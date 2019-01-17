Global Machine Tools Market Report 2019-2024: Strong Growth in the Semiconductor Industry Drives Demand for Machine Tools
The "Machine Tools - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the following End-Use Segments:
- Automobile
- Aerospace/Defense
- Electronics/Electrical
- Others
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Machine Tools in US$ Thousand by the following Product Groups/Segments:
- Metal Cutting Tools (Boring & Drilling Machines, Gear Cutting Machines, Grinding, Honing, Lapping, Polishing & Buffing Machines, Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Machining Centers, Station Type Machines, & Other Metal Cutting Tools)
- Metal Forming Tools (Punching & Shearing Machines, Bending & Forming Machines, Metal Working Presses, & Other Metal Forming Tools)
- Special Machine Tools (Waterjet Cutting Machines, High Power Laser Cutting Machines, Electrochemical Machines, & Electrical Discharge Machines).
The report profiles 381 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Product Groups/Segments
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Manufacturing Sector and the Machine Tools Market: A Review
Machine Tools: Market Structure
Where Do the Opportunities Lie?
Outlook for the Machine Tools Market
Key Growth Drivers
Cyclical Upturn Portrays Positive Manufacturing Outlook in Asia-Pacific
Recovery in Global GDP and Outlook for Manufacturing Sectors Promise Stronger Growth for Machine Tools Industry
Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Market Growth
Market Performance over the Past Decade and a Half
Assessing the Impact of Economic Upheavals on Machine Tools Market
2010: The Year of Recovery
Emerging Markets in Transition: Structural Slowdown, the New Normal
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Non-BRIC Emerging Markets to Supplement Declining Growth in BRICs in the Coming Decade
Outsourcing of Manufacturing Activity Boosts Demand for Machine Tools in Developing Countries
Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised to Benefit Machine Tools
Stable Automotive Production in Developing Countries Augurs Well for Machine Tools
Switch to Electric Vehicles (EVs) May Affect Demand of Machine Tools
Opportunity Indicators
Rise in Commercial Aircraft Orders Augur Well for Machine Tool Industry
Specialized Aerospace Materials Spur Demand for Sophisticated Machine Tools
Developments in Renewable Energy Help Spur Market Opportunities
Strong Growth in the Semiconductor Industry Drives Demand for Machine Tools
Increased Demand and High Investments in Semiconductor Production Lead to Shortage of Critical Components
Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects
Technology Innovation: Key to Growth in the Market
Technology Refinements Boost Demand for Numerical Control (NC) Machine Tools
Advent of 3D-Printing Machines: Marks the Emergence of Next Generation Machine Tools
Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools
Smart Machines Spiral in Popularity
Wide-ranging Benefits Fueling Demand for CNC Machine Tools
CNC Machines Finds Application in Wide Spectrum of Application Areas
CNC Machines Help Improve Performance and Productivity
Retrofit Market Keeps CNC Machinery Sales Alive
Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth
Key Statistical Findings
Brief Note on Distribution and Sales Channels
4. TRENDS ACROSS MAJOR PRODUCT MARKETS
Metal Cutting Tools Market: An Overview
Steady Growth Predicted for Metal Cutting Machines Market
Surging Automation in End-Use Industries Drive Growth in the Global Lathe Machines Market
Carbide Tools - Most Sought After
High Speed Steel Cutting Tools: Hopes Pinned onto Powder Metallurgical HSS to Spearhead Growth
Rising Popularity of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Bodes Well Advanced Cutting Tools
Innovative Pricing Strategies - Need of the Hour for Cutting Tool Vendors
Grinding Machines Market: An Overview
Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing
Advanced Grinding Techniques Spearhead Growth
Shortage of Skilled Labor Drives Automation Trends in Grinding Machinery
Digitalization and the Future of Machining
Metal Forming Machine Tools - An Overview
Laser Cutting Machines Market: An Overview
Strong Growth in Asia-Pacific to Drive Market for Laser Cutting Machine Tools
Ultrashort Pulsed Laser Technology Gains Popularity
Fiber Laser Technology Gains Prominence at the Expense of CO2 Laser Technology
Adoption of Nanosecond Pulsed Fiber Lasers Poised to Grow Rapidly
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market: An Overview
Advanced Machines Driving Growth in Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market
Expanding Applications Spur Growth in the Market
5. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS
Connected, Automated Machines Facilitate Machine Tool Innovations
Automation
Advanced Controls/Motion-Control Systems
Machine Monitoring
Integrating Additive and Subtractive Machining
Advanced Machining
Innovations that Changed Production Processes
Digitalization and Industry 4.0
Computer Numeric Controls
Extending the Cutting Tool Life
Higher Throughput
Easier Installation Procedures/User Friendliness
Noise Dampening Elements
Safety Considerations
Technology Trends Expected to Shape the Future of Manufacturing Sector
Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Accurate Metal Cutting
CAD/CAM to be the Future for SMEs
Industry 4.0 - The Fourth Industrial Revolution
Selective Laser Melting
The Powder Bed of LASERTEC 30 SLM
The Power of Fiber Laser Tools
Modern Safety Innovations in Machine Tools
6. PRODUCT/END-USE MARKET OVERVIEW
Machine Tools
Metal Cutting Tools
Structure of Metal Cutting Tool
Cutting Methods
Major Categories of Tools
Types of Metal Cutting Machine Tools
Boring & Drilling Machines
Gear Cutting Machines
Grinding, Honing, Lapping, Polishing & Buffing Machines
Lathe Machines
Types of Lathes
Depending upon the Level of Precision, Lathes Can be Classified as:
CNC Lathes
Milling Machines
Major Components
Body of the Milling Machines
Length of Cut
Helix Angle
Land
Diameter
End Teeth
CNC Milling Machines
Center Cutting and Non Center Cutting Milling Machines
Machining Centers
Horizontal CNC Machining Centers
Vertical CNC Machining Centers
Station Type Machines
Other Metal Cutting Tools
Metal Forming Machine Tools
Types of Metal Forming Machine Tools
Punching & Shearing Tools
Bending & Forming Tools
Bending' Vs Forming'
Metal Working Presses
Other Metal Forming Tools
Special Machine Tools
Waterjet Cutting Machines
High Power Laser Cutting Machines
Electrochemical Machines
Electrical Discharge Machines
Die-Sink EDMs
Wire-Cut EDMs
Die-Sink Machines Vs Wire-Cut Machines
Market Segmentation by Machine Price and Precision
High-End Machine Tool Market
Mid-Range Machine Tool Market
Low-End Machine Tool Market
End Use Markets
Automotive Industry
Aerospace/Defense Industry
Electronics/Electrical Industry
Others
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7.2 Product Introductions/Launches
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 381 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 428)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mqhl39/global_machine?w=5
