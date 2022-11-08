Global Magnetic Sensors Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027
Nov 08, 2022, 08:10 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract:
Global Magnetic Sensors Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Magnetic Sensors estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hall Effect, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR) segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $683.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Magnetic Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$683.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$781.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$500.1 Million by the year 2027.
Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR) Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$242.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$308 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
Advanced Hall Sensors Ltd.
Aeco s.r.l.
AI-Tek Instruments LLC
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.
Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.
ANGSemi Microelctronics
ANTCLABS Inc.
Applied Physics Systems, Inc.
Aquascan International Ltd.
Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recent Market Activity
A Prelude
Market Outlook
3D Magnetic Sensors Market - A Review
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Magnetic Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Hall Effect Sensors - A Mature Product Category with Highest
Revenue Contribution
Magnetoresistive Sensors Wax in Popularity
Demand for MEMS Based Sensors Spurs Growth Prospects for GMR
Sensors
SQUID - A High Potential Segment
Automotive Sector - The Largest Revenue Contributor
Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Growth in the Asian
Market: The Foundation for Macro Market Optimism
Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices to Drive
Demand for Magnetic Sensors
Growing Use of Magnetic Sensors in the Industrial Sector
Emerging Applications Spur Market Expansion
Miniaturization & Other Product Development Efforts Helping
Expand End-Use Applications for Magnetic Sensors
Market Challenges
Temperature Resistant Magnetic Sensors Gain Market Acceptance
Tunnel Magnetoresistance - A New Technology
Ultra Thin, Flexible Magnetic Sensor to Help Improve Human
Perception
New Magnetic Sensors Transform Appliance Design
Small-Size Magnetic Sensor Gains Popularity
2D Magnetic Field Sensors Based on Spin Values
Infineon Technologies Develops 3D Magnetic Sensor TLV493DA1B6
Magnetosensitive e-skin Identifies Objects without Touching
New Magnetometer Developed with Lower Sensitivity to External
Magnetic Field
Allegro Develops Dual-channel Hall Effect Direct Detection Sensor
Magnetic Sensor MGS160 for Robotic Vehicles
Advanced Hall Effect Sensors for Industrial Applications
Multi-Directional Magnetic Sensing Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Hall Effect by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hall Effect by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hall Effect by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Anisotropic
Magnetoresistance (AMR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Anisotropic
Magnetoresistance (AMR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Anisotropic
Magnetoresistance (AMR) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Giant
Magnetoresistance (GMR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Giant Magnetoresistance
(GMR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Giant Magnetoresistance
(GMR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Tunnel
Magnetoresistance (TMR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Tunnel Magnetoresistance
(TMR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Tunnel
Magnetoresistance (TMR) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Magnetic Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),
Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),
Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant
Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by End-Use -
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance
(AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance
(TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),
Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant
Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Magnetic Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance
(AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance
(TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),
Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant
Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by End-Use -
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Magnetic Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance
(AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance
(TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),
Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant
Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by End-Use -
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Magnetic Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance
(AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance
(TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),
Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant
Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Magnetic Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance
(AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance
(TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),
Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant
Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Magnetic Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic
Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic
Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel
Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),
Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant
Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic
Sensors by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Industrial, Aerospace and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance
(AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance
(TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),
Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant
Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by End-Use -
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Magnetic Sensors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),
Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by Technology -
Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant
Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant
Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by End-Use -
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance
(AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance
(TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),
Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant
Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by End-Use -
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Sensors
by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance
(AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance
(TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR),
Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR)
and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hall
Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant
Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic
Sensors by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Industrial, Aerospace and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Sensors by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Magnetic Sensors by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic
Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel
Magnetoresistance (TMR) and Other Technologies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors
by Technology - Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance
(AMR), Giant Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance
(TMR) and Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hall Effect, Anisotropic Magnetoresistance (AMR), Giant
Magnetoresistance (GMR), Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR) and
Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Magnetic Sensors by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics,
Industrial, Aerospace and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Magnetic Sensors
by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial,
Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic
Sensors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Aerospace and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
