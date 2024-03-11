Global Macroeconomic Outlook Report Q1 2024 - World Trade Volume Growth to Rebound in 2024 But Challenges Remains

DUBLIN, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Macroeconomic Outlook Report (Q1 2024 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global economy is grappling with the impact of heightened interest rates and lower external demand, impeding economic momentum and fostering a subdued business sentiment worldwide. The challenges are further compounded by China's economic deceleration and declining trade, particularly affecting the global manufacturing sector. Additionally, increased global tensions from events like Israel's conflict with Hamas and the situation in Ukraine pose significant risks to ongoing economic growth.



The Q1 2024 revision resulted in a 0.08 percentage point uptick in the global real GDP growth forecast for 2024, compared to the Q4 2023 update. This positive adjustment is attributed to the steady rise in consumer confidence in major advanced economies and the expected robust performance of Asia-Pacific nations. While growth rate projections for 2024 have been adjusted upward in Q1 2024 for all regions, it is noteworthy that all regions, except the MEA, are anticipated to experience a slowdown compared to the previous year.



Major economies are witnessing a decline in inflation rates, attributed to the impact of monetary tightening and reduced energy costs. The report indicates a drop-in global inflation rate from 8.7% in 2022 to an estimated 5.4% in 2023. Projections for 2024 suggest a further easing to 4.2%, with expectations to decrease to 3.5% in 2025, as per the report's Q1 2024 forecasts. Across regions, inflation rate reductions are expected in 2024: by 2.2 percentage points (pp) in APAC, 1.8 pp in the Americas, 6.2 pp in the MEA, and 3.2 pp in Europe, contributing to a global inflation decrease of 1.2 pp.



The report in its Q1 2024 update, projects a continuation of the global economic slowdown for the third consecutive year, with an anticipated growth rate of 2.1% in 2024, compared to an estimated 2.4% growth recorded in 2023. The report underscores the intricate interplay of economic factors and geopolitical events shaping the trajectory of the world economy, necessitating strategic considerations for businesses and policymakers alike.



The Global Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies, analyzes, and forecasts key development of the global economy. The report provides a 360-degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand market dynamics, business potential and direction of operations.



Key Topics Covered:

Key developments - global economy

Election in 64 nations - summary and impact

Economic growth projections by region - Q1 2024 update

Economic growth projections for 2024 heat map

Economic growth forecast and probability of recession in 2024

Asia-Pacific region to drive global growth in 2024

region to drive global growth in 2024 Real GDP growth forecast revision - major economies

Inflation exhibits a declining trend

Policy rate (%) - major economies

Major currencies (LCU per $)

Energy price exhibits a declining trend

Business and consumer sentiment exhibits varying paths on a year-to-date basis

Global supply chain pressure index rises due to attacks in the Red sea

World trade volume growth to rebound in 2024 but challenges remains

Labor market outlook

Climate change taking a toll on the global economy

Key macroeconomic indicators outlook

GDP growth forecast

Quarterly GDP trend - major economies

Inflation rate forecast

Industrial production trend in major economies

Unemployment trend in major economies

External trade

Public finances

Stock market trends

Equity, M&A deals and active Jobs

Global economic outlook

