Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Musculoskeletal) Market Analysis Report 2022-2027

Aug 25, 2022, 16:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market reached a value of US$ 7.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.36% during 2021-2027.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) refers to a non-invasive imaging technique, which is used to produce three dimensional (3D) images of organs and soft tissues inside the human body. An MRI machine consists of an adjustable bed and a large tube surrounded by a circular magnet through which the machine applies a magnetic field and radio waves on the patient's body.
It produces detailed images and facilitates diagnosis of abnormalities in the brain, bones, breasts, heart, internal organs and spine. The MRI is usually combined with positron emission tomography (PET) and computed tomography (CT) scans to assist the doctors in examining joints, ligaments, cartilage, muscles and tendons, which is useful for detecting various muscular and bone injuries.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, along with the rising adoption of diagnostic services across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. MRI enables the early detection of orthopedic, cardiovascular and other conditions, which substantially increases the success rates of the treatment. This has consequently favored the adoption of MRI procedures across the globe.
Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such medical conditions, is also contributing to their increased adoption. Various technological advancements in the imaging equipment, such as software upgrades and utilization of super-conducting magnets compatible with cardiac pacemakers, are favoring the market growth.
Moreover, innovations such as the introduction of 3D and 4D imaging equipped with accelerated processing speed and automated workflow, coupled with government initiatives to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all, are projected to drive the market further.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the architecture?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the field strength?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being
- Aspect Imaging
- Aurora Imaging Technology
- Bruker
- Canon Medical Systems
- Esaote S.P.A
- Fonar Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Neusoft Medical Systems
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Architecture:
- Closed System
- Open System
Breakup by Field Strength:
- Low Field Strength
- Mid Field Strength
- High Field Strength
Breakup by Application:
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Cardiology
- Gastroenterology
- Musculoskeletal
- Others
Breakup by End Use:
- Hospitals
- Imaging Centers
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- MR Angiogram
- MR Venogram
- Functional MRI
- MR Spectroscopy
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qq2g4s
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article