the publication of the SS&C Intralinks 2024 Artificial Intelligence in M&A Report. Intralinks surveyed 300 global M&A dealmakers from 225 corporations and 75 private equity firms in H1 2024 to understand how and why dealmakers use AI to facilitate mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
"The rate of AI adoption in M&A has been intense and is unlikely to slow down anytime soon," said Bob Petrocchi, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "M&A professionals believe AI is going to change every aspect of dealmakers' work. The extent of their ability to exploit these novel technologies will be a factor in their ability to stay ahead of competition."
Key findings from the report include:
- The majority of participants (97%) believe AI will profoundly impact their operations and how they run M&A processes. About a third of the respondents are early adopters, confident in AI's transformative potential and its practical applications for their businesses.
- Talent and skills are seen as the biggest stumbling blocks in AI adoption in the next 12-24 months, with 18% of respondents citing the need to recruit and retain knowledgeable personnel. A further 17% point to the need to train existing staff so their firms can move on from legacy technologies.
- Nearly 43% say they've already invested in AI training for deal teams. A third of the respondents (32%) intend to consider restructuring deal teams and their responsibilities as AI adoption accelerates.
- A quarter of the respondents cite quality control and reliable performance as the top risks associated with AI adoption. Another 19% point to data security and privacy as a key issue.
The report also highlights viewpoints on practical applications for AI within dealmaking:
- Predictive analytics and generative AI are the most valuable AI tools for M&A dealmakers, followed closely by machine/deep learning.
- Nearly a quarter (23%) of all respondents believe AI can help generate more accurate and dynamic valuations by analyzing financial data, industry trends and competitor information.
- Close to 30% of respondents believe advanced predictive analysis and modeling will be a key trend shaping the future of AI's use in dealmaking. In contrast, a quarter think the growth of generative machine learning algorithms will be influential.
- A quarter of all respondents think AI will most impact data analysis, while 16% believe AI will be most important for risk and opportunity identification.
SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, delivering software-enabled services across the entire deal lifecycle, including deal marketing, deal prep, due diligence, insights and post-merger integration. Intralinks technology enables and secures the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed more than USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.
Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
