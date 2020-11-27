Global Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market Outlook Report 2020: Market Accounted for $2.10 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach $3.20 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnesia Chrome Brick - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Magnesia Chrome Brick market accounted for $2.10 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $3.20 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors such as high growth rate witnessed by the non-metallic minerals industry and growing demand for high-grade magnesia chrome bricks from the iron & steel industry are propelling the market growth. However, monopoly of china over raw material supply is hampering the market growth.



Magnesia chromes bricks are generally utilized in cement kilns and non-ferrous furnaces. Magnesite chrome brick consist of magnesium oxide and chromium oxide as the main component, periclase and spinel as most important mineral components of refractory products.



Based on the end user, the iron & steel segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for infrastructure development and mounting command for consumer goods such as automobiles.



By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the factors such as rapidly growing consumption of Magnesia chrome brick in the iron & steel, power generation cement, and glass industries in countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia and South Korea have led to a better command for Magnesia chrome brick in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Magnesia Chrome Brick Market include Calderys, Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd, Gita Refractories, Harbisonwalker International, KT Refractories, Magnezit Group, Mayerton, Minerex India, Qinghua Refractories co. Ltd, Resco Products, RHI Magnesita, RS Kiln Refractory Company, Ruitai Materials Technology, Shinagawa Refractories, and Vesuvius.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Magnesia Chrome Brick Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Chemically Bonded

5.3 Direct Bonded

5.4 Fused Cast

5.5 Fused/Rebonded



6 Global Magnesia Chrome Brick Market, By Sales Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Direct Sales

6.3 Indirect Sales



7 Global Magnesia Chrome Brick Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cement

7.3 Glass

7.4 Iron & Steel

7.5 Non-Ferrous Metals

7.6 Power Generation



8 Global Magnesia Chrome Brick Market, By Geography



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Calderys

10.2 Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd

10.3 Gita Refractories

10.4 Harbisonwalker International

10.5 KT Refractories

10.6 Magnezit Group

10.7 Mayerton

10.8 Minerex India

10.9 Qinghua Refractories co. Ltd

10.10 Resco Products

10.11 RHI Magnesita

10.12 RS Kiln Refractory Company

10.13 Ruitai Materials Technology

10.14 Shinagawa Refractories

10.15 Vesuvius



