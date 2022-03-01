Global Machine Learning Market Forecasts 2021-2026: Profiles of Leading Players Including Google, Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce and Intel

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Learning: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global workforce transformation in the wake of COVID-19, growing adoption of machine learning in the healthcare and education sectors, and a surge in cloud machine learning are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current machine learning market. However, network privacy and security concerns, lack of interoperability, and high initial cost are hindering the market growth.

In this report, the global market for machine learning has been segmented based on solution, organization size, deployment mode, system, application, end-use and geography. Based on solution, the machine learning market has been categorized into software and services.

The report has been segmented based on components, organization size, deployment mode, end use and region. The report provides an overview of the global machine learning market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021 to 2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of machine learning solution providers.

The report covers the market for machine learning about the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for machine learning in 2020 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.

The scope of the study includes machine learning platforms and associated services. However, hardware components like data servers, GPUs, and other hardware devices; physical services for repair and maintaining of IT Infrastructure; revenue generated for B2C adoption; and third-party vendors are not part of the scope.

The Report Includes

An overview of the global market for machine learning

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026 and identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

Characterization and quantification of market potential for machine learning by type, solution, organization size, deployment mode, end use, and region

Coverage of evolution and future of machine learning technology, and discussion on process flow of machine learning

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Alphabet (Google), Amazon.com Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce.com and Intel Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Evolution of Machine Learning Technology

Technology Analysis

Process Flow of Machine Learning

Future of Machine Learning

Case Study Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Data Providers

Platform Providers

Application Developers/Agents

Solution Providers

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Machine Learning

Market Breakdown by Type of Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Semi-Supervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Market Breakdown by Solution

Software

Software Platform Components

Services

Integration and Deployment

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Benefits for Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

Market Breakdown by End Use

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Market Breakdown by Region

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Analysis

Key Product Launches and Developments

Key Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements

Key Acquisitions and Expansions

Funding of Emerging Startups

Comparison of the Platforms Used by Major Cloud Vendors

Company Profiles

Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

Alteryx

Amazon Inc.

Anaconda

Baidu Inc.

Bigml Inc.

Fair Isaac Corp.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

H20.Ai

IBM

Intel Corp.

Knime

Mathworks

Microsoft

Oracle Corp.

Rapidminer

SAS Inc.

SAP Se

Salesforce

