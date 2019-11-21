Global Magnetorheological Fluid & Ferrofluids Markets, 2019-2024: Industries, Opportunities, Challenges, Applications, Manufacturers, Users & Regions

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetorheological Fluid Versus Ferrofluids: Emerging Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes:



An overview of the global market for magnetorheological fluid and ferrofluids

A look at the major market opportunities and evaluation of recent activities in magnetorheological fluid and ferrofluids industry

Insight into opportunities and challenges for magnetorheological fluid and ferrofluids manufacturers and users



This report discusses and analyzes two magnetic particle-based fluids for industrial use: magnetorheological (MR) fluid (MRF) versus Ferrofluids, also known as magnetic fluid (MF).



An MR fluid consists of particles of magnetic materials, a liquid that acts as a carrier and a dispersing agent, which is generally a surface-active agent (surfactant). When subjected to a magnetic field, the particles in the MR fluid align and form a chain structure, which greatly increases the fluid's apparent viscosity, to the point of being a viscoelastic solid. The surfactant is used to cover the surfaces of the particles in order to prevent the sedimentation of the particles.



A Ferro or MF fluid is a stable viscous fluid that also contains magnetic particles and a carrier. Without a magnetic field, the particles are randomly distributed and the MF has no magnetization. But when the MF is exposed to a magnetic field, the particles align and the MF exhibits magnetized behavior. As in an MR fluid, the surfaces of the particles are also often covered by surfactant, to produce electrostatic repulsion, which prevents agglomeration of the particles.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Magnetorheological Fluid versus Ferrofluids: Emerging Markets

Definition

Market Forecasts

Market Opportunities

Magnetorheological Fluid versus Ferrofluids Producers

Raw Material Suppliers

Users of Magnetorheological Fluid versus Ferrofluids

MR versus Ferrofluids Market by Material

Magnetorheological Fluid

Ferrofluids

Market by Application

Magnetorheological Fluid

Ferrofluids

Market by Region

Chapter 2 References



List of Tables

Table 1: Global Market for Magnetorheological Fluid versus Ferrofluids, Through 2024

Table 2: Global Market for Raw Materials Used in Magnetorheological Fluid versus Ferrofluids, Through 2024

Table 3: Global Market for Raw Materials Used in Magnetorheological Fluid versus Ferrofluids, Through 2024

Table 4: Global Market for Particles Used in Magnetorheological Fluid versus Ferrofluids, by Type, Through 202

Table 5: Global Market Volume for Iron Pentacarbonyl and Carbonyl Iron Powder, by Type, Through 2024

Table 6: Global Market Volume for Carbonyl Iron Powder, by Application, Through 2024

Table 7: Global Market for Carbonyl Iron Powder Used in Magnetorheological Fluid versus Ferrofluids, Through 2024

Table 8: Global Market for Carrier and Additive Materials Used in Magnetorheological Fluid versus Ferrofluids, Through 2024

Table 9: Global Market for Raw Materials of Ferrofluids, by Type, Through 2024

Table 10: Global Market for Magnetorheological Fluid versus Ferrofluids, by Application, Through 2024

Table 11: Global Market for Magnetorheological Fluid, by Application, Through 2024

Table 12: Global Market for Ferrofluids, by Application, Through 2024

Table 13: Global Market for Magnetorheological Fluid versus Ferrofluids, by Country/Region, Through 2024



List of Figures

Figure 1: Global Market for Magnetorheological Fluid versus Ferrofluids, 2018-2024

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wuegbe

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

