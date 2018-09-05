Global Magnetic Materials Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.36% - Key Vendors are Arnold Magnetic Technologies, Daido Steel, Hitachi, Lynas & TDK
07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Magnetic Materials Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global magnetic materials market to grow at a CAGR of 10.36% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Magnetic Materials Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased applicability in the computer application industry. An increased emphasis on energy-efficient memory storage in the computer applications sector drives the use of magnetic materials. Traditionally, semiconductors were used for short-term memory and processing, which consumed most of the energy.
One trend in the market is AI simulations for magnetic material geometry design. AI is one of the prominent technologies that is being rapidly adopted across various industries and sectors. AI and its technologies have also penetrated the magnetic materials market and are being incorporated to discover new materials using compounds.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatile prices of raw materials. The price of raw materials largely depends on their production, and any delays in their production largely affect their price. The major metals used to produce magnetic materials include iron ore, aluminum, cobalt, nickel, and other rare earth metals.
Market trends
- AI simulations for magnetic material geometry design
- Increasing use of nanocrystalline magnetic particles in biomedical industry
- Increased emphasis on semi-hard magnets
Key vendors
- Arnold Magnetic Technologies
- Daido Steel
- Hitachi
- Lynas
- TDK
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/89sfbl/global_magnetic?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article