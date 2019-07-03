Global Machine Vision Market Forecasts (2019-2024) in Positioning, Identification, Verification, Measurement, Flaw Detection, and Other Applications

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Vision Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global machine vision market reached a value of US$ 9.1 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach US$ 14.6 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global machine vision market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Machine vision is currently providing numerous benefits to organizations such as improving quality, increasing productivity, lowering production costs, reducing floor space, increasing production flexibility, lowering capital equipment costs, etc.

Whereas, human vision is ideal for qualitative interpretation of a complex, unstructured scene, machine vision stands out at quantitative measurement of a structured scene catalysed by its speed, accuracy, and repeatability. For instance, during a production process, a machine vision system has the capability to inspect hundreds, or even thousands, of parts per minute. A machine vision system built around the right camera resolution and optics can effortlessly inspect object details that may otherwise be too small to be viewed by the human eye.

In addition, in removing physical contact between a test system and the parts that are being tested, machine vision averts part damage and reduces the maintenance time and costs linked with the wear and tear on mechanical components. Moreover, machine vision provides additional safety and operational advantages by reducing manual involvement in a production process.

Nevertheless, machine vision also helps in preventing human contamination of clean rooms and protects human workers from environments that could be hazardous.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, Omron Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Sony Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Intel Corporation, Baumer Optronic GmbH and Jai A/S.

Key Questions Answered



How has the global machine vision market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global machine vision industry?

What are the key product types in the global machine vision industry?

What are the key component types in the global machine vision industry?

What are the major application segments in the global machine vision industry?

What are the key end-use industries in the global machine vision market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global machine vision market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global machine vision market?

What is the structure of the global machine vision market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global machine vision market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Machine Vision Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Component

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Industry

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.13 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Vision Systems

6.2 Cameras

6.2 Others



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Hardware

7.2 Software



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Positioning

8.2 Identification

8.3 Verification

8.4 Measurement

8.5 Flaw Detection

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Industry

9.1 Automotive

9.2 Medical and Pharmaceutical

9.3 Electronics and Semiconductor

9.4 Food, Packaging and Printing

9.5 Security and Surveillance

9.6 Intelligent Traffic System

9.7 Identification

9.8 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Cognex Corporation

11.3.2 Basler AG

11.3.3 Omron Corporation

11.3.4 National Instruments Corporation

11.3.5 Keyence Corporation

11.3.6 Sony Corporation

11.3.7 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

11.3.8 Texas Instruments Inc

11.3.9 Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

11.3.10 Intel Corporation

11.3.11 Baumer Optronic GmbH

11.3.11 Jai A/S



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/924cxs

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

