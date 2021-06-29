Global Machine Tools Market Report 2021-2027 Featuring 400+ Competitors

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Tools - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A revised outlook pegs the global market for machine tools at US$87.4 billion by 2027.

The worst affected industry in this pandemic driven crisis is manufacturing with its complex supply chains, labor intensive processes, and interdependencies. Division of labor, modular manufacturing strategies, outsourcing to reduce costs and increase the efficiency, consistency, and quality of each operations, have made the manufacturing sector most vulnerable amid the lockdown restrictions.

An indication of the grim state of affairs is the fact that global manufacturing PMI is already declining and will fall to an estimated all-time low of 35.4 points in 2020 as compared to 53.8 in 2019. This indicates severe contraction of manufacturing activity including new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, customers' inventories, commodity prices, order backlog, new export orders, and imports. Business investment confidence is tumbling amidst poor demand, falling profits, liquidity crunch and a reeling global economy.

The great lockdown of 2020 has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector. The COVID-19 pandemic will have lasting long-term economic, social and political impact. As death tolls continue to rise worldwide with the infections showing no signs of slowing down, a major change in priorities is underway as governments struggle amid the crisis to strengthen their healthcare systems.



The loss in consumer confidence and erosion of household wealth and discretionary spending will impact virtually every industry and business worldwide. Global merchandize trade is expected to plummet by15% to 30% in the year 2020highlighting the magnitude of disruption.

Against this backdrop, it requires very little speculation to measure the impact on manufacturing. In the United States alone over 80% of manufacturers are bracing for losses. The impact will mean crunch on capital resources; workforce layoffs/reduction and loss in productivity; supply chain disruptions; difficulties with funding; and increase in cyber security risks and fraud.

Unlike IT services where work is being carried out remotely via internet and cloud platforms, for the manufacturing industry, plant activities and production cannot be carried remotely and therefore remains worst affected. The slower economic activity means reduced demand for industrial and consumer goods and lower manufacturing orders.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the Immediate Term

An Introduction to Machine Tools

Key Product Segments

Segmentation by Machine Price & Precision

Key End Use Sectors

Machine Tools: Market Fortunes Closely Linked to Manufacturing Sector & Economic Environment

Recent Market Activity

The "Great Lockdown" of 2020 Crushes the Global Economy

What Does This Means for Manufacturing?

Despite Discouraging Short-Term Outlook, Long-Term Growth Prospects Remain Optimistic

Industry 4.0 and its Impact on Machine Tools Industry

A Review of Market Performance over the Past Decade and a Half

Competitive Scenario

Machine Tools: A Fragmented Marketplace

Vendors Emphasize Product Innovations & Enhancements to Maintain Competitive Edge

Service & Support Emerge as Prime Focus Areas

Product Pricing Continues to be Key Business Strategy

Vendors Reinforce Distribution Channels

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised to Benefit Machine Tools

Automotive Production in Developing Countries Augurs Well for Machine Tools

Switch to Electric Vehicles (EVs) May Affect Demand of Machine Tools

Aerospace Industry: COVID-19 Plays Spoilsport to Airlines Market Affecting the Machine Tool Industry

Emphasis on Specialized Aerospace Materials to Spur Demand for Sophisticated Machine Tools

Projected Long-Term Growth in the Semiconductor Industry to Drive Future Demand

Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Developments in Renewable Energy Help Spur Market Opportunities

Technology Refinements Boost Demand for Numerical Control (NC) Machine Tools

Advent of 3D-Printing Machines: Marks the Emergence of Next Generation Machine Tools

Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools

Smart Machines Grow in Popularity

Adoption of Predictive Analytics Drives Market Growth

Wide-ranging Benefits Fueling Demand for CNC Machine Tools

CNC Machines Finds Application in Wide Spectrum of Application Areas

CNC Machines Help Improve Performance and Productivity

Retrofit Market Keeps CNC Machinery Sales Alive

Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth

Trends Across Major Product Markets

Metal Cutting Tools Market: An Overview

Steady Growth Predicted for Metal Cutting Machines Market over the Long Term

Surging Automation in End-Use Industries Drive Growth in the Global Lathe Machines Market

Carbide Tools: Most Sought After

High Speed Steel Cutting Tools: Hopes Pinned onto Powder Metallurgical HSS to Spearhead Growth

Rising Popularity of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Bodes Well for Advanced Cutting Tools

Innovative Pricing Strategies: Need of the Hour for Cutting Tool Vendors

Grinding Machines Market: An Overview

Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing over the Long Term

Advanced Grinding Techniques Spearhead Growth

Shortage of Skilled Labor Drives Automation Trends in Grinding Machinery

Digitalization and the Future of Machining

Metal Forming Machine Tools: An Overview

Laser Cutting Machines Market: An Overview

Asia-Pacific to Drive Market for Laser Cutting Machine Tools

to Drive Market for Laser Cutting Machine Tools Ultrashort Pulsed Laser Technology Gains Popularity

Fiber Laser Technology Gains Prominence at the Expense of CO2 Laser Technology

Adoption of Nanosecond Pulsed Fiber Lasers Poised to Grow Rapidly

Waterjet Cutting Machines Market: An Overview

Advanced Machines to Drive Growth in Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market

Expanding Applications to Spur Long Term Growth in the Market

Excellence in Technology: Critical to Future Evolution of Machine Tools Industry

Technology Innovation: Key to Growth in the Market

Connected, Automated Machines Facilitate Machine Tool Innovations

Innovations that Changed Production Processes

Technology Trends Shaping the Future of Manufacturing Sector

Modern Safety Innovations in Machine Tools

Select Latest Innovations

Brief Note on Distribution and Sales Channels

Total Companies Profiled: 412

