GLOBAL MACHINE LEARNING MARKET FORECAST 2019-2027

KEY FINDINGS

The serverless architecture market of North America accounted for a value of $XX million in 2018 and is estimated to reach the revenue of $XX million by 2027 while growing at a CAGR of 22.38% during the projected period of 2019-2027. The factors like rising mobile applications development accompanied by the benefits of serverless architecture drive the market growth in the region.

The North America serverless architecture market comprises of economies like the United States and Canada.The serverless architecture market in Canada is fueling due to the growing IT services sector, increasing internet users, along with surging demand for cybersecurity from industries.

Further, the high adoption of cloud computing in enterprises of both Canada and the United States is fuelling the serverless architecture market growth in the region. However, the rising concern of businesses regarding the security and privacy of the data is posing as a challenge to the growth of the serverless architecture market.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market has the presence of several well-known players. Some of the leading companies operating in the market include Microsoft, SAP, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, VMware, Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., and Oracle Corporation. The dominant companies focus on various strategies like new product development, collaborations, acquisitions, and agreements.

Companies mentioned

1. AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC.

2. BAIDU, INC.

3. DELL, INC.

4. FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION (FICO)

5. FRACTAL ANALYTICS

6. GOOGLE, INC.

7. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE (HPE)

8. IBM CORPORATION (INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES)

9. INTEL CORPORATION

10. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

11. ORACLE CORPORATION

12. SAP SE

13. TERADATA CORPORATION

14. TIBCO SOFTWARE INC.

15. TRADEMARKVISION

