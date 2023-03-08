Global Macroeconomic Outlook Report, Q1 2023 - Potential Economic Recession/Slowdown as we Enter 2023 on a Rather Precarious Note Amid the Uncertainty Over War

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Macroeconomic Outlook - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Macroeconomic Outlook Q1 2023 update report sheds light on the world's possible economic recession/slowdown, as it has entered 2023 on a rather precarious note amid the uncertainty over war.

The emergence of new variants of COVID-19 in China also raised concerns and put major economies on high alert. In 2023, key global macroeconomic issues include the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, the state of the global supply chain, COVID-19 vaccination access and coverage, and balanced policy support.

In order to depict the impact of these key issues on global and regional growth prospects, the report discusses the future trends in key macroeconomic areas, including real GDP growth, inflation, manufacturing, labor market, international trade, public finance, and stock and capital markets for major economies, along with the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.



Major global economies are expected to slow down further or be in recession in 2023 amid the cost-of-living crisis, tightening financial conditions, and COVID-19-related worries. The global economic growth projection for 2023 has been revised downward from 3.6% in February 2022 to 2% in January 2023, in comparison to the 3.2% growth recorded in 2022.



Scope

The publisher forecasts the global GDP to grow 2% in 2023

Inflationary pressure is expected to ease globally in 2023

Industrial activity may slow down in 2023

Global trade to slow down in 2023 on lower demand

Government deficit and debt figures are expected to stay at an elevated level across major economies

Key Topics Covered:

Foreword

Executive Summary

Russia-Ukraine War and its Impact on the Global Economy

Ukraine and Russia Conflict Scenario Analysis

and Russia Conflict Scenario Analysis Sanctions on Russia - Summary

- Summary Major Companies that have Halted Operations in Russia

Multinational Companies with Exposure to Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia Conflict: Impact by Sector

and Russia Conflict: Impact by Sector Decline in Oil Prices amid Recessionary Fears

Major Currencies (LCU per $)

Policy Rate (%) - Major Economies

Key Macroeconomic Indicators Outlook

GDP Growth Forecast

Quarterly GDP Trend - Major Economies

Inflation Rate Forecast

Industrial Production Trend in Major Economies

Unemployment Trend in Major Economies

External Trade

Public Finances

Stock Market Trends

COVID-19 Update

Equity, M&A Deals and Active Jobs

Global Economic Outlook

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivpzy6



About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets