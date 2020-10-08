Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market Report 2020: $773 Million Market Opportunities, Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnesium Hydroxide Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global magnesium hydroxide market is expected to decline in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $773 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 4% to 6% from 2020 to 2025.



The future of the global magnesium hydroxide market looks attractive with opportunities in industrial, municipal, and pharmaceutical industries.



The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness towards environment friendly flame retardant additives and the growing demand for magnesium hydroxide in the wastewater treatment, flue gas desulphurization, and pharmaceutical industries.



In this market, magnesium hydroxide is used various application, such as environmental protection, flame retardant, and pharmaceutical ingredient. On the basis of comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that magnesium hydroxide for environmental protection will remain the largest application due to the growth in wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization.



The analyst predicts that magnesium hydroxide for flame retardant application will witness the highest growth due to increasing demand for halogen free flame retardant in polymer industry.



Within the magnesium hydroxide market, the industrial will remain the largest end use industry due to the increasing use magnesium hydroxide as an absorbent in flue gas desulphurization and acid neutralizer and pH adjustment for wastewater treatment applications.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing consumption of magnesium hydroxide in environmental protection, flame retardant, and pharmaceutical industries.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global magnesium hydroxide market?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summery



2. Market Background and Classification

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Application

3.3.1: Flame Retardant

3.3.2: Pharmaceutical Ingredients

3.3.3: Environmental Protection

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Industrial

3.4.2: Pharmaceutical

3.4.3: Municipal

3.4.4: Others

3.5:Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Purity Level

3.5.1:90%-95%

3.5.2: 96%-100%

3.6:Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Product Form

3.6.1: Slurry

3.6.2: Powder

3.6.3: Fine Particles

3.6.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Region

4.2: North American Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.3: European Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.4: APAC Magnesium Hydroxide Market

4.5: ROW Magnesium Hydroxide Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Geographical Reach

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Geographical Expansion

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures



7. Company Profile of Leading Players

7.1.1: Huber Engineered Materials

7.1.2: Israel Chemical Company

7.1.3: Nedmag B.V.

7.1.4: Konoshima Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.1.5: Ube Materials Industry

7.1.6: Martin Marietta Materials

7.1.7: Kyowa Chemical Industry Ltd.

7.1.8: Xinyang Minerals Group

7.1.9: Niknam Chemicals Private Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rkc4z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

