Global Macadamia Market Report 2022 & 2023-2028 - Sales Skyrocket as They Gain Popularity as Healthy Snacks

The global macadamia market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.71% during 2023-2028.
There are three commercially important species of macadamia: Macadamia ternifolia, integrifolia, and tetraphylla. Macadamia nuts are recognized for their nutritional benefits, as they are rich sources of antioxidants, protein, fiber, and vitamins. These properties contribute to improving gut health, managing weight, and reducing the risk of various metabolic syndromes, including blood sugar, type 2 diabetes, cholesterol-related issues, and heart ailments.
Due to these nutritional qualities, macadamia nuts can be consumed as a snack, used in cooking, and processed into various products across different industrial segments. Currently, they are available in different forms such as raw, coated, and roasted.
In summary, the macadamia market is benefiting from increased health awareness, government support, diverse applications in the food and cosmetic industries, and innovative product offerings, all of which are driving its growth.
Key Trends in the Macadamia Market:
Rising Health Consciousness: Increased health awareness among consumers and a growing understanding of the nutritional benefits of macadamia nuts are driving demand. This heightened awareness is a major factor fueling the growth of the macadamia market.
Government Initiatives: Several countries' governments are supporting macadamia production and trade in the agricultural sector through advanced farming techniques. Such initiatives are contributing to the market's expansion.
Food and Beverage Sector Utilization: Macadamia nuts are extensively used in the food and beverage industry to manufacture confectionery items like pastries, biscuits, and ice creams. This application further boosts market growth.
Cosmetics and Skincare: Macadamia nuts can be cold-pressed to produce oil, which is then incorporated into various cosmetics and skincare products. This diversification of applications expands market opportunities.
Innovative Flavors: Companies are introducing macadamia nuts in innovative flavors such as roasted, salted, honey-roasted, wasabi-flavored, and chocolate-coated. These offerings help expand product portfolios and reach, contributing to market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
- Golden Macadamias
- Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company
- Health and Plant Protein Group Limited
- Ivory Macadamias
- Kenya Nut Company Ltd.
- Macadamia Processing Company
- Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation
- Mayo Macs
- MWT Foods
- Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd.
- Royal Macadamia (Pty) Ltd.
- Wondaree Macadamia Nuts..
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Nature:
- Organic
- Conventional
Breakup by Form:
- Raw
- Roasted
- Coated
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Online
- Offline
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- Food and Beverages
- Cosmetics
- Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
Middle East and Africa
