Global Machine Translation Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

The global machine translation market size reached US$ 162.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 305.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.08% during 2021-2027.

The global machine translation market size reached US$ 162.4 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 305.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.08% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Machine translation (MT) refers to a sub-field of computational linguistics that translates source content into target languages. It is a fully automated software, which allows customization and enhances the overall output by limiting the scope of permissible substitutions. It is useful in domains wherein formal or formulaic language is employed.

MT can work without human intervention to translate considerable amounts of information that cannot be translated conventionally. At present, the growth of adaptive machine translation, along with the reinvention of computer-aided translational tools, is offering lucrative opportunities to leading players in the industry.



The rising popularity of cloud-based applications represents one of the key factors strengthening the growth of the market. Cloud technology provides access to different services via cloud servers, thereby eliminating the need to invest in in-house hardware development or installations.

Moreover, the increasing requirement of organizations to localize their content in different languages and capture international markets is positively influencing the sales of MT solutions across the globe. Furthermore, key players are focusing on the development of advanced MT solutions to expand their product portfolio.

For instance, Lilt Inc., an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered language service provider, recently launched an adaptive neural machine translation system to utilize a real-time feedback loop and enhance the productivity of a human translator. Besides this, machine translation services are being developed to disseminate healthcare information regarding the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in various regional languages.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Applications Technology Inc., Asia Online Pte Ltd., Cloudwords Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Lionbridge Technologies Inc., Pangeanic, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, SDL Plc (RWS Holdings Plc), Smart Communications Inc. (PLDT Inc.), Systran and Welocalize Inc.



