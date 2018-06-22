Global Machine Tools Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - Strong Growth in the Semiconductor Industry Drives Demand for Machine Tools

DUBLIN, June 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Machine Tools - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Machine Tools in US$ Thousand by the following Product Groups/Segments:
- Metal Cutting Tools (Boring & Drilling Machines, Gear Cutting Machines, Grinding, Honing, Lapping, Polishing & Buffing Machines, Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Machining Centers, Station Type Machines, & Other Metal Cutting Tools)
- Metal Forming Tools (Punching & Shearing Machines, Bending & Forming Machines, Metal Working Presses, & Other Metal Forming Tools)
- Special Machine Tools (Waterjet Cutting Machines, High Power Laser Cutting Machines, Electrochemical Machines, & Electrical Discharge Machines).
End-Use Segments also analyzed in the report include:
- Automobile
- Aerospace/Defense
- Electronics/Electrical
- Others
The report profiles 390 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Allied Machine & Engineering Corporation (USA)
- Amada Co, Ltd. (Japan)
- Amada Machine Tools America, Inc. (USA)
- Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
- Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (China)
- DMG Mori Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- FANUC Corporation (Japan)
- GF Machining Solutions Management SA (Switzerland)
- Haas Automation, Inc. (USA)
- Hardinge, Inc. (USA)
- Jones & Shipman Hardinge Ltd. (UK)
- Hyundai WIA (South Korea)
- JTEKT Corporation (Japan)
- Kennametal Inc. (USA)
- Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)
- MAG IAS GmbH (Germany)
- Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Okuma Corporation (Japan)
- Otto Bihler Maschinenfabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Sandvik Group (Sweden)
- Sandvik Coromant Co. (Sweden)
- Schuler AG (Germany)
- Shanghai Machine Tool Works Ltd. (China)
- Shape Technologies Group, Inc. (USA)
- Sodick, Inc. (USA)
- Spinner Machine Tools GmbH (Germany)
- TAJMAC-ZPS, a.s. (Czech Republic)
- Trumpf Group (Germany)
- Walter AG (Germany)
- Yamazaki Mazak Corporation (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Importance of the Manufacturing Sector for the Machine Tools Market: A Review
Machine Tools: Market Structure
Where Do the Opportunities Lie?
Outlook for the Machine Tools Market
Key Growth Drivers
Cyclical Upturn Portrays Positive Manufacturing Outlook in Asia-Pacific
Promising GDP Growth to Usher New Era
Challenges Facing Global Economy
Factors Favoring Economic Growth
Market Performance over the Past Decade and a Half
Assessing the Impact of Economic Upheavals on Machine Tools Market
2. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Non-BRIC Emerging Markets to Supplement Declining Growth in BRICs in the Coming Decade
Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for Machine Tools in Developing Countries
Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised to Benefit Machine Tools
Stable Automotive Production in Developing Countries Augurs Well for Machine Tools
Switch to Electric Vehicles (EVs) May Affect Demand of Machine Tools
Opportunity Indicators
Rise in Commercial Aircraft Orders Augur Well for Machine Tool Industry
Specialized Aerospace Materials Spur Demand for Sophisticated Machine Tools
Developments in Renewable Energy Help Spur Market Opportunities
Strong Growth in the Semiconductor Industry Drives Demand for Machine Tools
Opportunity Indicator
Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects
Technology Innovation: Key to Growth in the Market
Technology Refinements Boost Demand for Numerical Control (NC) Machine Tools
Advent of 3D-Printing Machines: Marks the Emergence of Next Generation Machine Tools
Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools
Smart Machines Spiral in Popularity
Wide-ranging Benefits Fueling Demand for CNC Machine Tools
Retrofit Market Keeps CNC Machinery Sales Alive
Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth
Key Statistical Findings
Brief Note on Distribution and Sales Channels
3. TRENDS ACROSS MAJOR PRODUCT MARKETS
Metal Cutting Tools Market: An Overview
Steady Growth Predicted for Metal Cutting Machines Market
Surging Automation in End-Use Industries Drive Growth in the Global Lathe Machines Market
Carbide Tools
Most Sought After
High Speed Steel Cutting Tools: Hopes Pinned onto Powder Metallurgical HSS to Spearhead Growth
Rising Popularity of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Bodes Well Advanced Cutting Tools
Grinding Machines Market: An Overview
Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing
Advanced Grinding Techniques Spearhead Growth
Shortage of Skilled Labor Drives Automation Trends in Grinding Machinery
Metal Forming Machine Tools
An Overview
Laser Cutting Machines Market: An Overview
Strong Growth in Asia-Pacific to Drive Market for Laser Cutting Machine Tools
Ultrashort Pulsed Laser Technology Gains Popularity
Fiber Laser Technology Gains Prominence at the Expense of CO2 Laser Technology
Adoption of Nanosecond Pulsed Fiber Lasers Poised to Grow Rapidly
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market: An Overview
Advanced Machines Driving Growth in Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market
Expanding Applications Spur Growth in the Market
4. PRODUCT/END-USE MARKET OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
Walter Launches New Dynamic Milling Cutter
MD133 Supreme
WIDMA Introduces 3-in-one 5-axis CNC Tool and Cutter Grinding Machine
Ecogrind Crystal
Lakshmi Machine Works Introduces Metal Cutting Machines
TRUMPF Launches Bending Machine
TruBend Series 1000
Okuma Unveils Large 2-Saddle CNC Lathe SIMUL TURN LU7000EX for Heavy Industry
Okuma Introduces New Generation of Machine Tools
MULTUS U5000 and MU-S600V
Okama Launches New LASER EX Series Smart Machines
MU-6300V LASER EX and MULTUS U3000 LASER EX
TAJMAC-ZPS Zln Introduces New MANURHIN Model Sliding Headstock Automatic Lathe KMX 916
TAJMAC-ZPS to Introduce New Automatic Lathe Series MORI-SAY TMZ518CNC & MORI-SAY TM518CNC, with PENTA
Optomec Unveils New LENS Metal Machine Tool Series for 3D Printing
Doosan Machine Tools America to Introduce Lynx 2100 Series High Productivity Turning Centers
Walter Expands Machine Tools Product Range with New XNGX0705ANN-F67 Finishing Insert
Okuma Introduces High-Accuracy Vertical CNC Lathe
2SP-V760EX
Schuler Unveils New Hot-Cold Drawing Press for Aerospace
Kyocera Precision Tools Launches New MFK Cast Iron Milling Cutters
Wendt India Introduces High Precision Grinding Machines
WRS300NH & Precigrind
GF Machining Solutions Unveils Milling and Turning in One Compact Machine with Mikron MILL P 800 U ST (Simultan Turning)
Omax Unveils Next-Generation Maxiem Waterjet-Cutting Machines
Hexagon Metrology Introduces Patented TESA MH3D-DUAL CMM
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Hardinge Group Appoints Motch and Eichele as Exclusive Dealers in Ohio and Kentucky
Allied Machine & Engineering Acquires Specialty Cutting Tool Maker -Superion
Schuler Secures Order for 15 Press Machines from US Automotive Supplier
Fair Friend Group Takes Over Italian Grinding Experts Meccanodora, Morara and Tacchella from IMT Spa
Yamazaki Mazak and Muratec Collaborate to Develop MAZATEC SMS -Smart Manufacturing System
McLaren-Honda Extends CNC Machine Tools Supply Contract to Yamazaki Mazak
Drake Manufacturing Inks Sales Agreement with Metek Machine Tool for UK & Ireland Precision Thread Grinding Solutions Market
HAIMER Group Enters into Cooperation Agreement with DMG MORI, and Acquires Microset to Expand Tool-Presetting Technology
TAJMAC-ZPS Establishes Joint Venture with GALAXY MACHINERY for MANURHIN CNC Automatic Lathes Production in India
600 Group Completes Acquisition of Kondia Tools Business to Expand North American & Global Markets
Stanley Black & Decker to Acquire Newell Brands Tools Business to Expand Global Tools and Storage Businesses
SST Inks Distribution Agreement with JUNKER Group for North American Grinding Machine Markets
CNC Machine Tools Enters into Distribution Agreement with Huvema UK
Schuler Acquires German Die Construction Specialist AWEBA Werkzeugbau
MBK Partners Acquires Doosan Infracore Machine Tools and Unveils New Doosan Machine Tools Company
Heinrich Georg Completes Acquisition of Capco Machinery Systems and Establishes Georg Capco
Modig Machine Tool and Hemaq Ink Multi-year Distribution Agreement
Fair Friend Group Concludes Takeover of MAG Group
Rift Valley Equity Partners Acquires Assets of Arlington Machine and Tool
CLIMAX Portable Machining & Welding Systems Takes Over Assets of H&S Tool
HISAKA Sources Press for Heat Exchanger Plates from Schuler
Hurco Acquires Milltronics and Takumi Machinery
Schuler Acquires Yangzhou Metal Forming Machine Tool (Yadon)
Waterjet Holdings Takes Over Flow International
Haimer and Kennametal Join Hands
GF AgieCharmilles Becomes GF Machining Solutions
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 390 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 437)
- The United States (62)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (26)
- Europe (242)
- France (8)
- Germany (101)
- The United Kingdom (29)
- Italy (36)
- Spain (8)
- Rest of Europe (60)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (103)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hbhmgm/global_machine?w=5
