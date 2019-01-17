Global Machine Tools Market Report 2019-2024: Strong Growth in the Semiconductor Industry Drives Demand for Machine Tools

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report analyzes the following End-Use Segments:



Automobile

Aerospace/Defense

Electronics/Electrical

Others

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Machine Tools in US$ Thousand by the following Product Groups/Segments:



Metal Cutting Tools (Boring & Drilling Machines, Gear Cutting Machines, Grinding, Honing, Lapping, Polishing & Buffing Machines, Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Machining Centers, Station Type Machines, & Other Metal Cutting Tools)

Metal Forming Tools (Punching & Shearing Machines, Bending & Forming Machines, Metal Working Presses, & Other Metal Forming Tools)

Special Machine Tools (Waterjet Cutting Machines, High Power Laser Cutting Machines, Electrochemical Machines, & Electrical Discharge Machines).

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Product Groups/Segments



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Manufacturing Sector and the Machine Tools Market: A Review

Machine Tools: Market Structure

Where Do the Opportunities Lie?

Outlook for the Machine Tools Market

Key Growth Drivers

Cyclical Upturn Portrays Positive Manufacturing Outlook in Asia-Pacific

Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Manufacturing Sectors Promise Stronger Growth for Machine Tools Industry

Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth

Market Performance over the Past Decade and a Half

Assessing the Impact of Economic Upheavals on Machine Tools Market

2010: The Year of Recovery

Emerging Markets in Transition: Structural Slowdown, the New Normal



3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Non-BRIC Emerging Markets to Supplement Declining Growth in BRICs in the Coming Decade

Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for Machine Tools in Developing Countries

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised to Benefit Machine Tools

Stable Automotive Production in Developing Countries Augurs Well for Machine Tools

Switch to Electric Vehicles (EVs) May Affect Demand of Machine Tools

Opportunity Indicators

Rise in Commercial Aircraft Orders Augur Well for Machine Tool Industry

Specialized Aerospace Materials Spur Demand for Sophisticated Machine Tools

Developments in Renewable Energy Help Spur Market Opportunities

Strong Growth in the Semiconductor Industry Drives Demand for Machine Tools

Increased Demand and High Investments in Semiconductor Production Lead to Shortage of Critical Components

Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Technology Innovation: Key to Growth in the Market

Technology Refinements Boost Demand for Numerical Control (NC) Machine Tools

Advent of 3D-Printing Machines: Marks the Emergence of Next Generation Machine Tools

Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools

Smart Machines Spiral in Popularity

Wide-ranging Benefits Fueling Demand for CNC Machine Tools

CNC Machines Finds Application in Wide Spectrum of Application Areas

CNC Machines Help Improve Performance and Productivity

Retrofit Market Keeps CNC Machinery Sales Alive

Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth

Key Statistical Findings

Brief Note on Distribution and Sales Channels



4. TRENDS ACROSS MAJOR PRODUCT MARKETS

Metal Cutting Tools Market: An Overview

Steady Growth Predicted for Metal Cutting Machines Market

Surging Automation in End-Use Industries Drive Growth in the Global Lathe Machines Market

Carbide Tools - Most Sought After

High Speed Steel Cutting Tools: Hopes Pinned onto Powder Metallurgical HSS to Spearhead Growth

Rising Popularity of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Bodes Well Advanced Cutting Tools

Innovative Pricing Strategies - Need of the Hour for Cutting Tool Vendors

Grinding Machines Market: An Overview

Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing

Advanced Grinding Techniques Spearhead Growth

Shortage of Skilled Labor Drives Automation Trends in Grinding Machinery

Digitalization and the Future of Machining

Metal Forming Machine Tools - An Overview

Laser Cutting Machines Market: An Overview

Strong Growth in Asia-Pacific to Drive Market for Laser Cutting Machine Tools

Ultrashort Pulsed Laser Technology Gains Popularity

Fiber Laser Technology Gains Prominence at the Expense of CO2 Laser Technology

Adoption of Nanosecond Pulsed Fiber Lasers Poised to Grow Rapidly

Waterjet Cutting Machines Market: An Overview

Advanced Machines Driving Growth in Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market

Expanding Applications Spur Growth in the Market



5. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS

Connected, Automated Machines Facilitate Machine Tool Innovations

Automation

Advanced Controls/Motion-Control Systems

Machine Monitoring

Integrating Additive and Subtractive Machining

Advanced Machining

Innovations that Changed Production Processes

Digitalization and Industry 4.0

Computer Numeric Controls

Extending the Cutting Tool Life

Higher Throughput

Easier Installation Procedures/User Friendliness

Noise Dampening Elements

Safety Considerations

Technology Trends Expected to Shape the Future of Manufacturing Sector

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Accurate Metal Cutting

CAD/CAM to be the Future for SMEs

Industry 4.0 - The Fourth Industrial Revolution

Selective Laser Melting

The Powder Bed of LASERTEC 30 SLM

The Power of Fiber Laser Tools

Modern Safety Innovations in Machine Tools



6. PRODUCT/END-USE MARKET OVERVIEW

Machine Tools

Metal Cutting Tools

Structure of Metal Cutting Tool

Cutting Methods

Major Categories of Tools

Types of Metal Cutting Machine Tools

Boring & Drilling Machines

Gear Cutting Machines

Grinding, Honing, Lapping, Polishing & Buffing Machines

Lathe Machines

Types of Lathes

Depending upon the Level of Precision, Lathes Can be Classified as:

CNC Lathes

Milling Machines

Major Components

Body of the Milling Machines

Length of Cut

Helix Angle

Land

Diameter

End Teeth

CNC Milling Machines

Center Cutting and Non Center Cutting Milling Machines

Machining Centers

Horizontal CNC Machining Centers

Vertical CNC Machining Centers

Station Type Machines

Other Metal Cutting Tools

Metal Forming Machine Tools

Types of Metal Forming Machine Tools

Punching & Shearing Tools

Bending & Forming Tools

Bending' Vs Forming'

Metal Working Presses

Other Metal Forming Tools

Special Machine Tools

Waterjet Cutting Machines

High Power Laser Cutting Machines

Electrochemical Machines

Electrical Discharge Machines

Die-Sink EDMs

Wire-Cut EDMs

Die-Sink Machines Vs Wire-Cut Machines

Market Segmentation by Machine Price and Precision

High-End Machine Tool Market

Mid-Range Machine Tool Market

Low-End Machine Tool Market

End Use Markets

Automotive Industry

Aerospace/Defense Industry

Electronics/Electrical Industry

Others



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Focus on Select Global Players



7.2 Product Introductions/Launches

BOCHI Unveils High-End CNC Machine Tools at IMTS

Fives Group Introduces Giddings & Lewis V 1600 Turning Centers

Doosan Machine Tools Unveils PUMA smx 2600st and PUMA smx3100st Machining Models

Doosan Machine Tools Unveils lynx 2100g Turning Center

Doosan Machine Tools Unveils PUMA tw2100 Series Turning Center

Colchester Launches New Range of Typhoon CNC Turning Centres

Sodick Releases Jig Grinding and High-Speed Hole Drilling

Okuma Launches 2SP-2500H Two-Spindle CNC Lathe

The Hardinge Group Releases New Bridgeport 5-Face Vertical Machining Center

600 UK Launches Clausing MillPWR CNC Milling Machine

Walter Launches New Dynamic Milling Cutter - MD133 Supreme

WIDMA Introduces 3-in-one 5-axis CNC Tool and Cutter Grinding Machine - Ecogrind Crystal

Lakshmi Machine Works Introduces Metal Cutting Machines

TRUMPF Launches Bending Machine - TruBend Series 1000

Okuma Unveils Large 2-Saddle CNC Lathe SIMUL TURN LU7000EX for Heavy Industry

Okuma Introduces New Generation of Machine Tools - MULTUS U5000 and MU-S600V

Okama Launches New LASER EX Series Smart Machines - MU-6300V LASER EX and MULTUS U3000 LASER EX

TAJMAC-ZPS Zln Introduces New MANURHIN Model Sliding Headstock Automatic Lathe KMX 916

Optomec Unveils New LENS Metal Machine Tool Series for 3D Printing

Walter Expands Machine Tools Product Range with New XNGX0705ANN-F67 Finishing Insert



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

AMADA Acquires Marvel Manufacturing

Hexagon Purchases SPRING Technologies

Privet Fund Management Buys Hardinge

JTEKT Enters into Alliance with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Fives Machining Systems Acquires Konecranes MTS Division

GWS Tool Group Acquires Alliance CNC Cutter Grinding Services

The Ceratizit Group Buys Komet Group

Superior Plant Rentals Acquires York Portable Machine Tools

AWISCO Purchases Nyrock Machine & Tool

Hardinge Group Appoints Motch and Eichele as Exclusive Dealers in Ohio and Kentucky

Allied Machine & Engineering Acquires Specialty Cutting Tool Maker -Superion

Schuler Secures Order for 15 Press Machines from US Automotive Supplier

Fair Friend Group Takes Over Italian Grinding Experts Meccanodora, Morara and Tacchella from IMT Spa

Yamazaki Mazak and Muratec Collaborate to Develop MAZATEC SMS-Smart Manufacturing System

McLaren-Honda Extends CNC Machine Tools Supply Contract to Yamazaki Mazak

Drake Manufacturing Inks Sales Agreement with Metek Machine Tool for UK & Ireland Precision Thread Grinding Solutions Market

HAIMER Group Enters into Cooperation Agreement with DMG MORI, and Acquires Microset to Expand Tool-Presetting Technology

TAJMAC-ZPS Establishes Joint Venture with GALAXY MACHINERY for MANURHIN CNC Automatic Lathes Production in India

600 Group Completes Acquisition of Kondia Tools Business to Expand North American & Global Markets

Stanley Black & Decker to Acquire Newell Brands Tools Business to Expand Global Tools and Storage Businesses

SST Inks Distribution Agreement with JUNKER Group for North American Grinding Machine Markets

CNC Machine Tools Enters into Distribution Agreement with Huvema UK

Schuler Acquires German Die Construction Specialist AWEBA Werkzeugbau

MBK Partners Acquires Doosan Infracore Machine Tools and Unveils New Doosan Machine Tools Company

Heinrich Georg Completes Acquisition of Capco Machinery Systems and Establishes Georg Capco

Modig Machine Tool and Hemaq Ink Multi-year Distribution Agreement



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



