Global Machine Vision in the Electronics and Semiconductor Industry Report 2022: Demand Rebound in Chips and Electronic Components Post Pandemic Advancing the Need for Automated Inspection Tools

The study identifies the main opportunities and factors restraining market growth.

The machine vision market for the electronics and semiconductor industry is highly competitive, with a mix of international players and small and mid-sized component manufacturers.

Several smaller players or startups innovating in specific segments, such as lenses, software, and artificial intelligence (AI) in machine vision systems, are also present.

With the growing need to automate high-quality inspection tasks in the electronics and semiconductor space, machine vision industry participants offering lower-cost solutions portfolios and innovative business models have a competitive advantage.

Standard machine vision system components include industrial cameras, frame grabbers, illumination and optics, software, and services.

Research Highlights:

The rebound in demand for semiconductor chips post-pandemic will pave the way for the rapid adoption of machine vision systems in the electronics and semiconductor industry.

High speed and accuracy, electronics sophistication, higher integration, component density, pin counts, and tighter tolerances in PCB design and assembly are the key factors driving the market growth.

The high initial cost of machine vision systems will be a major restraint for machine vision solutions in the electronics and semiconductor industry during the forecast period.

Integrating deep-learning algorithms in machine vision systems, investment in area-scan and line-scan cameras, and superior illumination technology are future growth opportunities for vendors.

Investment in Self-learning Capability for Defect Detection in the Electronics Industry

Investment in Area-scan and Line-scan Cameras

Integrating Deep-learning Algorithms in Machine Vision Systems to Classify Wafer and PCB Defects

Superior Illumination Technology

