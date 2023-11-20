Global Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF) Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030 from $1.4 Billion in 2022 - Highly Stable Magneto Rheological Fluids to Expand Application Horizons

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF) Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030

The global market for Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF) estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

It covers different aspects of the market, including various types of base fluids such as synthetic hydrocarbon oil, water, silicon oil, hydraulic oil, mineral oil, paraffin oil, and other base fluids.

Synthetic Hydrocarbon Oil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.6% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Water segment is estimated at 19.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report also includes insights into recent past, current, and future sales trends, along with percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGR) where applicable.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $486.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.5% CAGR

The data includes independent analysis of annual sales in US$ Thousand for the years 2022 through 2030, with a focus on geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

The Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$486.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$757.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Additionally, it provides an 8-year perspective, illustrating the percentage breakdown of value sales for select years within this period. The report covers various applications of MRF, including automotive & aerospace, robotics, building & construction, military & defense, medical & prosthetics, electrical & electronics, and other applications.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.1% and 17.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.3% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Presents Challenging Times for Magneto Rheological Fluids Market

Magneto-Rheological Fluids Market: An Introduction

Components of MR Fluid

Key Application Areas of MR Fluids

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Competition

Magneto-Rheological Fluids (MRF) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Highly Stable Magneto Rheological Fluids to Expand Application Horizons

Magneto Rheological Fluids Chart Ambitious Course with Exciting, Smart Applications

Automotive Industry Emerges as a Major End-Use Market for MR Fluids

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Magneto Rheological Fluids to Fly High with Potential Aerospace Applications

Rapid Growth of Robotics Industry Presents Opportunity for MR Fluid Market

Soft Robots to Benefit from MRF Fluids

Growing Role of MR Fluid Dampers in Vibration Protection Construction & Civil Infrastructure Projects

Role of MR Fluids in Examining Effect of Skin Properties on Arterial Tonometry Measurements

MR Fluids Emerge as Novel Body Armor Materials to Improve Soldier Survivability

Magneto Rheological Fluids: Rheological Response Time & Impact of Shear Rate

Intriguing Properties Make Magneto Rheological Fluids Ideal for Finishing Applications

MR Fluid Dampers for Vibration in Washing Machines

Rising Importance of Smart Materials in Haptic Actuators Presents Opportunity for the Market

Magneto Rheological Fluids to Find Potential Applications in Oil & Gas Industry

Magneto Rheological Finishing Set to Transform Precision Optics Domain

Lubricating Greases Elevate Performance of Magneto Rheological Fluids

Use of Lubricating Grease to Overcome Issues

Magneto Rheological Fluids as Sealants in Micro Motors

Emerging Applications of MR Fluids: An Overview

Challenges Facing Preparation & Use of MR Fluids

Challenges with Control of MR Fluid's Magnetic Field

Probable Solutions for Several Issues with MR Fluids

