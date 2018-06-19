Global Machine Tools Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Machine Tools in US$ Thousand by the following Product Groups/Segments: Metal Cutting Tools (Boring & Drilling Machines, Gear Cutting Machines, Grinding, Honing, Lapping, Polishing & Buffing Machines, Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Machining Centers, Station Type Machines, & Other Metal Cutting Tools), Metal Forming Tools (Punching & Shearing Machines, Bending & Forming Machines, Metal Working Presses, & Other Metal Forming Tools), and Special Machine Tools (Waterjet Cutting Machines, High Power Laser Cutting Machines, Electrochemical Machines, & Electrical Discharge Machines).



End-Use Segments also analyzed in the report include: Automobile, Aerospace/Defense, Electronics/Electrical, and Others. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 390 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Â Allied Machine & Engineering Corporation

- Â Amada Co, Ltd.

- Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd.

- Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation

- DMG Mori Co., Ltd.

- Â FANUC Corporation



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Importance of the Manufacturing Sector for the Machine Tools Market: A Review

Machine Tools: Market Structure

Where Do the Opportunities Lie?

Outlook for the Machine Tools Market

Key Growth Drivers

Cyclical Upturn Portrays Positive Manufacturing Outlook in Asia-Pacific

Promising GDP Growth to Usher New Era

Challenges Facing Global Economy

Factors Favoring Economic Growth

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI): Breakdown of Monthly PMI Data by Country for the Period November 2015 to November 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Performance over the Past Decade and a Half

Assessing the Impact of Economic Upheavals on Machine Tools Market



2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Non-BRIC Emerging Markets to Supplement Declining Growth in BRICs in the Coming Decade

Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for Machine Tools in Developing Countries

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised to Benefit Machine Tools

Stable Automotive Production in Developing Countries Augurs Well for Machine Tools

Switch to Electric Vehicles (EVs) May Affect Demand of Machine Tools

Opportunity Indicators

Table 3: World Production of Passenger Cars: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in â€˜000 Units for Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Production of Commercial Vehicles: Breakdown of Annual Production Figures in â€˜000 Units for Years 2017 & 2020 by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Commercial Aircraft Orders Augur Well for Machine Tool Industry

Specialized Aerospace Materials Spur Demand for Sophisticated Machine Tools

Developments in Renewable Energy Help Spur Market Opportunities

Strong Growth in the Semiconductor Industry Drives Demand for Machine Tools

Opportunity Indicator

Table 5: Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Spending (2014 & 2016F): Breakdown of Expenditure (in US$ Million) by Equipment Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Technology Innovation: Key to Growth in the Market

Technology Refinements Boost Demand for Numerical Control (NC) Machine Tools

Advent of 3D-Printing Machines: Marks the Emergence of Next Generation Machine Tools

Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools

Smart Machines Spiral in Popularity

Wide-ranging Benefits Fueling Demand for CNC Machine Tools

Retrofit Market Keeps CNC Machinery Sales Alive

Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth

Key Statistical Findings

Table 6: Leading Players in the Global Tools Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Select Companies (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Investments in Assets by End-Use Industries of Machine Tools (2015 & 2020P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Machine Tools Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Production by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Machine Tools Market (2016E): Per Capita Consumption in US$ by Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Brief Note on Distribution and Sales Channels



3. TRENDS ACROSS MAJOR PRODUCT MARKETS

Metal Cutting Tools Market: An Overview

Steady Growth Predicted for Metal Cutting Machines Market

Surging Automation in End-Use Industries Drive Growth in the Global Lathe Machines Market

Carbide Tools - Most Sought After

High Speed Steel Cutting Tools: Hopes Pinned onto Powder Metallurgical HSS to Spearhead Growth

Rising Popularity of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Bodes Well Advanced Cutting Tools

Grinding Machines Market: An Overview

Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing

Advanced Grinding Techniques Spearhead Growth

Shortage of Skilled Labor Drives Automation Trends in Grinding Machinery

Metal Forming Machine Tools - An Overview

Laser Cutting Machines Market: An Overview

Strong Growth in Asia-Pacific to Drive Market for Laser Cutting Machine Tools

Ultrashort Pulsed Laser Technology Gains Popularity

Fiber Laser Technology Gains Prominence at the Expense of CO2 Laser Technology

Adoption of Nanosecond Pulsed Fiber Lasers Poised to Grow Rapidly

Waterjet Cutting Machines Market: An Overview

Advanced Machines Driving Growth in Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market

Expanding Applications Spur Growth in the Market



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Walter Launches New Dynamic Milling Cutter - MD133 Supreme

WIDMA Introduces 3-in-one 5-axis CNC Tool and Cutter Grinding Machine - Ecogrind Crystal

Lakshmi Machine Works Introduces Metal Cutting Machines

TRUMPF Launches Bending Machine - TruBend Series 1000

Okuma Unveils Large 2-Saddle CNC Lathe SIMUL TURN LU7000EX for Heavy Industry

Okuma Introduces New Generation of Machine Tools - MULTUS U5000 and MU-S600V

Okama Launches New LASER EX Series Smart Machines - MU-6300V LASER EX and MULTUS U3000 LASER EX

TAJMAC-ZPS ZlÃ­n Introduces New MANURHIN Model Sliding Headstock Automatic Lathe KÂ´MX 916

TAJMAC-ZPS to Introduce New Automatic Lathe Series MORI-SAY TMZ518CNC & MORI-SAY TM518CNC, with PENTA

Optomec Unveils New LENS Metal Machine Tool Series for 3D Printing

Doosan Machine Tools America to Introduce Lynx 2100 Series High Productivity Turning Centers

Walter Expands Machine Tools Product Range with New XNGX0705ANN-F67 Finishing Insert

Okuma Introduces High-Accuracy Vertical CNC Lathe - 2SP-V760EX

Schuler Unveils New Hot-Cold Drawing Press for Aerospace

Kyocera Precision Tools Launches New MFK Cast Iron Milling Cutters

Wendt India Introduces High Precision Grinding Machines - WRS300NH & Precigrind

GF Machining Solutions Unveils Milling and Turning in One Compact Machine with Mikron MILL P 800 U ST (Simultan Turning)

Omax Unveils Next-Generation Maxiem Waterjet-Cutting Machines

Hexagon Metrology Introduces Patented TESA MH3D-DUAL CMM



Hardinge Group Appoints Motch and Eichele as Exclusive Dealers in Ohio and Kentucky

Allied Machine & Engineering Acquires Specialty Cutting Tool Maker -Superion

Schuler Secures Order for 15 Press Machines from US Automotive Supplier

Fair Friend Group Takes Over Italian Grinding Experts Meccanodora, Morara and Tacchella from IMT Spa

Yamazaki Mazak and Muratec Collaborate to Develop MAZATEC SMS -Smart Manufacturing System

McLaren-Honda Extends CNC Machine Tools Supply Contract to Yamazaki Mazak

Drake Manufacturing Inks Sales Agreement with Metek Machine Tool for UK & Ireland Precision Thread Grinding Solutions Market

HAIMER Group Enters into Cooperation Agreement with DMG MORI, and Acquires Microset to Expand Tool-Presetting Technology

TAJMAC-ZPS Establishes Joint Venture with GALAXY MACHINERY for MANURHIN CNC Automatic Lathes Production in India

600 Group Completes Acquisition of Kondia Tools Business to Expand North American & Global Markets

Stanley Black & Decker to Acquire Newell Brands Tools Business to Expand Global Tools and Storage Businesses

SST Inks Distribution Agreement with JUNKER Group for North American Grinding Machine Markets

CNC Machine Tools Enters into Distribution Agreement with Huvema UK

Schuler Acquires German Die Construction Specialist AWEBA Werkzeugbau

MBK Partners Acquires Doosan Infracore Machine Tools and Unveils New Doosan Machine Tools Company

Heinrich Georg Completes Acquisition of Capco Machinery Systems and Establishes Georg Capco

Modig Machine Tool and Hemaq Ink Multi-year Distribution Agreement

Fair Friend Group Concludes Takeover of MAG Group

Rift Valley Equity Partners Acquires Assets of Arlington Machine and Tool

CLIMAX Portable Machining & Welding Systems Takes Over Assets of H&S Tool

HISAKA Sources Press for Heat Exchanger Plates from Schuler

Hurco Acquires Milltronics and Takumi Machinery

Schuler Acquires Yangzhou Metal Forming Machine Tool (Yadon)

Waterjet Holdings Takes Over Flow International

Haimer and Kennametal Join Hands

GF AgieCharmilles Becomes GF Machining Solutions



Allied Machine & Engineering Corporation (USA)

Amada Co, Ltd. (Japan)

Amada Machine Tools America, Inc. (USA)

Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (China)

DMG Mori Co., Ltd. (Japan)

FANUC Corporation (Japan)

GF Machining Solutions Management SA (Switzerland)

Haas Automation, Inc. (USA)

Hardinge, Inc. (USA)

Jones & Shipman Hardinge Ltd. (UK)

Hyundai WIA (South Korea)

JTEKT Corporation (Japan)

Kennametal Inc. (USA)

Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)

MAG IAS GmbH (Germany)

Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Okuma Corporation (Japan)

Otto Bihler Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Sandvik Group (Sweden)

Sandvik Coromant Co. (Sweden)

Schuler AG (Germany)

Shanghai Machine Tool Works Ltd. (China)

Shape Technologies Group, Inc. (USA)

Sodick, Inc. (USA)

Spinner Machine Tools GmbH (Germany)

TAJMAC-ZPS, a.s. (Czech Republic)

Trumpf Group (Germany)

Walter AG (Germany)

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation (Japan)



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Surge in Private Investments Drive Market for Machine Tools

Domestic Manufacturing Industry on the Road to Recovery

Shale Gas Revolution Promises to Trigger Manufacturing Renaissance in the US

Revolutionary Developments in US Defense Sector Spurs Growth for Machine Tools Industry

US-EU Trade Pact Boosts Prospects for Cross Atlantic Machine Tool Trade

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Machine Tools Industry: An Overview

Steady Recovery of Manufacturing Sector Encourages Machine Tool Manufacturers

Automotive and Aircraft Industry to Create More Demand for Machine Tools

Increasing Activity in the Aerospace Sector Bodes Well For Canadian Machine Tool Market

Distribution Channels

3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Japan: A Major Machine Tools Market

A Key Import Market for High Performance Machines

Market Structure

Japanese Machine Tools Distribution

Market Trends

Companies Instigate New Measures to Stay Competitive

Disaster Recovery Efforts Drive Replacement Demand For Machine Tools in the Japanese Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

European Machine Tools Industry: An Overview

Export Driven Market

HSK - The New Tooling Standard

Applications of HSK Technology

4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

German Machine Tools: The Stamp of Excellence

Metal Forming Tools - A Key Segment

Industry Structure

Table 124: German Machine Tools Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Participating Companies by Size and Production (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: German Machine Tools Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Participating Companies by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Peek into the Market Dynamics

Market Movers and Shapers

Flexible Manufacturing: Key to Success

New Technologies - Delivering the â€˜Cuttingâ€™ Edge

Value-added Services - Emerging as a Norm

Integrated Solutions - A Key Trend

Re-distributing Sources of Income - The Need of the Hour

Resurgence in US Automotive Industry Sustains Growth in German Machine Tool Market

Price Wars from Developing Economies Worry German Machine Tool Makers

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Machine Tools Industry: A Quick Market Primer

Strategic Corporate Development

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Market Overview

Companies Innovate New Technologies to Stay Competitive

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Player

