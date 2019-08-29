Global Macrocell RRU/ARS Market Report 2019: 2018 Shipments & Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2023 - Weakness Due to Transition to 5G NR and U.S. Export Ban on ZTE

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Macrocell RRU/ARS Market Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2023, 3rd Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global remote radio unit unit (RRU)/antenna radio system (ARS) market. This report covers the global market share for 2018 shipments as well as a forecast for 2019-2023.



The report covers the following wireless air interfaces and RRU/ARS configurations:

2G GSM/EDGE

3G UMTS/CDMA

4G LTE/LTE-Advanced

4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro

4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro

5G New Radio

The report covers the following frequency ranges and types of RRU/ARS:

Low Band 600-1000MHz

Mid Band 1800-2700MHz

High Band 3400-4500MHz

mmWave 24-53GHz

1T2R RFM/RRU

2T2R/4T4R/8T8R RRU (Single/Dual/Triple Band)

16T16R/32T32R/64T64R/128T128R ARS

Features

2018 Shipments by OEM Vendor

2018 Shipments by Region

2018 Shipments by Frequency Cluster

2018 Shipments by Air Interface

2019-2023 Forecast by Region

2019-2023 Forecast by Air Interface

2019-2023 Forecast by Frequency Cluster

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

2018: Review: ROAP, China , and Europe holding up the RRU boat

, and holding up the RRU boat RRU/ARS Forecast 2019-2023

Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

Summary

Research Methodology



Chapter 1: Overall Market Performance

1.1 2018: Weakness due to transition to 5G NR and U.S. Export Ban on ZTE

1.2 OEM Analysis - Huawei Continued to Gain Share

1.3 The Chinese Factor

1.4 RRU/ARS Forecast 2019-2023

1.5 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast



Chapter 2: 5G NR RRU/ARS

2.1 5G NR RRU/ARS Forecast 2019-2023



Chapter 3: 4.9G Massive MIMO ARS



Chapter 4: 4G/4.5G/5G RRU

4.1 4G/4.5G/5G RRU Vendor Market Share

4.2 Low Band FDD still gaining share due to NB-IoT as High Band TDD Soars

4.3 The Chinese Factor



Chapter 5: 1T2R RFM/RRU



Chapter 6: Multi-Band RRU



Chapter 7: Geographical Market Share

SE Asia: The bright spot in a down year



Chapter 8: North America

8.1 United States

8.2 Canada



Chapter 9: Latin America/Caribbean

9.1 Mexico



Chapter 10: Europe



Chapter 11: Africa



Chapter 12: The Middle East



Chapter 13: Asia Pacific

13.1 Japan

13.2 South Korea

13.3 China

13.4 India



Chapter 14: RRU/ARS OEM Company Profiles

14.1 Ericsson

14.2 Huawei Technologies

14.3 Nokia Networks

14.4 Samsung Networks

14.5 ZTE



