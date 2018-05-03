Global Machine Translation Market Forecasts 2018-2023: CAGR Expected to Grow at 20.42% to Reach a Market Value of $934.7 Million

The global machine translation market was valued at US$306.60 million in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 20.42% over the forecast period to reach US$934.76 million by 2023.

The major factors driving the market are the growing volume of big data, the need for cost effective translation, and increasing online content. Moreover, globalization is raising the demand for location based content across various industry verticals such as electronics, travel, e-commerce and hospitality. However the availability of free translation tools may limit the adoption of translation machine.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Key Players Profiled

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Machine Translation Market by Technology

5.1. Statistical Machine Translation

5.2. Rule-Based Machine Translation

5.3. Hybrid Machine Translation

5.4. Neural Machine Translation



6. Global Machine Translation Market by End User

6.1. Automative & Transportation

6.2. Electrical & Electronic

6.3. Military & Defense

6.4. Healthcare

6.5. Information Technology

6.6. Others



7. Global Machine Translation Market by Geography

7.1. North America

7.2. South America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.5. Asia Pacific



8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Market Share Analysis

8.2. Investment Analysis

8.3. Recent Deals

8.4. Strategies of Key Players



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Moravia IT

9.2. Systran International

9.3. Microsoft Corporation

9.4. IBM Corporation

9.5. SDL Plc

9.6. Omniscient

9.7. Google Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/72cl2c/global_machine?w=5

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-machine-translation-market-forecasts-2018-2023-cagr-expected-to-grow-at-20-42-to-reach-a-market-value-of-934-7-million-300642036.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

