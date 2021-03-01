Global Mail Order Pharmacy Market Report 2020

DUBLIN, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mail Order Pharmacy Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Type; Product; Mode of Order, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at US$ 48,977 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 166,384.85 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2027.



Based on drug type, the global mail order pharmacy market is segmented into prescription drugs and nonprescription drugs. The nonprescription drugs segment held a larger share of the market in 2019.



This growth is ascribed to the increasing demand for over the counter (OTC) drugs such as cough and cold medications, analgesics, and gastrointestinal products. However, the prescription drugs segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes.



In the North American region, the US is profoundly affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country has marked the highest number of positive cases. Across the nation, various healthcare research centers are working on the COVID-19 therapeutics. Additionally, during the initial phase of COVID-19 crisis, due to lockdown and supply chain disruptions the demand for mail order pharmacy was significantly increased owing to change in customer behaviors for purchasing prescription drugs.



The growth of the mail order pharmacy market is attributed to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases and increasing adoption of mail order pharmacy in healthcare sector. However, the less adoption in low- and- middle income economies due to less penetration of e-commerce hinder the growth of this market.



Canada Drugs Online, WellDyne, Walgreens co., eDrugstore.com, Zur Rose Group AG., CHI Health, Optumrx Inc., Express Scripts Holding Company, CVS Health, and PillPack are among the leading companies operating in the global mail order pharmacy market.



5. Mail Order Pharmacy Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Incidences of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Mail Order Pharmacy in Healthcare Sector

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Less Adoption in Low-and-Middle Income Economies

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Investment in Mail Order Pharmacy Start-Ups

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Pharmacies

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



7. Mail Order Pharmacy Market Analysis - By Drug Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Mail Order Pharmacy Market Revenue Share, by Drug Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Prescription Drugs

7.4 Non-Prescription Drugs



8. Mail Order Pharmacy Market Analysis - By Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Mail Order Pharmacy Market Revenue Share, by Product (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Diabetes

8.4 Asthma

8.5 Blood Pressure

8.6 Cardiovascular Medicines

8.7 Cold and Flu

8.8 Antacids

8.9 Painkillers

8.10 Dermal Care



9. Mail Order Pharmacy Market Analysis - By Mode of Order

9.1 Overview

9.2 Mail Order Pharmacy Market Share, by Mode of Orders, 2019 and 2027, (%)

9.3 Online Stores

9.4 Pharmacy apps



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Mail Order Pharmacy Market



