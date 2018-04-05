Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market 2018-2022 - Craft Brewing Companies Pose Stiff Competition to Many Macro Brewers

DUBLIN, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Macro Brewery Equipment Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global macro brewery equipment market to grow to USD 23,090 million during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global macro brewery equipment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global macro brewery equipment market, based on product, has been segmented into fermentation equipment, brewhouse equipment, filling and packaging equipment, and milling equipment. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing focus on automated temperature monitoring. Fermentation is one of the major steps involved in the production of beer. Fermentation takes place in tanks, where the pressure and the temperature are controlled by the brewers. The temperature is varied according to the type of beer being produced. The temperature control is not only a key variable for effective fermentation but often helps in making the beer safe for consumption. Many macro brewers use the automated temperature monitoring system to monitor and maintain the temperature during a fermentation process.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Portfolio expansion by large-scale brewing companies. Globally, craft brewing companies pose stiff competition to many macro brewers. Hence, many macro breweries are focusing on extending their product lines with beer products that incorporate the characteristics of traditional craft beer. Some of the major craft-style beer brands of major macro breweries are Blue Moon Brewing and Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing owned by MillerCoors, and Shock Top and Goose Island Beer owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev. Some of these manufacturers have been focusing on introducing new beer products to strengthen their market positions.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Rise in popularity of craft breweries and nano breweries. Over the years, there has been a rise in popularity of craft breweries and nano breweries globally. Craft beer is from a small brewery that employs traditional brewing methods and ingredients. It is available in a wide range of flavors. The change in consumers' preference toward beer with distinctive flavors has helped in the growth of craft beer. There is an increase in the number of craft breweries, especially in the US. For instance, the number of regional craft breweries in the US has increased by over 4.49% from 2015 to 2016.
Key vendors
- Della Toffola
- GEA Group
- Krones
- LEHUI
- MEURA
- ZIEMANN HOLVRIEKA
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Global macro brewery equipment market by milling equipment
- Global macro brewery equipment market by brewhouse equipment
- Global macro brewery equipment market by fermentation equipment
- Global macro brewery equipment market by filling and packaging equipment
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY BEER TYPE
- Segmentation by beer type
- Comparison by beer type
- Global macro brewery equipment market by lager
- Global macro brewery equipment market by others
- Market opportunity by beer type
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing focus on automated temperature monitoring
- Availability of improved technologies in macro brewery equipment
- Rising focus on manufacturing energy-efficient equipment
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
