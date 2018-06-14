Global Machine Tools Market 2018-2022 with 600 Group, Allied Machine & Engineering, Amada Holdings, Dalian Machine Tool Group, DMG MORI & Falcon Machine Tools Dominating

The "Global Machine Tools Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Machine Tools Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Machine Tools Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of product such as machining centers, turning machines, and grinding machines, to end-users such as automotive, industrial machinery, precision engineering, transportation, and others.

According to the report, the large-scale industrial automation will drive the market growth. With the extensive globalization, industries are witnessing enhanced quality and efficiency of manufacturing processes. Automated manufacturing processes enhanced the productivity and improves the response to problems.

The rising number of government initiatives providing impetus to machine tools industry will be a key trend driving the market growth. Several governments are taking initiatives to balance the market by implementing strategic M&As. Also, companies in Japan are provided depreciation allowances to buy machine tools.

Further, the report states that the challenges faced by European machine tools market will impact the market growth. Manufacturer industries in the market shifted to low-cost countries in Asia owing to the high manufacturing costs. Also, the demand for machine tools decreased in Europe post the crisis.

Market Trends

  • Government initiatives providing impetus to machine tools industry
  • Integration of 3D printing technology
  • Technological developments

Key vendors

  • 600 Group
  • Allied Machine & Engineering
  • Amada Holdings
  • Dalian Machine Tool Group
  • DMG MORI
  • Falcon Machine Tools

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9gz43k/global_machine?w=5

