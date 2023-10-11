Global Macadamia Market Report 2022 & 2023-2028 - Sales Skyrocket as They Gain Popularity as Healthy Snacks

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Macadamia Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global macadamia market size reached US$ 1.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.71% during 2023-2028.

There are three commercially important species of macadamia: Macadamia ternifolia, integrifolia, and tetraphylla. Macadamia nuts are recognized for their nutritional benefits, as they are rich sources of antioxidants, protein, fiber, and vitamins. These properties contribute to improving gut health, managing weight, and reducing the risk of various metabolic syndromes, including blood sugar, type 2 diabetes, cholesterol-related issues, and heart ailments.

Due to these nutritional qualities, macadamia nuts can be consumed as a snack, used in cooking, and processed into various products across different industrial segments. Currently, they are available in different forms such as raw, coated, and roasted.

In summary, the macadamia market is benefiting from increased health awareness, government support, diverse applications in the food and cosmetic industries, and innovative product offerings, all of which are driving its growth.

Key Trends in the Macadamia Market:

Rising Health Consciousness: Increased health awareness among consumers and a growing understanding of the nutritional benefits of macadamia nuts are driving demand. This heightened awareness is a major factor fueling the growth of the macadamia market.

Government Initiatives: Several countries' governments are supporting macadamia production and trade in the agricultural sector through advanced farming techniques. Such initiatives are contributing to the market's expansion.

Food and Beverage Sector Utilization: Macadamia nuts are extensively used in the food and beverage industry to manufacture confectionery items like pastries, biscuits, and ice creams. This application further boosts market growth.

Cosmetics and Skincare: Macadamia nuts can be cold-pressed to produce oil, which is then incorporated into various cosmetics and skincare products. This diversification of applications expands market opportunities.

Innovative Flavors: Companies are introducing macadamia nuts in innovative flavors such as roasted, salted, honey-roasted, wasabi-flavored, and chocolate-coated. These offerings help expand product portfolios and reach, contributing to market growth.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Golden Macadamias

Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company

Health and Plant Protein Group Limited

Ivory Macadamias

Kenya Nut Company Ltd.

Macadamia Processing Company

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corporation

Mayo Macs

MWT Foods

Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd.

Royal Macadamia (Pty) Ltd.

(Pty) Ltd. Wondaree Macadamia Nuts..

Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Form:

Raw

Roasted

Coated

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



