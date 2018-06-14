Global Machine Tools Market 2018-2022 with 600 Group, Allied Machine & Engineering, Amada Holdings, Dalian Machine Tool Group, DMG MORI & Falcon Machine Tools Dominating

The Global Machine Tools Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Machine Tools Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of product such as machining centers, turning machines, and grinding machines, to end-users such as automotive, industrial machinery, precision engineering, transportation, and others.

According to the report, the large-scale industrial automation will drive the market growth. With the extensive globalization, industries are witnessing enhanced quality and efficiency of manufacturing processes. Automated manufacturing processes enhanced the productivity and improves the response to problems.

The rising number of government initiatives providing impetus to machine tools industry will be a key trend driving the market growth. Several governments are taking initiatives to balance the market by implementing strategic M&As. Also, companies in Japan are provided depreciation allowances to buy machine tools.



Further, the report states that the challenges faced by European machine tools market will impact the market growth. Manufacturer industries in the market shifted to low-cost countries in Asia owing to the high manufacturing costs. Also, the demand for machine tools decreased in Europe post the crisis.



