Global Macroeconomic Outlook Report, Q1 2023 - Potential Economic Recession/Slowdown as we Enter 2023 on a Rather Precarious Note Amid the Uncertainty Over War

Mar 08, 2023, 20:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Macroeconomic Outlook - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Macroeconomic Outlook Q1 2023 update report sheds light on the world's possible economic recession/slowdown, as it has entered 2023 on a rather precarious note amid the uncertainty over war.
The emergence of new variants of COVID-19 in China also raised concerns and put major economies on high alert. In 2023, key global macroeconomic issues include the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, the state of the global supply chain, COVID-19 vaccination access and coverage, and balanced policy support.
In order to depict the impact of these key issues on global and regional growth prospects, the report discusses the future trends in key macroeconomic areas, including real GDP growth, inflation, manufacturing, labor market, international trade, public finance, and stock and capital markets for major economies, along with the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.
Major global economies are expected to slow down further or be in recession in 2023 amid the cost-of-living crisis, tightening financial conditions, and COVID-19-related worries. The global economic growth projection for 2023 has been revised downward from 3.6% in February 2022 to 2% in January 2023, in comparison to the 3.2% growth recorded in 2022.
Scope
- The publisher forecasts the global GDP to grow 2% in 2023
- Inflationary pressure is expected to ease globally in 2023
- Industrial activity may slow down in 2023
- Global trade to slow down in 2023 on lower demand
- Government deficit and debt figures are expected to stay at an elevated level across major economies
Key Topics Covered:
- Foreword
- Executive Summary
- Russia-Ukraine War and its Impact on the Global Economy
- Ukraine and Russia Conflict Scenario Analysis
- Sanctions on Russia - Summary
- Major Companies that have Halted Operations in Russia
- Multinational Companies with Exposure to Ukraine
- Ukraine and Russia Conflict: Impact by Sector
- Decline in Oil Prices amid Recessionary Fears
- Major Currencies (LCU per $)
- Policy Rate (%) - Major Economies
- Key Macroeconomic Indicators Outlook
- GDP Growth Forecast
- Quarterly GDP Trend - Major Economies
- Inflation Rate Forecast
- Industrial Production Trend in Major Economies
- Unemployment Trend in Major Economies
- External Trade
- Public Finances
- Stock Market Trends
- COVID-19 Update
- Equity, M&A Deals and Active Jobs
- Global Economic Outlook
- Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivpzy6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article