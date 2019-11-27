Global Machine Learning in Life Sciences Market Outlook 2019

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Learning in the Life Sciences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a term used to identify a scientific field that covers the creation of machines (e.g., robots) as well as computer hardware and software aimed at reproducing wholly or in part the intelligent behavior of human beings. AI is considered a branch of cognitive computing, a term that refers to systems able to learn, reason, and interact with humans. Cognitive computing is a combination of computer science and cognitive science.



Artificial intelligence covers various aspects of human behavior including creativity, planning and scheduling, reasoning, imaging, writing, learning, auditing, and natural language processing. The concept of artificial intelligence, however, is in continuous evolution. In fact, once the use of machines with specific smart features becomes widespread, new systems with even more advanced capabilities are developed. By enhancing equipment functionality and productivity, AI is revolutionizing virtually every sector, from research and development to manufacturing and services.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global market outlook for machine learning in life sciences

Identification of machine learning applications in the life science sector

Recent achievements in life science due to machine learning

Strategies adopted in machine learning with a focus on life science (e.g., types of algorithms, regression trees, artificial neural networks, and evolutionary computation)

Information on Gaussian process models

Coverage of major issues related to machine learning

Analysis of current and emerging trends in machine learning

Key Topics Covered:



Machine Learning Algorithms General Applications of Machine Learning Applications of Machine Learning in the Life Sciences Diagnosis Therapy Healthcare Management Other Applications Major Issues Current and Emerging Trends Biology Imaging Diagnostics Pediatrics Computing Recent Achievements in the Life Sciences Due to Machine Learning Market Outlook for Machine Learning in the Life Sciences Analyst's Credentials



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmnibm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

